EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 5 to July 12
HARAHAN
Colonial Center subdivision, lot 1: Donation, JW Colonial Group LLC to Blake at Colonial Club LLC.
Ferriday Court 604: $480,000, Kimberly Severa and Davin F. Severa to Margaret Schoolfield and Clint S. Schoolfield Jr.
OK Ave. 35: $223,000, Lourena D. Gitz Revocable Living Trust, Glenn G. Gitz and Jay G. Gitz to Roger Champagne.
Riverfront Farms, parcel D1: $2,934,150, Colonial Revenue Properties Limited Partnership to Colonial Shopping Center LLC.
West Magnolia Blvd. 6743: $369,500, Victor A. Linden to Landis N. McMahon and Brendan B. McMahon.
JEFFERSON
Audubon Trace condo, Phase IV, unit 2604: $192,500, Mary L. Journigan to Suzette C. Bertucci.
Coolidge St. 213: Donation, Michael L. Morgan to Desk LLC.
Jefferson Park subdivision, lot 42, square D: $200,000, Jamie C. Jackson and Loretta L. Jackson to Shannon M.M. Miller.
Karen Ave. 4310-16: $160,000, Alvin Thedy to Stone Temple Properties LLC.
Marilyn Ave. 12: $133,000, Wanda Ducuing and Bertrand J. Ducuing II to Kristine L. Barber and Randy J. Kenyon.
KENNER
Arkansas Ave. 3406: $95,000, Jinlan & Yong Properties LLC to Jorge A.D. Castro.
Arkansas Ave. 3617: $45,847, Geraldine F. L. Waid, Gerald J. Lambeth, William R. Lambeth and James M. Waid to Micazas Contractor LLC.
Avant Garde condo, building 24, unit 221: $90,000, Valerie Wicker, Edward R. Wicker Sr. and Erin Metz to Catalina Guamataotao and Christina L. Erapalli.
Bainbridge St. 3116: $56,000, Gadrel LLC to Charles J. Jones Jr. and Novelian C. Jones.
California Ave. 3320: $33,000, Viva M. Pesantes to Cristiane Coelho.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 39F: $73,334, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 6C: $85,000, First American Bank & Trust to KBMC Properties LLC.
Chateau Blvd. 3304: $142,200, Gateway Mortgage Group LLC to secretary of housing and urban development.
Chateau Pontet-Canet Drive 6: Donation, Vincent J. Dibenedetto and Glenna Dibenedetto to Vincent J. Dibendetto and Glenna Dibendetto.
Compromise St. 428: $105,000, Lawrence K. Robichaux to Saundra R. Ratcliff.
David Drive subdivision, lot 203: $299,000, William F. Hirstius III and Rosemary L. Hirstius to Emile H. Siegrist III and Inez P. Siegrist.
Greater Holly Heights 2 subdivision, lot 35, square G: $132,000, Linru Guo, Juan M. Ma and Guan M. Ma to Emory Clark.
Greenlawn Terrace subdivision, lot M, square 144: $165,000, Yudany Piedra to Miriam J. Castro and Guillermo A. J. Echeverria.
Helena St. 2620-22: $93,000, Clifford & Gilda Wise Revocable Living Trust to Gladys D. Ortiz.
Illinois Ave. 1907: $187,000, Lora B. Mason and Laurence D. Mason to Olivia G. Trainor.
Jasper St. 3120: Donation, Linda M. Amato and Michael C. Amato Sr. to Stephanie A. Daigle.
Legrande Bayou Lane 229: $478,000, Thanh N. Truong to Jian Lin and Wen Q. Huang.
Loyola Drive 3252: $155,000, Lloyd H. Crochet Jr. and Marie Crochet to Denis Morales-Matute.
Loyola Drive West 4201: Donation, Dayna M. Drolla to Zackary D. Drolla.
Maggiore Drive 3420: $214,900, Trinh Vo Investments LLC to Edgard C. Avila and Pamela E. Avila.
Moisant Place subdivision, lot 7, square 10: Donation, Marcus D. Robinson and Richard R. Robinson Jr. to Jessie W. Robinson and Marcus D. Robinson.
Ole Miss Drive 4029: $158,000, Clinton B. Becnel to Robert Horton Jr. and Kaci L. L. Horton.
Richland Ave. 2701: $310,000, JNM & Associates LLC to BWG LLC.
