In 1999, the Saints were near the bottom of their division, winning only three games all season.

Still, when Diane Porter bought a new, light-blue house in Bywater, she had it painted black and gold, in honor of her team. Inside, fleurs de lis are everywhere. “I’m hooked on the Saints,” she said.

Though she is now 72 and faces some health challenges, her passion for the Saints is stronger than ever. Porter, a retired registered nurse, keeps her blood-pressure cuff handy during games and straps it on if she feels faint, sending an instant digital reading to her chart at Ochsner Hospital.

The machine attached to the cuff asks her to enter a reason for the spike in pressure. Each week, on Sunday afternoon, it’s the same answer. “Saints game,” she types.

Porter sees 1967 as the year of two great births: her daughter, Angelique Strother, and the Saints. During the Saints' early years, in Tulane Stadium, she knew many people who sold concessions there and so games always felt like a family activity to her.

Whenever she had to work Sundays at a local hospital, she and her patients would listen to radio broadcasts of the game. But the cardiac unit she worked with wasn’t allowed to show the television broadcasts, for fear of sending patients with heart trouble over the edge.

Today, she’s proud that her grandson, Ian Strother, and his wife Caitlin, are carrying on her family tradition as “crazy Saints fans.”

The rest of her family has season tickets, but Porter relies on a cane to walk and can’t navigate stadium steps anymore. So she watches the game at home with her two Yorkies, Audrey Claire and Gigi, staying in touch by phone with her family in the Dome.

She’s extremely proud of this year’s team. “They know how to come back, that’s the important thing,” she said.

And nothing makes her happier on Sundays than celebrating with her family by phone as she sits in front of the television inside her black and gold house.

“The Saints got interwoven into the fabric of our lives,” she said.