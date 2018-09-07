EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 23-28
HARAHAN
Clearview Commercial Park Phase A, lots 3X and 3Y, tract III: Webb Street Partners LLC to 800 Webb Property Partners LLC, $1,000.
Elmwood Business Park/Citrus Division subdivision, lot 62A: Parson Family Properties LLC to GH SS Fund GHK Developments New Orleans Citrus LLC, $100.
Huntly Lane 8424: Christopher J. Barrett to Cassidy Moldthan, $214,000.
Ravan Ave. 18: Chad M. Perrier and Kristian L. C. Perrier to Christopher J. Barrett, $270,000.
Salmen Ave. 5605: Prop Properties International LLC to Haag Investments LLC, $412,500.
West Ave. 239: Maurizio D. Francescon to Jason Harris, donation.
JEFFERSON
Gelpi Ave. 604: Theodore J. Martin and Ann Lacour to Eugene Subervielle and Raymond P. Laurich Jr., $110,000.
Jefferson Terrace, lot 39C1, division 12: Jane A. Frosch and Craig E. Frosch to Michelle Huck and Jordan Huck, $424,000.
Monticello Ave. 1200: Family Crest LLC to Nelson Wilson Interiors LLC, $475,000.
River Road 4203: Deslatte T. Schexnayder, Marlene Schexnayder and Erin C. Simon to Steve Masakowski and Ulrike Masakowski, $177,900.
St George Ave. 847: JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $92,331.81.
St. George Ave. 649: George Bernard Jr. and Carolyn C. Bernard to Lyndsey M. J. Gonzalez, $133,000.
KENNER
Auburn Place 149: Ricky A. Plaisance, Hickman J. Plaisance III, Alphonse J. Plaisance and Alyson A. Plaisance to Eva E. Turner and Michael R. Loper, $125,000.
Clay St. 1205: Brenda A. Luttrell and Gloria M. Lockhart to Xue Y. Zhang, $85,000.
Compromise St. 1600-02: Rudolph J. Diaz Jr. and Janet K. Diaz to Nidia F. Montenegro and Thelma L.L. Montenegro, $170,000.
David Drive 4500: Adis Matute and Yony A. Matute to Alexis Boudreau and Blake D. Boudreau, $349,900.
East Kenner, square 3, no further data: Juan R. Juarez and Alicia M. Dejuarez to Michael J. Schmidt, $46,000.
E. Louisiana State Drive 3619: Joan M. Talbert and James W. Talbert Jr. to Jennifer M. Morales, $132,508.
E. Louisiana State Drive 514: Karl K. Miller to Cherie B. Stivers and Jonathan R. Eiland, $187,000.
Fleurie Drive 624: Terre Carter to Andrew Hopkins, $300,000.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 139: Jean Landry to Nicole McMyne and Daniel J. McMyne, $235,000.
Georgia Ave. 4144: 4144 Georgia LLC to Adam M. Pernia, $338,000.
Illinois Ave. 4344: Nguyen V. Nguyen to Rebecca Y. Do, donation.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 33, square B: Louisiana Trace LLC to Glenn M. Cannon and Bonnie P. Cannon, $137,950.
Minor St. 1003: Frances West and Westley T. West to Stacy M. Defelice and Charles K. Tant Jr., $172,000.
Normandy Drive 21: Traci M. Austin to Tanya M. Darensburg, $22,500.
North Lafourche Court 2: William R. Scholegel and Donna L. Schloegel to Nydia Valle, $243,000.
Ole Miss Drive 3713: Frank Krantz, Felicia Krantz and Fanessa Krantz to Stanley Krantz III, donation.
Ole Miss Drive 3713: Fred Krantz to Stanley Krantz III, donation.
Sally Court 8713: Ricky Dunn and Aimee S. Wood to Elizabeth Russell, $192,000.
St. Elizabeth Drive 4014: Johnny Selva and Elba R. Selva to Robert C. Blakes Jr., $335,000.
St. John Drive 3: Robert A. Fink and Lisha P. Fink to Jesus Hernandez Jr. and Angelle L.O. Hernandez, $320,000.
Theresa Ave. 11: Blake Boudreau to Mayada Ismail, $237,000.
Trinity Drive 3328: Pablo Velez to Yohandy R. Hernandez, $170,000.
METAIRIE
26th St. 8704: Charles R. Eaton Jr. and Kathleen A. T. Eaton to Edinson L. Perez and Yulie B. Perez, $139,900.
Academy Drive 4117: James G. Beckwith to Piazza 5. LLC, $132,475.
Argonne St. 4741: Michael J. Decker Jr. and Rosanna T. Decker to John W. Freeman and Christine W. Freeman, $495,000.
Aris St. 330-32: Casmier J. Blanda to Restores Key LLC, $250,000.
Aurora Ave. 930: Eve Wolfe and William B. Wolfe to Lori Herbert, $330,000.
Belmont Place 913: Daniel J. Dauterive to Brittany M. Oustalet, $225,000.
Beverly Garden Drive 1400: Dan M. Hall to Rendarock LLC, $190,000.
Beverly Knoll Suburb subdivision, lot 5, square 15: Kay Wittenberg to John J. Bowes, donation.
Bonnabel Blvd. 548: Rosemary W. Ruello to Raul A. Ulloa Jr., Carla N. Ulloa and Sasha E. Ulloa, $235,000.
Bonnabel Blvd. 619: Wayne T. Higgins to Las Main Offices LLC, $215,000.
Bonnabel Place, lots 64 through 66, square 71, no further data: Elizabeth Robert and Robin P. Robert to 1125-1127 Bonnabel LLC, $460,000.