University City subdivision, lot 37A, square 85: $157,000, Diann Ruiz and Vivian Dufor to Maria V. Hughes.
W. Esplanade Ave. 1201: $196,233, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Lakitta M. Mayfield.
Westgate subdivision, lot 6, square M: $232,000, Amy Stevenson and Scott A. Stevenson to Colby G. Robichaux and Aline Robichaux.
METAIRIE
Airline Park North subdivision, lot 15, square 307: $107,671, Patrick R. Kaleher, Laura S. Kaleher and Janet M. Kaleher to Marc Vezy and Patricia G.A. Vezy.
Alphonse Drive 4540: $261,500, Arthur L. Maginnis and Eulalie F. Maginnis to Zachary T. Saupe.
Athania Parkway 2104: $158,000, Wade A. Johnson and Joni Johnson to Peter P. Jones and Glenda L. Allen-Jones.
Beverly Garden Drive 1136: $320,000, Deidre Gaubert and Dean M. Songy to Lynn Plaisance and Claytus J. Plaisance III.
Bissonet Plaza, part parcel 1X2B, tract F: $279,900, Nouveau Lane LLC to T. Dawson Real Estate Holding Co. LLC.
Bridgedale D. subdivision, lot 5, square 122: $268,500, John T. Wallace and Linda B. Wallace to Christine H. Sigle.
Brockenbraugh Court 325: $589,100, Frances A.W. Council to Mary C.S. Paulk.
Carnation Ave. 1420: $100,000, Rene Alonzo to BMG Lands LLC and Jeremy Roussel Buildings LLC.
Cedar Ave. 725: $190,000, Deadra A. Trainor to Barry P. Davis Jr. and Leslie Heindel.
Cedar Ave. 809: $254,900, Lindsay Foret and Neal A. Foret to Andrew M. Perkins and Melissa Perkins.
Clearview Estates subdivision, lot 15A, square 6: $1,550,000, Edwards Enterprises LLC to Kingman Holdings LLC.
Clearview Parkway 3916: $169,900, Robert E. Streeck Jr. to Julie Hackney.
Cleary Ave. 905: $157,000, Carolyn C. Cyrus and Joseph A. Cyrus to Villagama LLC.
Courtland Drive 4413: $234,625, Shelby E. Barnes and Elizabeth O. Barnes to Raymond B. Harney II.
Dearborn Ave. 9010: $175,000, Robert M. Porter to James L. Anderson Jr. and Carmen M. Anderson.
Division St. 3420: $704,300, Phoenicia LLC to 139 Orlando LLC.
Donnaway St. 8709: $110,000, Linda A. Price to David R. Miley.
Elizabeth St. 2516: $150,000, David W. Disalvo, Michael J. Disalvo, Deborah P. Disalvo, Linda J. Cunningham and Krista J. Tobin to Joseph P. Sunseri IV.
Elmeer Ave. 247: $375,000, Leslie Hodge to Marechal Property Ventures LLC.
Ferran Drive 2408: $190,000, Angele M.E. Erickson to Kamal E.D. Dali and Hend K.A. Alraii.
Focis St. 319: $100, Kathleen Kimbrough and Brian D. Kimbrough to Michael B. White Jr.
Glenn St. 7001: $216,000, Kurt D. Zemke and Jean S. Zemke to Anthony D. Patterson and Javiera G. Patterson.
Green Acres Road 1313: $267,000, Matthew T. Whinrey and Catherine B. Whinrey to Jill M. Hall, Gerald J. Styx and Dorothy Styx.
Hall Ave. 1613: $133,281, Deborah Sins and Glen E. Sins to Kris K. Anderson and Todd A. Calamari.
Hesper Ave. 948: $224,950, Rosetta Bordelon and Charles J. Bordelon to Rebecca Blancher and Raymond C. Blancher Jr.
Hessmer Ave. 3406: $480,000, Arc of Greater New Orleans to 3406 Hessmer Ave LLC.
Ithaca St. 4504: $433,999, Jefferson W. Bell and Judith Bell to Kenneth H. Ehrle and Patricia C. Ehrle.
Jade Ave. 213: $100,000, Paul J. Fourchy III and Mary J. Dupuy to Beatriz M. Icaza and Carlos R. Icaza.
London Towne condo, unit 216: $95,000, Emerald E. Sykes to Motion Properties LLC.
