EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Sept. 14-19
HARAHAN
Anthony Ave. 228: John F. C. Chaffe Jr. to Jennifer Trimble and Philip Roberts, $220,000.
Ashlawn Drive 478: Brian B. Pringle to Angele B. Pringle, donation.
Elmwood Lafreniere Plantation subdivision, lot 2F2A: Pelias Properties LLC to Dickory Shopping Center LLC, $1,150,000.
JEFFERSON
Davis Blvd. 6: Charles E. Jarreau to Rokiskis IV LLC, $200,000.
Dodge Ave. 804: Rene S. Ostarly Sr. to Gerald J. Derbes, $250,000.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 212 and 212 1/2: Adrianne S. Lehmann, Dorothy S. Shelton, Edward W. Schwartz, Mathias J. Schwartz Jr. and Sharon S. Zarruk to Jonathan P. Hobbs, $240,500.
Jefferson Highway 1907: Charles A. Ostarly Jr. Building Contractor Inc. to Sweet Sue LLC, $200,000.
Jefferson Terrace subdivision, lot 71, square 9B: Sarah C. Newchurch to 10 Hands LLC, donation.
South Drive 4221: Steven J. Kendrick to Carla B. Smith, $170,000.
KENNER
Arizona Ave. 4305: Mary Bordes to Danielle M. Fischer, $255,000.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 1D: Marie A. S. Buras to Mark A. Jeandron, $122,500.
Clay St. 1007: Carmen Luna and Michael A. Bennett to Phillip D. Villere, $80,000.
Colorado Ave. 4000: Joan B. Fite to Barbara G. Botsay, donation.
Emile Ave. 23: Anthony Germade Jr., Patricia L.G. Dantonio and Rose C.P. Ryan to Kimberly E. Schexnayder and Shane J. Schexnayder, $181,100.
Fairway St. 1309: Oscar O. Santos to Victoria A. Richards, $154,850.
Kansas Ave. 2503: Jones Construction LLC to Cassandra M. Kovac and Brittany K. Kovac, $196,900.
Kansas Ave. 2541: Pamela G. Bonura, Ricky Guillot and Glenn Guillot to Nicole L. Cooper and Amber M. Bonura, $175,000.
Kentucky Ave. 1918: Henry H. Gibson and Mary E. L. Gibson to Donna E. Lacour, $105,000.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 36, square B: Raymond D. Messina and Susan Messina to Iurie Rotari and Natalia Rotari, $125,000.
Maine Ave. 3117: Lynn Waddell to Christille L. Allen, $160,000.
Moisant Drive 1407: Clinton H. Hawkins to Christopher T. Faulk, Deborah S. Faulk and Anthony J. Scamardo Jr., $121,400.
Oakland Plantation subdivision, lot M1: Manufab Inc. to Stanfords Hardware Center Inc., $1,950,000.
Texas Ave. 3112: Anna G. Everett and Joseph T. Everett Jr. to Darryl R. Lewis Jr. and Lauren W. Lewis, $224,000.
Upstream subdivision, lot 4A, square 8: Judie A. Boudin to John C. Bowman III, $210,510.
Virginia St. 3162: SMCL Foundation & Associates Inc. to Adson D. Ribeior and Gheysa C. Ribeior, $22,500.
W. Esplanade Avenue 1500, unit 1C: Margarita C. Sevilla to Miriam S. Sevillla and Marian J. Padilla, donation.
Woodlake South subdivision, lot 18, square 4: Xuan T. Nguyen to Juana Reyes and Gean C. Reyes, $210,000.
METAIRIE
14 Oriole St. 712: Thomas M. Carrigee to Charlotte M. L. Carrigee, donation.
26th St. 8708: Fidelity Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, $126,509.
310 Cherry St. 308: Wanda D. Desemar to Celso E. Hernandez, $110,000.
Airline Park Blvd. 1016: Vickie Barbetta and Joseph M. Stephens to Edward J. Tepen, $67,500.
Airline Park North subdivision, lot 5, square 128: Carmen Wise and Carmencita D. M. Bearchild to Carmela Bearchild, donation.
Airline Park subdivision, lot C, square O: New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., donation.
Athania Parkway 2412: Suzanne McCann and Kevin P. McCann to Thuy T. T. Nguyen, $222,800.
Bauvis St. 3927: Peter L. Ugulano and Evelyn Ugulano to 3927 Bauvis Street LLC, donation.
Bonnabel Blvd. 1015: Gregory L. Nunez to Kevin P. Zaeringer and Sloan C. Zaeringer, $212,000.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot 23, square 22: Lorriane B. Favret and Lorraine B. Falgoust to Rodriguez Clinic & Foundation LLC, $275,000.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot 24A, square 84: 1322 24 Helios LLC to Gerard A. Romaguera and Victoria S. Romaguera, $250,000.
