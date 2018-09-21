ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Aug. 30-Sept. 6
ABITA SPRINGS
Dana Ave. 205: $219,900, Nicola Oldham Melendez to Walter L. O'Rourke.
Eagle St. 73563: $189,900, SMH Property Group LLC to Brian Busby and Sara Martin Busby.
Keen Road 73350: $525,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
Leveson St. 71316: $250,000, Cande Silva and Yolanda Salas Silva to Jason Rene Lopez.
Mandabita subdivision, lot 1: $725,000, Black Oak Holdings LLC to First Horizon Inc.
Plantation Drive 749: $470,000, Tyler C. Finley and Alyson L. Finley to Jay Bradley Watson and Terri M. Watson.
South Abita Springs subdivision, lots 23, 25, 27, square 45: $167,500, Buy and Sell Houses LLC to Lee Roy Givens and Jo Ann Sinopoli Givens.
Steeplechase Drive 312: $380,000, DMM Construction LLC to Elroy J. Pabst III and Ashley G. Pabst.
COVINGTON
Amber Court 73701: $189,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Maximiliano R. Martinez and Lixy V. Martinez.
Amber Court 73712: $179,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Xiaoyan Wang.
Becker Road 74345: $216,000, Citadel Residential LLC to Joseph P. Sylvester and Sherlyn J. Sylvester.
Chretien Point Ave. 801: donation, no value stated, Kenna L. Rigaud to Donald Rigaud Jr. and Kenna Lewis Rigaud.
Delta Lane 1117: $398,716, MJB Construction LLC to Cara Bennett Joseph.
Double J Road 757: $324,000, Roy S. Lilley and Vilma P. Lilley to Frederick A. Anderson and Kristen C. Anderson.
Eagle Landing Drive 113: $200,000, Steven A. Green and Amy E. Bone Green to Jordan E. Schaefer.
Evergreen Loop 15060: $275,000, Stacy Badeaux Ruckhaber to Patrick G. Murray and Cara Melissa Williams Murray.
Flower Estates, lot 162: $132,000, Rudolph J. Lightell to Michael C. Barberito and Jacqueline L. Barberito.
Heatherstone Lane 118: $265,000, Noel Marie Henry Schultz and Norma P. Henry to Andrew William Johnson.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 26: $88,022, Hidden Creek LLC to Integrity Builders Inc.
Jefferson Ave. 20115: $184,000, McGehee Investment Properties LLC to Norma Pitifield Henry.
Joyce Drive 75544: $210,900, D. R. Horton Inc.- Gulf Coast to Jared W. Cullen and Sarah E. Messer.
K West St. 70504: donation, no value stated, Aaron M. Glossop and Jesse E. Glossop to Tina M. Gueldner Glossop.
Kanawha Court 132: $347,000, Steele Living Trust to Robert R. Burton III and Leslie Carmen Smith Burton Williams.
Lake Ramsey subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 160: $85,000, One Consort International LLC to Tammy Terrebonne Starkey.
Louisiana Highway 437 85141: $182,000, Gina A. Mayfield to Owen Forest Walker and Leanne Brown Walker.
Madewood St. 105: $380,050, Highland Homes Inc. to Ricky B. Miller and Amanda L. Miller.
Medical Park Drive 7101: $1,717,542, Pontchartrain Development Partners LLC to PGH Immovables LLC.
Natchez Loop 1341: $364,000, Sieverding Construction Inc. to Sean D. Parke Schell and Lauren E. Schell.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Janet Davis Graves to April Christine Bothner.
Ozone Place subdivision, lot 7-A, square 100: $125,000, Succession of Albert Lee Williams Sr. and succession of Dorothy Cyprian Williams to Dorothy Lee Williams Coner and Victoria Lee Williams Coner.
Piney Woods Marina subdivision, lot 8: $35,000, Succession of Neil Sebstian Williamson to William J. Orazio Jr.
Poplar Grove Lane 155: $779,000, Centanni Construction Co. Inc. to Bryan C. Shartle.
Primrose Lane 352: $265,000, Robert F. Ollie Jr. to Robert Abner and Ellen F. Abner.
Red Oak Lane 14: $325,000, Timothy M. Dendy and La Ree Jones Dendy to Thomas J. Meyer and Latisha Dendy Meyer.
River Club subdivision, Phase 1, lot 84: $435,000, River Club Development LLC to Jason C. Dalton and Scarlett B. Dalton.
S. Corniche du Lac 970: $467,000, Rinaldi Builders LLC to Edward Burgers and Linda D. Burgers.
Saddlebrook Court 433: $219,900, Brad J. Stabile and Amber Hotard Stabile to Adam Q. Grantier and Lauree G. Grantier.