M.A. Green subdivision, lot 38, square E: $179,000, Tony M. Sider to Kasey L. Sartin.
Martin Behrman Ave. 879: Donation, Margaret R. Wilkes to Jared A. Wilkes Jr.
Metairie Lawn Drive 400: $327,000, Megan Baum and John J. Baum III to Olivia Newell and Wilson E. Newell.
N. Howard Ave. 217: $110,000, Jennifer N. Bonck to Celso E. Hernandez.
N. Howard Ave. 217: $192,000, Celso E. Hernandez to Rodney R. Doubleday.
N. Hullen St. 3904: $479,000, Xiangrong Li and Houhui Xia to Rhonda Christakis and John G. Christakis Jr.
N. Starrett Road 1024: $232,500, Lawana S.H.H. Buras to Gregory J. Duhon.
Newland St. 4505: $278,000, John E. Eckerle Jr. and Karen A. Roach to Karen M. Groce.
Orpheum Ave. 1528: Donation, Thomas O. Clark II to Clark Custom Properties LLC.
Page Drive 3909: $231,000, James D. Madden and Sarah Madden to Andrew Hart and Elena Hart.
Park Drive South 4624-26: $370,000, Tadeusz A. Cybin, Tadqusz Cybin and Ted Cybin to Aejay M. Pecquet and Kenneth Pecquet.
Ridgefield Drive 2720: $180,000, Brenda Anderson and Vermon D. Anderson Jr. to Ciro Garcia and Maria Degarcia.
Ridgeway Terrace, parcel R: $82,000, Richard J. Duncan to Director Investments LLC.
Riviere Ave. 1400: $205,000, RSM Holdings LLC to Scotty A. Hutton.
Saratoga Drive 3709-11: $250,000, 3709-11 Saratoga LLC to Blaine H. Tatje.
S. Causeway Blvd. 1306: $10, Ivanilda Santana and Mark A. Arenales to Lisa Furness and James Nunez.
S. Causeway Blvd. 1306: $170,000, Ivanilda Santana and Mark A. Arenales to Lisa Furness and James Nunez.
Standard Ave. 1617: $265,000, Kurt J. Pepperman and Melanie Pepperman to Philip A. Lancaster and Regina Lancaster.
Stroelitz St. 1605: $855,000, Great Southern Real Estate Development LLC to Ashley Angelico and Blaise M. Angelico.
Taft Park 1617: $125,000, Evelyn E. Beyer to Jodi Archer.
Taft Park 2301: $200,000, Tuan A. Tran to Duygn C.K.B. Nguyen.
Tartan Drive 3716: $230,000, Brett A. Grau to Jessica A. Burr and Tyler M. Boudreaux.
Tolmas Drive 3200: $389,000, Bryan M. Hassett and Cathryn C. Hassett to Gary J. Lambert Sr.
Transcontinental Drive 4625: $268,000, Victoria M. Voelkel and Timothy J. Folse to Amanda Morse and Michael E. Morse Jr.
Vivian St. 2500: $100,000, Lori Herbert to Four C’s Vivian LLC.
W. Oakridge Park 169: $700,000, Yvonne N. Counce and John Counce II to Christopher M. Riess.
Wabash St. 4849: $103,000, Lauren Moore to David Magri and Cynthia L. Magri.
Willowdale 6 subdivision, lot 627, square 29: $275,000, Lucille Palmisano, Richard J. Palmisano and Lucille C. Alesich to Donna Lauro and Frank Lauro Jr.
Wisteria Drive 1304: $300,000, Michael Cannatella and Susan Heinsz to Marcy Nash and Ryan A. Nash.
Yorkshire Court condo, unit 129: $72,000, Enver Karahasanovic to Vira Exim LLC.
RIVER RIDGE
Alan Drive 10416: $115,000, Therese A. Hotard to Alan Project LLC.
Carriage Road 8704: $227,000, Judith Thompson and Donald W. Thompson to Thomas J. Albert III.
Evelyn Place 9608: $263,000, Yina Zhang and Zhenhua Chen to Carl R. Laforge III.
Joel Ave. 9804: $190,000, Shirley Barcelona and Angelo Barcelona Jr. to Katherine Carlock and James M. Carlock.
Moss Lane 324: $201,500, Doucet Bros Properties LLC to Nathan A. Macaluso and Kacy R. Macaluso.