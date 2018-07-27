ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for July 2-6, 2018
ABITA SPRINGS
State St. 70355: $220,748, Hallmark Homes Inc. to Kenneth M. Reichert and Lynn A. Reichert.
Town of Abita Springs subdivision, portion of ground: $80,000, John P. D'Hemecourt and Jane A. D'Hemecourt to Felder F. Fitzmorris.
Abita Springs Annex subdivision, lots 6-A, 8-A, square 29: $22,000, Dupont Quality Homes LLC to Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc.
Abita Springs Annex subdivision, portion of ground: $3,000, Frank B. Wood Jr. Interests LLC, Debra Gaye Garrett Levis and Billie Lynn Garrett Semmes to Louland LLC.
Choctaw Drive 547: $269,500, EMR Enterprises LLC to David J. Martinez and Jennifer C. Martinez.
Clipper Place 71164: $162,000, Carrie Patout Mouton and Kyle J. Mouton to Derek S. Granger.
Gordon Ave. 71341: $69,676, Michael S. Suriff and Deborah F. Suriff to Brandon S. Suriff and Gabrielle G. Suriff.
Hayne Ave. 71468: $262,500, Thomas M. Rittenberry and Olga A. Rittenberry to Laurie Matherne.
High St. 205: $385,000, Houston C. Jenkins and Kathleen K. Prokasy to Jack O. Bolt Jr. and Judy T. Bolt.
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, lots 10, 11, square 19: $6,210, donation, Vera A. Rogachenko Nuschler and Gary Leigh Nuschler to Vera Nuschler St. Tammany Properties.
Hillcrest Country Club subdivision, lot 7, square 44: donation, no value stated, James P. Little Jr. to Jon P. McIntyre.
Litolff subdivision, lot 1, square 8: donation, no value stated, James P. Little Jr. to Jacob J. Little.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $27,000, Succession of John M. Nolan and succession of Sadie J. Nolan to Corey D. Plescia.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $60,000, John O. D'Hemecourt and Jane A. D'Hemecourt to Jack J. Mendheim and Stephanie C. Mendheim.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Kerry O. Prince to Constance M. Gamble.
S. Dundee Loop 3008: $150,000, Pebble LLC to Victoria C. Heier.
Tee St. 73224: donation, no value stated, Damon M. LeBoeuf to Caryn I. LeBoeuf.
COVINGTON
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 3, square 2903: donation, no value stated, Geraldine Collins Callahan and Mallery Callahan to Matthew J. Callahan and Kyra W. Callahan.
McGee Road 12147: $215,000, Martha Louise Dardenne and Sarah L. Gardner to Luana Jo Brock.
Amber Court 73704: $169,900, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Nathan J. Platt and Marie N. Platt.
Barbara Ave. 20477: $331,000, Robert B. Economides and Kim M. Economides to James Starkey and Crystal M. Starkey.
Carrol Drive 76495: $357,000, Vaunne Blossman Hand to James Bell and Melissa Bell.
Catalpa Trace 21: $332,000, Thomas M. Cherry to Melody M. Petlev.
Covington Meadow Circle 102, Unit F: $119,900, Kendall Eugene Lala to Sammy H. M. Judeh.
Eighth St. 70373: $137,000, Jessica Leigh Hart Bankston to Courtney M. Voss.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 17204: $124,500, Spencer Living Trust to Louis A. Vitable and Deborah A. Vitable.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 6103: $102,000, Todd Paul Lemoine to Sharon Webre.
F St. 7040: $127,000, Charles H. Moffett IV and Mary Moffett Lambert to David P. Cross.
Fifth St. 70384: $170,000, David J. Martinez an Jennifer C. Martinez to Matthew R. Sytsma and Melissa M. Sytsma.
Filmore St. 927: donation, no value stated, Derick Louis Wallace, Gerald L. Westry and Tanza A. Wallace Carney Westry to DW Dominion LLC.
Fourth Ave. 69434: $210,000, Vicki Darnell Harris to Roy Leo Jacob Jr.
Fussel Road 18387: $84,000, Chad M. Loupe and Krystal Babineaux Loupe to Bradley E. Fussell.
Grand Lake Drive 106: $273,800, DSLD Homes LLC to Duane J. Jardine and Vickie Jardine.