St. Ann St. 21090: $143,500, Brian Busby to Jacob Foster.
Sydney Court 30: $271,000, Gordon E. Nordgren Jr. and Terren B. Nordgren to Sam K. Cirrincione and Kasey P. Cirrincione.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lots 3-A, 4-A, 5-A, square 11: $90,000, Tammany Terrace LLC to Foresight Partners LLC.
Tiger Ave. 457: $280,345, DSLD Homes LLC to Michele R. Certoma.
Tyler condominium, Unit 12-B: $125,000, Robert J. Reed Jr. and Camille R. Reed to Timothy R. Tegtmeier and Kendra G. Schilling.
Village Walk 900, Unit A: $520,000, Keith Andrew Ladner and Cathryn F. Ladner to Robert W. Katz and Elizabeth Dill Katz.
W. 25th Ave. 824: $290,000, Daniel Paul Burns and Christi M. Burns to Jeffrey B. Songer Jr. and Emily M. Songer.
Watercross Estates, Phase 1-B, lot 105: $65,000, Watercross Development LLC to 102 Ashland Court LLC.
Weston Way 648: $369,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Ralph Buchanan and Arlene F. Hebert.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Michelle Miranne Hoskins to Todd D. Miranne.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $39,000, Dorothea Sheppard Gegenheimer to Laurie J. Pratt.
Olive St. 82262: $75,000, New Orleans Recovery LLC to Marco Perez.
Orange St. 999: $95,000, CPY Enterprises LLC to Orange LLC.
Stonelake Drive 13373: $305,000, Paul L. Justilian and Dinan Grinage Justilian to Timothy L. Fondren and Melanie Seal Fondren.
Stonelake Estates, Phase 1, lot 4: $75,000, David J. Corrao, Jacquelyn B. Corrao and Kimberly A. Corrao to Craig M. Poche ad Karen P. Poche.
LACOMBE
Autumn Woods Drive 136: $279,000, Daniel C. Rice and Allison O. Rice to Mary Ann Silbernagel Lofton.
Elizabeth Mae Lane 67054: $155,000, Jacob M. Barrois to John O. Barrois and Sabrina W. Barrois.
N. Tranquility Road 61090: donation, no value stated, Stephen P. Grady to Jennifer B. Grady.
North Oaklawn subdivision, lots 362, 363: $110,000, Sonny's Mancave I LLC to Leonel Perez.
Oaklawn East subdivision, lots 244, 245, square 6: $77,300, Brenda D. Guttuso, Althea W. Dupuy Estate and others to Christopher M. Guttuso.
Sticker Bay Road 29506: $241,175, Mercedes Fast Denis to Robert G. Johnson Sr. and Kelly Scales Johnson.
MADISONVILLE
Section 44, township 7 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $225,000, Edward J. David Jr. and Joyce C. David to Stephen C. Amato and Amanda L. Amato.
Audubon Parkway 1333: $284,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Todd J. Taranto.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1, lot 684: $73,900, Bedico Interests LLC to DEPP Construction Co. LLC.
Calumet Drive 226: $239,500, Robert W. Maxwell Jr. and Stephanie L. Maxwell to Wesley J. Middlebrook and Monique B. Judice.
Colleen Court 304: $62,999, Richard W. Tyler to Kevin C. Hussey and Kelly M. Crump Hussey.
Coquille Drive 101: $292,500, Heath J. Moss and Allison B. Moss to Jason R. Pennington.
English Oak Drive 528: $212,000, Jason Ray Blake to Giambrone Properties LLC.
Magnolia Ridge Drive 65: $365,000, Sandra Belloni Laporte to David C. Eckel and Laura Anne Coleman Eckel.
W. Longview Court 311: $385,000, Daniel J. Jaquess and Kelly S. Jaquess to Daniel Vining and Elizabeth A. Delasalle Vining.
West Windermere Chase subdivision, Phase 3, lot 24: $127,500, Terry Lee Stoskopf and Jessica Marie Boynton Stoskopf to Paul E. Morain Jr. and Angela B. Morain.
MANDEVILLE
Franklin St. 1542: $173,900, Raymond Road LLC to Nathanael W. Sandy and Francesca L. Oates.
Town of Mandeville, lot 50-A, square 137-A: $35,000, Antoine J. LeBlanc and Paula F. LeBlanc to Joshua N. Dunham.
Acadian Lane 140: $452,000, Joseph D. Ferris and Crystal C. Ferris to Mark D. Higdon and Juliette M. Higdon.
Beau Chene subdivision, Phase 1, lot 484-A: $599,500, Colin G. Macpherson and Tamara Macpherson to John G. Holloway and Judy M. Holloway.