Bore St. 3220: Elizabeth Leglue to Michael J. Lirette and Alison M. Sullivan, $231,000.
Canal Street subdivision, lot 55, square 34: Bestlacewigs LLC to Zaiyan L. Su, $10.
Carrollton Village condo, unit 103: Teresa Johnston to Sebastian M.T. Vallejo and Nora G.V. Ullauri, $132,000.
Clarke St. 4905: Hoby B. Givens to Lagasse Inter Vivos Trust, $795,000.
Courtland Drive 4309: Virginia C. Delatorre to Louis F. Valdin Jr. and Robin R. Valdin, $246,000.
Cypress St. 3929: Denise M.L. Morales and James W. Long III to Andrew Morales, $160,000.
Cypress St. 3932: Diez Irrevocable Trust to Mike Lopez, $260,600.
East Jefferson Terrace subdivision, lot 71, square 9B: Ten Hands LLC to Sarah C. Newchurch, donation.
Harlem subdivision, lot 2, square 124: Mary L. Virgil and Ronald Julian to Bonita Holdings LLC, donation.
Hastings St. 4748: Norma Lulich to Eun J. Lee and Young K. Eun, $230,000.
Houma Blvd. 1401: Karen Sablich and James E. Sablich III to Morgan Piebes and Randolph H. Piebes, $365,000.
Janice Ave. 4424: Gary R. Wallace Jr. to Michelle A. Bedoya, donation.
Jefferson Ave. 360: Leslie Cheatham and Robin B. Cheatham to Nicole Gossell and Jeremy V. Gossell, $1,325,000.
Maned Downs subdivision, lot 21, square 10: Melissa P. Cook to CPCG Properties LLC and One Star Nola Homes LLC, $103,860.
Manson Ave. 1201: Danny Gaspard Inc. to Christopher L. Develle and Brittany S. Develle, $375,000.
Melody Drive 1529: Robert L. Woods and Woods Family Revocable Trust No 2. to Julie Wall and Stephen R. Wall, $380,000.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 702: John J. Brink Jr. and Sally W. Brink to Margaret L. McCormickTrust, $162,500.
Minnesota Ave. 2341: Lauren A. Godail, John Grandolfo Jr. and Anthony Grandolfo Sr. to Brittany L. Henderson and Fredrick T. Cambre Jr., $142,000.
Morales St. 4705: Paul M. Montalbano and Rachel H. Montalbano to R.J. Laborde Construction Co. LLC, $200,000.
Morton St. 5701: Arthur J. Henderson and Terrie H. Henderson to Dawn H. Santopadre, $200,000.
N. Pierce Ave. 309: Dunn Homes LLC to Erika Russo, $172,900.
Oaklawn Drive 904: Jonathan Stidham and Courtney L. Stidham to Julien M. Banta, $295,000.
One Metairie Place condo, unit 12-202: Jacqueline M. Berry to Nicholas J. Zimmerman and Dawn Zimmerman, $119,000.
Park Manor Drive 6524: Edward L. Gilmore Family Trust to David C. Selser, $331,000.
Riverwood condo, unit 806: David P. Francalancia to Kaylee N. Richter and Sheila R. Lulue, $76,000.
Rosewood Drive 112: Tag Homes Inc. to Joseph Fein IV, Lindsay Fein and L. Fein, $450,000.
Ruth St. 6029: Dayna M. Funck to Elliott W. Triche and Sandra Triche, $170,000.
Savannah Ridge subdivision, lot 24, square B: Scott E. Guidry to Joseph P. Lombardi and Molly M. Lombardi, $100.
Sena Drive 517: Jeffrey C. Gosey and Shanna C. Gosey to Aashish Gupta and Rohini Singla, $449,000.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 11, square 156: Frank A. Simone Jr. to 309-311 Shrewsbury Road LLC, $92,000.
Smith Ave. 901: John M. Barber and Yanan L. Barber to Mirandy S. Li, $140,000.
St. Martin St. 4641: Moo S. Park and Sook J. Park to Teresa Park and Jong P. Park, donation.
Sunny Place 4905: Eric C. Deshautreaux to Lester A. Falgout Jr., $375,000.
Tree Tops townhouse condo, building E, unit 4093: Lihu Li to Michael F. Dardis, $100,000.
Villa D'Orleans condo, unit 223: Mohammed Ansary and Syedda G. Mustahsan to Joab Apontes, $75,000.
Wade Drive 4408: Hung Q. Nguyen to Hung Q. Nguyen and Yen N. Bui, donation.
Whitney Place condo, unit 934: John U. Durel II to Gail J. Lazard, $115,000.
Wisteria Drive 1308: Guy T. Wilson to Charlene L. Carter, $320,000.
Woodridge condo, unit 313: SW REO Trust 2014 1. to Marina Z. Salapatas, $43,500.
York Street 6200: Sharon T. Lococo and Santo J. Lococo II to Michelle E. Beavers, Michelle E.B. Livaudais and Ross J. Livaudais, $239,999.
Yorkshire Court condo, unit 213: John H. Cook to Montero Investments LLC, $40,000.
RIVER RIDGE
Paula Drive 9817: Joseph F. Ricks IV and Chelsey Ricks to Adriana C. Ochoa and Ernesto G. Guevara, $277,000.
Stacy Court 10132: Erin Young and John P. Young to Richard E. Kostek or Madeline O. Kostel Revocable Living Trust, $318,000.
Stewart Lane 10210: Lisa Carmena and Jason W. Carmena to Kerry E. Shine, $270,000.