Hummingbird Road 4: $360,000, Boyd A. Acosta and Robin D. Acosta to Richard C. Robertson Jr. and Sarah S. Robertson.
Lake Ramsey Heights subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 153: $83,500, One Consort International LLC to Gerald J. Caime Jr. and Hope L. Caime.
Latung Road 19123: $565,000, Sterling J. Roig and Erline F. Roig revocable living trust to Fred L. Worth Jr. and Diana E Worth.
Lurline Drive 14: $220,000, Joseph M. Roberts and Kelly S. Roberts to Steven S. Cardella and Kara C. Cardella.
Magnolia Garden Drive 86: $230,500, Peter M. Thomson and Patricia E. Thomson to Justin D. Fontenoy and Stephanie C. Fontenoy.
Michelle Drive 13: $240,000, Siobhan MacMahon to Joseph Roberts and Kelly S. Roberts.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mldred P. Baham to Scott Baham and Tonya U. Robertson.
Ninth St. 72154: $20,000, MLMI Surf Trust Series 2005-BC2 to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA.
Old Landing subdivision, lots 108, 109: $95,000, Allen L. Kemp to Byron Barrios.
Palm Blvd. 20126: no value stated, Jeffrey Paul Neri , Michelle L. Neri, Dale J. Lambert and Kristi M. Lambert to Cody S. Townsend and Lauren A. Townsend.
Parc Wood Drive East 71404: $217,000, Trident Investors USA LLC to Lester Clay Popham Jr.
Park Place Drive 61: $2,100,000, Sixty-One Park Place Partners LLC to Khan Kenner Development LLC.
Penn Mill Road 74181: $13,750, Pat Mccormick Homes LC to AAM LLC.
River Club subdivision, Phase 1, lot 74: $865,000, Ron Lee Enterprises Inc. to Robert K. Gaddy and Eugenia G. Gaddy.
River Park Drive 16973: $213,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to William D. Freeze and Flor M. Freeze.
Robindale subdivision, lot 7, square 2: $13,000, Clifton H. Siverd Sr. and Wanda M. Siverd to SMB Construction LLC.
Rue Chantilly 212: $596,800, Hamed Parhizkar to Michael A. Gangi and Lisa L. Gangi.
Rue St. Julien 615: $324,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Michael G. Myatt and Mary Carol D. Myatt.
Rue St. Julien 619: $324,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Armand D. Zucconi Jr. and Maureen C. Zucconi.
Rue St. Julien 623: $324,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Marie Alice Matherne.
S. New Hampshire St. 522: donation, no value stated, Eifion S. Jones to Julie K. Jones.
Saw Grass Loop 302: $357,330, DSLD Homes LLC to James P. Friedman and Carol A. Friedman.
Steeple Chase Road 471: $255,500, Calvin W. Luttinen and Katherine G. Luttinen to Keith Hollis and Laura Lee Lawson Hollis.
Sunshine Ave. 19406: $313,000, Kenneth J. Bourg and Marilee N. Bourg to Eugene G. Young Jr. and Sandra Lee Young.
Swallow St. 114: $282,000, David J. Junius and Evalyn H. Junius to David H. Bernstein.
Town of Bogue Falaya, lots 1, 2: $85,000, Omega Stone Real Estate LLC to Seong A. Gee.
Village subdivision, Phase 2, lot 31: $61,000, Tyler C. Finley and Alyson Louise P. Finley to Gerald P. Rogers and Karen F. Rogers.
W. 23rd Ave. 305: donation, no value stated, Coleman D. Callaway IV to Gina C. Rowbatham.
W. Ninth Ave. 223: $244,000, Cheryl V. Cannon to Joseph D. Rowe and Rikki R. Rowe.
Woodcrest Drive 111: $225,000, Cathy Lynn Russell to Christopher J. Gauthier and Sheena M. Gauthier.
Zinnia Drive 54: $379,000, Joseph R. Fezio and Patsy W. Fezio 2012 revocable trust to William Hollis McGehee and Elaine G. McGehee.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $15,000, Donald Taylor and Rita Taylor to Bryan M. Haley.
Normandy Drive 112: $225,000, Randy J. Rojas Jr. and Candice Marie D. Rojas to Ryan P. Reeves and Eileen M. Reeves.