Canaan Place 3018: $246,000, Joseph R. Lacoste and Gwendolyn M. Lacoste to Raleigh K. Gibson and Allison Espinal.
Chestnut Oak Drive 246: $334,900, Jeffrey P. Morlier and Stacy R. Morlier to Jonathan W. Watson and Maureen D. Horner.
Chevreuil St. 831: $153,200, Melissa Jean Wilson Hymel to Staci Sidhu Jimenez.
Cindy Lou Place 219: $374,000, Town North Construction LLC to Sebastian Henao and Brittany M. Henao.
City of Mandeville, lot N, square 43: $110,000, Timothy Lee Russell and Karen Russell Licciardi to Jesse J. Skates and Brina Lynn Pierce Skates.
Country Club Estates, lot B-1-C: $348,000, Paul Raymond Vining and Tania Ward Vining to Kerry Lane Greer and Dorothy Warren Greer.
Emerald Pines Court 177: $148,900, Dorothy Zimmer Collins to Bridget M. Releford.
Grande Maison subdivision, Phase 3-B, lots 157, 235: $149,000, Grande Maison Development LLC to MJB Construction LLC.
Heavens Drive 716, Unit 17: $108,000, Albert S. Devoe and Tin Tin Swe Devoe to Nelson Calongne and Norma C. Luckette Calongne.
Hector St. 19267: donation, no value stated, Steven J. Fisher and Donald M. Fisher to Dianne D. Fisher.
Juliette Lane 419: $151,500, Marlaine M. Peachey to John W. Crawford and Raymond B. Gonzales III.
Juliette Lane 423: no value stated, Virginia Marchese Russo Living Trust to Raymond B. Gonzales III and John W. Crawford.
Mailleville subdivision, lots A, B, square 110: $25,000, Susan L. Carver to William H. Rogers III and Helen K. Rogers.
Mandeville Annex subdivision, lots 1-A, 2-A, 3-A, 4-A, square 24: $25,000, Charles River LLC to Yu-Chiao Lo.
Massena St. 558: $73,000, Barry J. Hart and Mercedes F. C. Hart to Kyle J. Broussard and Nguyet T. Broussard.
Massena St. 831: $253,000, Hoi Man Chan and Sandy Pik Yew Cheung to Gary J. Bellanger and Carrie L. Buhler Bellanger.
Montmartre St. 630: $170,000, Mark Andrew Even to Jason Jude Nuessly and Sara Nagin Nuessly.
Near Mandeville, lots 15, 17, square 353-B: $193,000, Sam Kyle Cirrincione and Kasey Parsons Cirrincione to Higinio Covarrubias and Emily Dilbeck Covvarrubias.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $450,000, Succession of John G. Christakis, Nektarios C. Christakis and Maria Christakis Stokes to Black Oak Holdings LLC.
Nosworthy Drive 68500: $325,000, Rodney V. Long and Michele F. Long to Lloyd J. Dantagnan and Melanie E. Dantagnan.
Orleans St. 1341: $53,240, Tara Renee Nichols to Pirut P. Guillot.
Palmetto Court 94: $700,000, Elizabeth Dill Katz to Cynthia Roe Perry.
Red Maple Drive 375: $411,000, Ramon J. Vega III and Elizabeth B. Vega to Shawn P. Gagliano.
Sanctuary subdivision, Phase 2, lot 138: $1,115,000, Nicolas F. Cooper and Rosangela B. Cooper to Richard S. Pemberton and Judith D. Pemberton.
Sanctuary subdivision, Phase 2, lot 152: $165,000, Ty A. Ovella and Susan F. Ovella to Michael J. Vongruben and Rachel B. Vongruben.
Sandra Del Mar 183: $60,500, Anna Zhirnova Sisco to Mark Richard Schneider.
Strain Road 22149: $100,000, June Barrios Wiley to Black Oak Holdings LLC.
Tops'l Drive 301: $140,000, Darren M. Westfall to South 40 LLC.
PEARL RIVER
Town of Pearl River, portion of ground: $56,000, Yvonne Davis Walker and Alisha Beiser Murray to Kacco Inc.
E. Cherrywood Lane 107: $105,000, Savannah Bentley Rachel to Robyn Sue Bruno.
Fourth St. 409: $144,000, Timothy D. Martin to Ryan Herring and Victoria Bergeron.
Lesley Lane 131: $163,000, Herman N. Beaubouef and Jennifer C. Moree Beaubouef to Brian T. Lutman and Joanna L. Colmery Lutman.
