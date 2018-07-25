For a man who claims to dislike crowds, Larry Mead made a surprising choice back in 2006: He visited New Orleans for Jazz Fest.
“Melissa said we should come down from New York for Jazz Fest," said Mead, referring to his wife, Melissa Toler. "I reminded her of how much I hate crowds, dust and heat. I am still not crazy about them, but I came and discovered that New Orleans is the hometown I never knew I had.”
By 2012, the two had retired and moved to the Crescent City.
Today, they share a stunning house Uptown on Cadiz Street with their dog, Sadie. Originally a single-story L-shaped shotgun on a deep lot, the building was elevated nearly 10 feet above grade by architect William Sonner, its previous owner, turning it into a two-story dwelling. When the opportunity arose for Sonner to buy a French Colonial plantation-style house on Bayou St. John, he let friends know he was ready to sell the Uptown place.
“We wanted it the minute we saw it,” Mead said. “We actually had already bought a house in the Irish Channel before we saw this one, so we put the other one on the market and bought this one to live in instead.”
As much as they were captivated by the house, the couple made modifications that took it to a higher level — Mead with the building and Toler with the garden.
“When we bought the house, there were walls and doors leading outside from the ground level, but we wanted a different experience. After we replaced most of the exterior walls with glass and steel, we can sit inside and enjoy the garden and greenery,” Mead said. “There are a surprising number of days we just leave the doors open and let the breeze blow through.”
It’s easy to see why the house enchanted the couple. Although the fence is tall in front, a pergola frames the entry door and hints at what lies on the other side. A richly planted courtyard leads down the side of the house to steel and glass doors set into glass walls.
In the evening, the entire downstairs glows with an inner light, creating the illusion that the upper floor floats atop a lighted lantern.
“I really love the fact that the floor inside the house is at grade with the ground outside, so the outside flows in and the inside out seamlessly,” Mead said.
The outside is inviting, thanks to Toler’s passion for growing things and her skills as a Louisiana master gardener.
“I have always gardened,” Toler said. “When Larry and I were still in New York, I filled the front of his brownstone with window boxes and flowers. People in the neighborhood would walk by just to see it.””
By contrast, the riotous colors of Toler’s rear garden put on a private display, rather than a public one.
“More is more in the garden,” she said. “I’ve never been one to leave a lot of bare spots.”
The exuberant garden bed has a backdrop of tall hollies, planted to ensure privacy for the garden, the cocktail pool and the cheerful guest cottage at the rear of the property.
Downstairs, the TV room takes up the front space, followed by an immense kitchen the couple created by removing a wall or two and enclosing what had been a breezeway.
The living room, reading space, and dining room follow. Upstairs, the master bedroom sits at the rear of the house, where it connects to a deck with a view of the garden and guesthouse.
Two guest rooms, each with its own bath, complete the layout.
The front bedroom has a balcony facing Cadiz, which was originally the front porch of the house when it was just one story. Rose vines appear to compete with one another to determine which can climb the trellis to reach the balcony first.
A collection of oyster plates in the guest cottage and of vintage blue pottery in the kitchen add jolts of color to the interior. Art hangs on the living room wall in curated groupings flanking the fireplace.
“All of them are small art works by Wallace Nutting, who was popular in the early 20th century,” Mead said. “Back in New York, I had them scattered throughout the brownstone, but Melissa had the idea of gathering them as a group. She gets all credit — it was her artistic vision to work out exactly how to group and hang them.”