LACOMBE
Island Drive 28426: $320,000, Frank R. Campbell and Cheryl P. Campbell to J. Geoffrey Ormsby and Barbara B. Ormsby.
Brier Lake Estates, lot 101: donation, no value stated, Carol Ribbeck Weaver to Duane J. Dennis.
Brier Lake Estates, Phase 15-D, lot 416: $55,000, JEC Group LLC to Gregory A. Stephenson and Lynn Marie Ladik Stephenson.
Charlotte Lane 27377: $135,000, Mac Allen Cook to Pamela S. Israel.
Cypress Park subdivision, lots 25, 34-A, square 13, 15: $25,000, Burgess Inc. to Brookeshire Property Development LLC.
E. Sycamore Ave. 26124: $160,600, Carlos Ruiz and Brenda E. Mejia to Jessica R. Schraub.
Jade St. 61147: $169,000, Rothside Properties LLC to Burgess Inc.
Louisiana Highway 434 61700: $250,000, Connie C LLC to White House Holding LLC.
W. Violet St. 28485: $155,900, Coast Builders LLC to Brandon M. Stoufflet and Brianna D. Langhauser.
MADISONVILLE
Bedico Creek subdivision, lot 410: $244,850, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Raidel Hernandez and Norleidy Hernandez.
Cypress Bend Lane 2056: $340,000, Jonathan R. Barrows and Renee Lawrence Barrows to Joseph C. Montalbano and Kimberly G. Montalbano.
Audubon Parkway 1312: $296,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Austin Gay and Rebecca Gay.
Audubon Parkway 1329: $279,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Wanda Himel Newman.
Brewster Road 740: $313,800, James Whitworth and Ladonna H. Whitworth to Murphy J. Landry Jr. and Anna Pena Landry.
Coushatta Circle 229, Unit 31: $215,000, Jewel H. Thompson to Denise Day LeBlanc.
Live Oak Hills subdivision, lot 22, square 3: donation, no value stated, Jacob Wade Brewster to Britany Donahue Brewster.
Lost Lake Lane 3097: $269,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Charles A. Hill Jr. and Janis P. Hill.
Madison Ridge Estates, Phase 2-A, lot 44: $45,000, L&G Investments LLC to Joshua S. Hallila and Brittany N. Hallila.
Madisonville On the Lake subdivision, Phase 1, lot 50: $49,000, Bernard J. Lawrence III and Nancy J. Lawrence to Robert J. Bleakley and Tara E. Lemon.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $245,000, Terrence M. Donahue, Patricia R. Donahue and others to Alea Properties LLC.
Pine Grove Loop 648: $335,297, DSLD Homes LLC to Paul Zimmerman and Sarah Zomchick.
Raiford Oaks Blvd. 210: $292,600, Paul Zimmermann and Sarah Zomchick to STL Property Investments LLC.
Ring Neck Drive 7032: $297,000, GMI Construction Inc. to Neil J. Rohlinger and Shannon F. Rohlinger.
S. Fairway Drive 253: $285,000, H&M Property Management LLC to Scott D. Russell and Lisa H. Russell.
Sandy Brook Circle 335: $460,000, Timothy Miletello and Barbara Jo Messina Miletello to Samuel A. Voisin and Jennifer K. Voisin.
Seabiscuit Loop North 304: donation, no value stated, Melanie Parker Russo to Barry Haas Jr.
MANDEVILLE
Atalin St. 702: $194,000, Holly Egleson Smith to John West, Jennifer West and Jerri E. Huff.
Rosedown subdivision, Phase 1, lot 34: $299,000, Casassa Living Trust to Nicholas J. Stone and Lauren G. Stone.
Albert St. 1520: $349,900, C&C Home Builders Construction Inc. to Gregory K. Bovino and Bethany Ann Domino Bovino.
Bluewater Drive 1224: $420,000, James E. Barnes and Tracy P. Barnes to Alvin J. Givens Sr. and Shannon W. Givens.
Cardinal Lane 50: $450,000, Rodney T. Call Trust and Carolyn H. Call to James B. Bragg and Dorothy Roberts Bragg.
Chapel Loop 331: $615,000, Scott Emmett Condon and Kristen F. Condon to Bryan F. Ross and Ashley A. Ross.
Chestnut Oak Drive 140: $300,000, Albert J. Derbes IV and Therese K. Derbes to Ian Leighton Steinberg and Brandi O. Steinberg.