Maxi Lane 65535: $155,000, Louis A. Lewis III and Tammy E. Lewis to Kevin J. Hursey and Jessica Talamo.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, Phase 4, lot 218: $25,000, Christopher David Grieco to Richard R. Hedrick.
SIXTH WARD
Louisiana Highway 435 31144: $140,000, George D. Hubbard and Sharon K. Hubbard to W. Clayton Sims.
Near Sixth Ward, lot 22: donation, no value stated, Felix Landry III to Rosa Zervigon Landry.
SLIDELL
St. Tammany Ave. 1439: donation, no value stated, Candatha Burnett to Henry L. Gillum.
Admiral Nelson Drive 1600: $154,900, Krafft F. Muller and Jacqueline C. Muller to Erin D. Finch.
Blanco St. 3570: $129,000, Michael H. Calamari and Dana D. Calamari to Roshell N. Hall.
Branchwood Drive 113: $175,000, Katherine Davis Ricca to Roy Calongne.
Byron Court 117: $353,000, Amy Kay Baudot-Dorr to Kevin L. Rotolo and Julie I. Rotolo.
Cardinal Drive 243: $124,900, MSE Sub I LLC to Deborah M. Nocentelli.
Christian Lane 700: $294,000, William D. Christensen and Norma J. Christensen to Shawn Wilson.
Dale Drive 682: $154,000, Colleen Cancienne Enmon Lester to Ntika R. Burton.
Driftwood Circle 306: donation, no value stated, James A. Breard Revocable Living Trust to James A. Breard and Christine L. Breard.
E. Augusta Lane 306: $421,000, Sharon Savoie Yost to Dawnella Johnson.
Everest Drive 112: $177,400, Darren M. Klinng and Lise B. Bremond Kling to Mark C. Anderson.
Grandview Place 3108: donation, no value stated, Richard Squillante to Daniel J. Marks.
Lakeshore Village Drive 697: $232,500, D. R. Horton Inc.Gulf Coast to David Cordell and Maria Cordell.
Lakeshore Village Drive 781: $264,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Genia M. Ferdinand.
Lefleur Drive 112: $125,000, Myrtle J. Laborde revocable living trust to Paris Properties LLC.
Live Oak Lane 34167: $92,000, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to James H. Dobson.
Lopez St. 73632: $122,000, Suzane B. Nobles to Aaron P. Steece Sr. and Gloria B. Heyward Steece.
Mansfield Drive 332: $208,500, Damien C. Fahr to Christopher P. Hoglind and Savanna Faught.
Masters Point of Oak Harbor subdivision, Phase 2, lot 183: $485,000, Anthony J. Saltalamacchia Jr. and Diane Hyman Saltalamacchia to Ronald C. Edin and Colleen C. Edin.
Mccartney Court 1000: $155,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Shona P. McKinney.
Meadow Lake Drive East 3126: donation, no value stated, Michael P. Palmisano Jr. and Lorraine S. Palmisano to Denise P. Cordes.
Mission Hills 13: $322,000, Michael L. Danna and Lisa U. Danna to Hebert A. Ricouard Jr. and Jewell Jeffrey Champagne.
Moonraker Drive 135: $212,500, Michael J. Moran and Jessica W. Moran to Jane T. Vinci.
Ninth St. 1841: $47,000, Paul E. Morain Jr. and Angela B. Morain to Progressive Building Services Inc.
Partridge Road 213: $355,000, Jeffrey A. Stevens and Kathryn H. Stevens to Brenda G. Sorrells Penton and Sara Hill Force.
Pine Tree St. 796: $30,000, Thuy Thi Le to Victor V. La.
Riviera Drive 3713: $89,000, Shannon Gay B. Baker and Debora Ann Fellon Bazzelle and Reinsford Vincent Bazzelle Estate to Maison T. Martin.
Rooks Drive 112: $87,500, Glenn D. Siemann and Danielle P. Siemann to Total Home Solutions LLC.
Spanish Trail Highlands subdivision, lots 1-A, 2-A, square 39: $24,500, Arthur O. Humphrey Jr. to Clinton J. Chopin III.
Spinnaker Drive 218: $315,000, Tara I. Hunter to Roland W. Keller III and Xia W. Keller.
Sunset Drive 1362: donation, no value stated, Lionel J. Hicks and Mary Ann Jolly Hicks to Sandy N. Hicks.
Westminster Drive 313: $152,000, Perry A. Melton to Connie Ruth Lewis Gill.
Yorkshire Drive 114: donation, no value stated, Gregory Paul Turnage to Nina M. Selmon.
SUN/BUSH
Mill Creek Road 27645: $67,000, Bradley Robert Jenkins to Patrick F. Amedeo and Leslie M. Amedeo.
Section 59, township 4 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $10, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.