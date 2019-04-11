The celebrated New Orleans-based designer Lee Ledbetter has his first book out, and it is a doozy: a don’t-miss, gotta-have for everyone interested in architecture and design.

“The Art of Place: Architecture and Interiors” (Rizzoli, 2019) isn’t just about Ledbetter’s work; it is written by him, along with Mayer Rus, the West Coast editor of Architectural Digest.

Callan Contemporary, 518 Julia St., hosts the New Orleans book debut along with a signing at 6 p.m. Saturday . The event is one of many around the nation that will toast Ledbetter over the next six months, including one slated for Longue Vue House and Gardens later this year.

The 240-page book features projects that Ledbetter's firm, founded in New Orleans in 1996, has completed. It focuses on more than a dozen works, including New Orleans houses and apartments, homes elsewhere in Louisiana, and dwellings outside of the state.

There’s even a section on civic buildings and public spaces, including the dazzling Ledbetter-designed Besthoff Sculpture Garden in City Park.

He's also designed familiar local landmarks such as the Norman Meyer branch library in Gentilly; the Robert Smith branch in Lakeview; Tulane's Yulman football stadium; and the Joan Mitchell art center on Bayou Road.

A foreword by John Stubbs, of the Tulane School of Architecture, lauds Ledbetter’s “mastery of blending old and new in both architectural detailing and decor,” high praise from the school’s director of preservation studies.

As Stubbs points out in the foreword, Ledbetter manages to balance the historic fabric of a home with contemporary furnishings, many of which he designs himself. And although the interiors he designs are spotless, there's always plenty of color from artwork and surprising upholstery.

Ledbetter said he was approached about the book four years ago and at the same time was asked to write it.

“I was worried about writing about my own work in a book,” he said. “I had written a couple of fun stories (for Architectural Digest) about my house on Marquette Place and about my sister’s place in Monroe (Ledbetter’s hometown), but felt like talking about my approach to design in a book would sound like every architect-written book I’ve ever read. We mostly say the same things, but it's how we apply the principles that sets us apart.”

Ledbetter attended the University of Virginia and went on to Princeton University. He was working in New York at a premier firm when, as he put it in his first Architectural Digest article, "I knew it was time to follow my soul to the city with the most soul" — New Orleans.

He was familiar with the city from his many childhood visits, including those to his grandparents who lived in the University Section of the city.

When he set up shop here in the mid-1990s, he was happily surprised that his sophisticated, contemporary style was embraced immediately by a place with "a sense of history that couldn't be shaken."

The first story Ledbetter wrote for Architectural Digest was about the Nathaniel “Buster” Curtis-designed house he shares with his husband, Doug Meffert. When the magazine invited him to write it, he was reluctant.

“But I couldn't stop thinking about how I would do it if I agreed, and one night, I sat up in bed in the middle of the night with ideas racing through my head,” he said.

Rus was indispensable as the editor, said Ledbetter, who would write up each project as well as the photo captions before Rus would tidy up the language and make suggestions about how to describe the subject matter. Rus also collaborated with Ledbetter in choosing projects to feature in the book.

“We would debate them and sometimes we disagreed,” Ledbetter said. “But before we sent off the book, I went through it again and took out three projects to keep things more cohesive. It was a big contrast to the beginning when I wanted to include everything.”’

Ledbetter reported having a similarly symbiotic relationship with the graphic designer, David Byars.

“I’d get home from work and he’d get home from work and we’d go back and forth working at our computers for hours on ideas and dealing with design issues,” he said. “I got interested in the fonts he would recommend and I’d research them to find out if it was, say, Renaissance or German or what. It was intense, but it was also a lot of fun. I was told by someone — when I was still in the thick of working on the book — that I would be so glad when this thing was done. It was hard to believe at the time, because of how intense an experience it was.

“But you know what? I had such a great time doing it that, when it was all done, I really was ready to release it and let it go.”

Book Signing

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Callan Contemporary, 518 Julia St.

INFO: (504) 525-0518