Colony Trail Drive 22: $324,900, Succession of Patricia Elizabeth Matthews to Gasper J. Gioe and Mary M. Gioe.
Crepe Myrtle Place 106: $560,000, Tommy G. King and Sheila J. King to Shahrzad Talebinejad.
E. Barbados Court 49: $160,000, C. Douglas Shalllenberger Living Trust to Shirley A. Lobb.
E. Richland Drive 224: $282,500, Succession of Jason Cannon Hollier to Mark T. Dunn and Stephanie A. Dunn.
East St. 337: donation, no value stated, Kenneth M. Levine and Kathleen B. Levine to Jacob Musser and Kelly L. Musser.
Edgewater Drive 7110: $444,000, Joshua D. Reynolds and Karen W. Reynolds to Jacob D. Jordan and Jennifer C. Jordan.
Elizabeth Lane 8025: $485,000, Todd A. Bouillion and Kristie M. Bouilion to James M. Wiltenmuth and Emily Z. Wiltenmuth.
Frenchmen Drive 156: $250,000, Matthew J. Cockfield and Laura J. Cockfield to Stephen A. Harris and Colby Kimble Harris.
Goldflower Lane 649: $265,000, John Jurjevich and Lynda H. Jurjevich to Robert S. Wingrave and Bambi W. Wingrave.
Grande Maison Blvd. 237: $480,000, James V. Marshall Jr. and Amy P. Marshall to Jeffrey M. Januszek and Meghan D. Januszek.
Harmony Lane 807: $355,000, Denise Day Doyle LeBlanc to Elvie Damaso.
Hill Court 3049: $354,536, Eileen D. Duke, Kenneth A. Davis Jr. and others to Troy J. Lyle and Theresa D. Lyle.
Holm Oak Lane 601: $230,000, Rita R. Moreci to Nathan C. Bonnett.
Hutchinson St. 533: $295,000, Tuyet V. Stogner to John Barrett and Ginesse Barrett.
Lewisburg subdivision, portion of lots 27, 28: $5,000, Matthew W. Burkel to Leonard C. Quick and Sirri W. Quick.
Lonesome Road 4000, Unit 3: $615,000, Columbia Land Road Co. to 4000 Lonesome Road LLC.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Olga S. Christakis to Nektarios C. Christakis and Maria Dimitry Christakis Stokes.
Red Oak Drive 521: donation, no value stated, Christopher S. Commons and Janice L. Wilbourn Commons to Robin Commons Dunford.
Scarlet Oak Lane 1102: $482,500, Troy J. Lyle and Theresa D. Lyle to Christopher W. Hanson and Rhonda H. Hanson.
Tops'l Drive 807: donation, no value stated, Elizabeth Ann Burnett Hagan to Gordon C. Hagan Jr.
Villere St. 1025, Unit C: $160,000, Benjamin F. Eshleman III and Mary Anne Galvin Eshleman to David J. Junius.
W. Ridge Drive 2012: $269,500, Lori Dupuy Aversa to David M. Ocmond and Troy N. Ocmond.
Woodmere Drive 1459: $387,500, Michael G. Myatt and Mary C. Dasher Myatt to Jared A. Williams and Lauren P. Williams.
PEARL RIVER
Hickory St. 64623: $115,000, Joseph R. LaGrange and Carol B. LaGrange to Cory A. Gilford and Dominique M. Gilford.
Hutchinson subdivision, lots B, 11: donation, no value stated, Preston J. Coyle Jr. to Charmaine M. Buchholz.
SLIDELL
Naples Court 424: $355,000, Susan F. Frolich and Kim W. Frolich to Kurtis W. Manteufel.
Treasure Cove Lane 34593: $316,000, Andrew F. Hover and Michele Anne Hover to Nickolas A. Hall and Bonita H. Hall.
Abney Drive, lot 23: $10 and other good and valuable considerations, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Christine Benasco.
Belle Cherie Drive 113: $259,000, Beverly D. Corkern to Shane M. Rowland and Misty C. Rowland.
Blackfin Cove 110: $240,000, James P. Ricciardone, Anthony J. Ricciardone, Joshua Paul Ricciardone and Laura E. Ricciardone to Tommy Lee Callis Jr. and Velena H. Callis.
