When a group of artists consider the natural and man-made beauty of New Orleans City Park and the Botanical Garden, their collective and individual responses yield an exhibition that is nothing short of wondrous.
More than 100 local artists are participating in the benefit art sale and auction titled “Response: Artists in the Garden” this year, twice as many as there were when the inaugural fundraiser for the garden was staged two years ago.
“It was exciting to put the exhibition together because it gave us a chance to offer emerging and unaffiliated artists the opportunity to have their work seen, and purchased, by a large audience,” said Pam Bryan of Octavia Gallery, co-curator of the show along with Lisa Rotondo-McCord, of the New Orleans Museum of Art.
“At the same time, it features works by some of the city’s best known and most collected artists.”
Garland Robinette, Doyle Gertjejansen, Dawn Dedeaux, Allison Stewart, George Dunbar, Mac Ball, Raine Bedsole, Anita Cook, Allison McAshan, Phil Sandusky, Richard Sexton, Carol Leake, and Billy Solitario are among the established artists who have offered works to benefit the garden.
Bryan said that she and Rotondo-McCord cast a wide net to ensure the exhibition would offer a broad spectrum of media, including paintings, photography, sculpture, and more in a wide range of prices. Some works are abstract, others representational, all demonstrate mastery of the medium.
To get a sense of extraordinary variety of artworks in the exhibition, go to neworleanscitypark.com/botanical-garden/response-artists to preview it.
“We have works that start at as low as a few hundred dollars and others that will command more than $10,000,” said Bryan. “And we plan to auction a handful of very special works, with Ruthie Winston serving as our auctioneer.”
The Pavilion of the Two Sisters exhibit opens Thursday, April 4, and can be seen during garden hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from Thursday to Sunday, April 7 (during the Spring Garden Festival).
A reception and celebration for the artists, as well as the auction, occurs Friday night, April 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission to the exhibition is free with garden admission of $8 per person; tickets to the reception and auction are $50 and include refreshments.
For more info, go to neworleanscitypark.com/botanical-garden/response-artists-in-the-park