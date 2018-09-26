"Charlotte Moss Entertains" provides straightforward tips for entertaining that anyone can use, whether they are hosting a deb party or a crawfish boil. Here are a few.
The key is you. Put a bit of yourself in the details, because that is what will make your dinners or parties stand out.
Know your strengths. Hire other people to do the things that you don’t do well and capitalize on the things that you do. And don't hesitate to hire helpers at the event itself, if you can afford to, because doing so will help you enjoy your guests.
Send an invitation, even a free online evite or paperless post. It is a timely and thoughtful gesture that will clue guests in to the fact that you genuinely want the pleasure of their company.
Relax. What guest can relax and enjoy the evening if her host is frazzled and anxious?
Shop your closet ... your library, your kids’ rooms, etc. Centerpieces don't have to be flowers. Look around your house for something that can “create a story” and spark conversation.
Mix it up. Go ahead and set the table with a different pattern of china at each place, for example. Doing so enlivens the tablescape.
Take a seat. Moss believes in place cards. Not only are they elegant, but they relieve guests of the awkwardness of having to choose with whom they wish to sit.
Keep a record. Moss documents her place settings and the events she hosts in order to be able to remember a combination of objects or of guests that work especially well.