Branchwood Drive 111: $154,900, Lydia Hoff Goelz to Cheryl Volante Cannon.
Brighton Lane 311: $250,000, Willie C. Harris IV and Demetria B. Harris to D'Andrea Brown.
Brookwood Estates, Phase 1, lot 9: $78,000, Allan Roy Perret to High Ground Solutions LLC.
Bywater Drive 121: $10,000 and other considerations, Succession of Lorraine Cobb Currier and Karen Currier R. Ponthieux to Herbert J. Badinger Jr.
Chamale Drive 137: $318,500, Andrew Nuffer and Brianna Soule Clark Nuffer to Spencer T. Merwin.
Clearwater Drive 6136: donation, no value stated, Lea B. Graham Reeder and Kristine B. Graham Rasmussen to Marites Belardo Bulos Graham.
Clipper Drive 1040: $330,000, Brandt Martin and Beth B. Martin to Gary G. Flesher and Diana C. Flesher.
Cross Gates Blvd. 811: $225,000, Carl H. Camp and Kathryn R. Camp to Donovan M. Ruiz Sr. and Stephanie B. Ruiz.
Darwin Drive 219: $168,000, Shane M. Rowland and Misty C. Rowland to Shawn M. Delaneuville.
Debbie Drive 273: $399,000, 275 Walker LLC to David L. Scott.
Drury Lane 412: $88,500, Heather E. Robichaux to Arthur Gillum, Vicky Lynn Brister Gillum and Audrey M. Lewis.
E. Augusta Lane 326: $525,000, Gregory H. Socher and Karen Smith Socher to Barbara Ann Brooks.
Eden Isles subdivision, lot 238, unit 4: $250,000, Succession of Frank Paul Barovechio Sr., Peter F. Egan Sr. and Pamela B. Egan to Frank P. Mumphrey Jr. and Mandy C. Mumphrey.
Fountain Drive 151: $160,000, Nicholas A. Cannella and Harper E. Cosentio Cannella to Jeremy C. Sanders and Angelina P. Sanders.
Grand Champions of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 14: $305,000, Sean M. Kilroy and Kimberlie Haik Kilroy to Anthony M. Cognevich and Patti Richard Cognevich.
Grand subdivision, lot 70: $6,500, Steven E. Rogers to Marc C. Galbreth Sr.
Harbor Drive 1650, unit 111: $109,500, Dana Lewis Halpin and Clive Halpin to Henry J. Bennett and Charlene D. Mora.
Holly Drive 58400: $112,000, Bruce D. Wing and Janet O. Wing to Hugh B. Ricks.
Holmes Drive 414: $165,000, Stephen R. Nichols and Blanche G. Nichols to Tyriel J. Riviere and Frederica B. Riviere.
Howze Beach Road 320: $1,185,000, Janice Smith Stumpf and Johnny F. Smith testamentary trust to Eco Properties LLO.
Knollwood Lane 340: $263,185, DSLD Homes LLC to Anthony J. Chappetta III and Rachel D. Chappetta.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-3, lot 185: $100,000, Oak Harbor Center LLC to Duc Nguyen and Thao Thu Nguyen.
Lakeshore Village Drive 725: $225,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Ernest Watson and Marisa A. Mitchell.
Lakeshore Village Drive 828: $292,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Renata Michelle Weatherspoon.
Lakeshore Village Drive 833: $274,260, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to William J. Donnelly and Vicki Donnelly.
Lakeshore Village Lane 504: $286,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Tuan N. Nguyen and Hong Thi Nguyen.
Lakeshore Village Lane 520: $230,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Melba O. Robaina and Arian F. Robaina.
Lennon Court 1013: $200,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Latoya Campbell.
Lenwood Drive 330: $193,500, Total Home Solutions LLC to Tyler Villneurve.
Lopez St. 37652: $127,500, Peggy Richardson Wingerter to Angelle Marie Zeringue.
Louisiana Highway 433, lots 2, 7: $13,500, William F. Yost and Sharon S. Yost to Robert W. LeBouef and Amy K. LeBouef.
Meadow Moss Drive 106: $88,000, Kenneth H. Hooks III and Lindi F. Hooks to Medmoss LLC.
Meadowdale Drive 3655: $79,000, MSE Sub I LLC to Gec Enterprise LLC.