Clearview Estates A, lot 3A, part lot 2A: Clearview Palms EG New Orleans La LLC to Clearview Palms New Orleans La LLC, $7,268,303.50.
Cleary Ave. 1504: Giorgio A. Rodriguez and Jorge A. Rodriguez to Samantha K. Ramos, donation.
Cleveland Place 5913: Oussama Nachar to Aldo L. Leon and Tammy L. Leon, $680,000.
Country Club Estates subdivision, lot 284: Celso E. Hernandez to Bellaire Group LLC, $165,000.
Cypress St. 3728: Julie C. Bourgoyne to Ashleigh B. Pilgrim, $175,000.
Dream Court 90: Joseph D. Brewton and Christe H. Brewton to Chunmin Dong and Tong Yang, $665,000.
Dreyfous St. 4713: William J. Sigsworth Jr. and Jo A. Sigsworth to Scott T. Lovitt and Michelle M. Brenan, $287,500.
Elmeer Ave. 1005: Pauline R. Bonvillian to La Direct Holdings LLC, $124,000.
Elmeer Ave. 1005: La Direct Holdings LLC to Revitalize Property Solutions LLC, $144,000.
Francis Ave. 2008: Rosemary Lestelle to Rachel Lestelle, $203,000.
Frankel Ave. 1120: David D. Porche to Jack Hatty and Jennifer Barker, $158,000.
Green Acres Court 5112: Laurie Banfell and Timothy J. Springmann to Wade M. Gabourel, $274,000.
Green Acres Road 4209: Thomas C. Nguyen and Nguyet A. L. Nguyen to Viet J. Q. Bui and Darlene T. T. Bui, $150,000.
Gruner Road 153: Thomas A. Harrell and Coryell L. Harrell to Benjamin R. Payton and Jordan M. B. Payton, $285,000.
Haring Road 1616: J. Rice Associates LLC to Lauren K. Scandurro, $205,000.
Harlem Parkway subdivision, lot 23A, square 32: George B. Dooley Jr. to Brandon C. Dooley, donation.
Harvard Ave. 3613: Melissa F. Bellaci to Ryan M. Bellaci, $107,500.
High Ave. 1624: Megan Domilise and Zachary D. Domilise to Melissa Habeney, William J. Habeney III and Melissa J. Foret, $260,000.
Jeannette Drive 5113: Hua Liu to Shane V. Migliore and Michelle H. Migliore, $272,000.
Lafreniere Plantation, part lot 1H: Jefferson Parish to G. Street Properties LLC, $47,000.
Lorino St. 4701: Steven V. Suchodolski to Arlene Farquhar and Robert D. Farquhar, $355,000.
Mason Smith Ave. 1401: Doris Z. Urbina and Doriz Z. M. Hernandez to Alba E. Rivas, donation.
Metairie Hammond Highway 420, unit 230: Susan K. Wilsey, Mary M. Gonka and Elizabeth Wagner to George J. Steiner and Eileen W. Steiner, $199,500.
Metairie Lawn Drive 648: Jessica Mayhall and George A. Mayhall to Anne M. Wolf, $325,000.
Metairieville C. subdivision, lot 23A, square 98: Erin T. Allemand to Jaime B. Centanni, $205,000.
Poinsettia Drive 1517: Joan R. Sturcke, Bryan J. Ruiz Sr. and Stephen M. Ruiz to Leslie Bertucci Properties LLC, $490,000.
Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot 9, square 56: Vu Le to Mitchell B. Olinsky and Mary D. Olinsky, $300,000.
Rosalie Court 5704: Rene F. Gelpi II to Blake T. Gidman, $178,500.
Rosedale Drive 4531: Christopher L. Develle to Brett A. Tierney and Jennifer L.P. Tierney, $238,000.
Sells St. 2517: Irene E. Mackenroth to Jennifer M. Nicholson, $219,870.
Shamrock Park subdivision, lot 19: Allstar Rentals LLC to Christopher L. Pellegrin and Alyssa K. H. Pellegrin, $167,500.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 10, square 126: Walter J. McDowell to Christian A. Lombardo, $1,000.
Sycamore Drive 100: Frank L. Formusa to Joey Aguzin and Ethel B. Aguzin, $471,750.
Versailles St. 8016: Grey Line Properties Inc. to Jeremy L. Wilcox, $185,000.
West Maple Ridge Drive 220: Great Southern Real Estate Development LLC and Revival Development LLC to Francis A. Courtenay Jr. and Janet S. Courtenay, $600,000.
Yale Street condo, unit D: Christopher Kennedy to Joseph E. Hermo, donation.
York St. 6413: Paige E. Bernard to Daniel T. Deblanc, donation.
RIVER RIDGE
Bellview St. 537: Dan Oberly and Kathleen S. Oberly to Carsten M. Franklin and Lesley A. F. Franklin, $225,000.
Tullulah Ave. 229: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $152,574.