Montgomery Blvd. 1209: donation, no value stated, Christopher Long and Holly Hogan-Long to Keith Hogan and Holly Hogan-Long.
N. Seventh St. 62039: $93,000, Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Beverly H. Dupuy.
N. Seventh St. 62045: $93,000, Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Wesley A. Dupuy.
Napoleon Ave. 220: $57,000, MSE Sub I LLC to Charlette Marie Carollo.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $622,500, Joseph M. Jones Enterprises LLC to Mac Developent LLC.
Northshore Circle 116, Unit B: $200,000, Randall S. Nemeth Sr. and Monique C. Nemeth to Todd Berel.
Nuevo St. 37691: donation, no value stated, Cary Ann Staples to Craig Thomas Staples.
Old Bayou Liberty Road 36260: $520,000, Richard A. Campo IIII and Robin M. Campo to Warren L. Campo III and Margaret R. Campo.
Ondine Lane 111: $284,500, Kathleen I. Rayner to Michael T. Armstrong.
Park Drive 2114: $144,900, Philip L. Kitchen Jr. and Colleen Mulhern Kitchen to Joseph C. Lewis and Keoka Y. Lewis.
Plismol Court 241: donation, no value stated, Marilyn T. Pecoraro to Kristy Pecoraro Pike.
Rampage Loop 119: donation, no value stated, Timothy Dale Sykes and Cynthia M. Sykes to Timothy Dale Sykes and Cynthia M. Sykes revocable trust.
Ridgecrest Drive 1552: $183,500, Cala Property Holdings I LLC to Gregory Bailey and Shariki A. Hill.
Robin St. 2113: $150,000, MD Construction and Services LLC to Nathaniel A. Roche.
Rose Meadow Loop 1161: $137,500, Jeanne Lynn Wilson to Natalie M. Narcisse.
Santa Cruz Court 124: $400,000, Anthony M. Cognevich and Patti R. Cognevich to Steven H. Pham and Mai Truong.
Short St. 2068: $148,000, Patricia Ziegler McCarthy to Karen Keenan Branson and Donna Keenan.
Snead Court 509: $300,000, Denis L. Roussel Jr. to Michael T. Poland and Pamela Watkins Poland.
Spartan Drive 11, Unit 6202: $82,000, Roman M. Williams and Wanda E. Williams to Frederick D. Myers Jr. and Evelyn P. Meyers.
Tasmania Court 217: $166,000, J. Sercovich LLC to Martin Greathouse and Latoya M. Greathouse.
W. Chamale Cove 80: $160,000, Joseph DiGiovanni Jr. and Gay W. DiGiovanni to James E. Witchen and Tanya K. Witchen.
W. Lake Court 220: $217,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Iryn Rowan and Kara Bissant.
W. Port Court 102: $283,000, Perry C Rucker and Jo A. Rucker revocable living trust to Walter A. Cochrane II and Benjamin J. Mahoney.
W. Silver Maple Drive 149: $247,000, Donna Timm Bennett to Shawn Lee and Elisa Weber Lee.
Wesley Lane 5625: $177,500, Daniel E. Schillinger and Margaret K. Schillinger to Jedrika L. Allen.
Westchester Place 304: $100,000, Quicken Loans Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
SUN/BUSH
Louisiana Highway 16 29175: $271,000, Tina Pierce Penton to Toby D. Cooper.
Section 60, township 4 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $370,000, Frankie A. Allen and Margie A. Allen to Patricia M. Williams.
Village of Sun subdivision, portion of ground: $9,500, Troy D. Clairain, Linda D. Clairain and Ellis J. Clairain Jr. to Richard L. Murray and Julie G. Murray.
Louisiana Highway 40 29236: donation, no value stated, Frank J. Stabile to Lori Thomas Firmin.
Railroad Ave. 80140: $152,000, Dylan Lee Crawford to Justin A. Dillard and Leigha Layne Spencer Dillard.
Section 32, township 4 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Bonnie Swenson Cooper to Toby D. Cooper.
Section 41, township 5 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $310,000, Jacob Draffen and Leah Draffen to Barry Haas Jr. and Melanie Russo.
Section 52, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Eva Rivers Nold to James E. Nold.
Sections 6, 7, township 5 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $180,000, Douglas Sharp, Horace Sharp and Latimore Sharp to Kellie M. Neil.