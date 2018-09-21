EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 29-Sept. 5
HARAHAN
Armbruster lots 22-24, part lot 21, square 2: Catherine A. Caruso and Louise M. Caldarara to Timothy Whitmer, Dawn Whitmer and Brooke Whitmer, $187,000.
Elmwood Parkway 5028: Othoniel Horta and Miriam G. Horta to Jules A. Sevin Jr., Emily S. Sevin and Jan S. Perilloux, $272,000.
Oak Ave. 737: Dale Lebrun to Austin Roussel, $222,000.
Oak Ave. 971: Zoroastre U. Hyver to Tracie H. Brown, donation.
Park Ave. 161: Reve Inc. to Jesse D. Noel and Melody Noel, $420,814.
Roseland Parkway 640: Deborah V. Pell and John E. Pell Jr. to Stacy Rouquette, $200,000.
West Ave. 266: Melissa Jacob to Danielle R. Poche, $165,700.
West Ave. 452: Elida D. L. Fabre to Taylor D. Harper and Katrina Leblanc, $168,500.
Woodlawn Ave. 170: Vincent E. Verdin, Stephen J. Verdin and Michael Mire to Julie Loup and David P. Loup, $105,000.
JEFFERSON
Brehm Place 753: Dustin L. Henrichs to Rebecca Pazmino-Calligan, donation.
Claiborne Gateway subdivision, lot 31, square A: Inns Motel Ltd to Laksh LLC, $1,700,000.
Labarre Place 23: Wanda P. Williams and Isolene R. Portis to Eugene C. Colley IV, $145,000.
Morris Place 4424: Shirley A. Boudreaux and Michael Anthony to Lahasky Development Group LLC, $112,000.
Suburban Acres 32, lot G, plot 1: Deck 16 LLC to Bethany I. Linville, donation.
KENNER
4125-B Loire Drive: Clinton J. Farber to Nicole Normand, $146,000.
Avant Garde Circle 73: Michele Bailliet Testamentary Trust to Elida D. L. Fabre, $129,000.
Bainbridge Office & Industrial Park subdivision, lot 54A, square 117: Joann O. Owen, Richard H. Owen and Joann O. Bordelon to 2616 Marietta LLC, donation.
California Ave. 4213: Taryn A. M. Rogers to Marlen L. G. Galvez and Aroldo Galvez, $187,000.
Centanni Road 208: Genbuilt Company Inc. to Walk Investments LLC, $400,000.
Chateau Esplanade, lots 13A and 14A, no further data: Atlantic Investment Properties LLC to Fisher Property Management LLC, $267,500.
Dogwood Drive 77: Kirk Groetsch and Kimberly C. Groetsch to Fred A. Hollingsworth and Frances Hollingsworth, $590,000.
Georgia Ave. 4136: Keyla L. Pernia to Kevin M. Walker and Katherine E. B. Walker, $415,000.
Georgia Ave. 4144: Adam M. Pernia and Keyla L. Pernia to Kevin M. Walker and Katherine E. B. Walker, $415,000.
Indiana Ave. 2500: Gerald Desoto, Darrell Desoto, Brenda D. Normand, Barry Desoto, Judy M. Desoto and Terry J. Desoto to Jeffrey Desoto, $60,000.
Jefferson Downs Retreat condo, unit F1: Frank Yu to Lee P. Yu, donation.
Kansas Avenue condo, no further data: Cynthia Berberovich to Ladonna S. Delaune, $150,000.
Kenner Orchards subdivision, lot 5, square 46: Four Evils Property LLC to Terri Campeaux and Charles A. Campeaux, $165,000.
Kentucky Ave. 2541: Vincent R. Polizzi and Cynthia F. Polizzi to Patrick M. Sofranec, $229,000.
Little Bayou Lane 241: Kevin R. Conley and Aline G. Conley to Vittoria Z. Turk, $377,000.
Maine Ave. 3113: Ivy D.S. Oubre to Dustin P. Ducote and Kristin E. Powell, $240,000.
Maryland Ave. 3045: Glenda R. Crawford, Tempie M. Crawford and Lloyd A. Crawford to Charles Bergeron III, $219,500.
Napa Lane 26: William A. Nichols Jr. to Namir A. R. Khandker and Urooj Siddiqui, $302,000.
Ole Miss Drive 4125: Patrick V. Gale and Kevin J. Gale to Kevin G. Danove, $110,000.
Olympic St. 10: Ronnie R. Montgomery and Brenda R. Montgomery to William J. Patterson and Darlene Birkhoff, $395,000.
Tavel Drive 920: Michael F. Guillot to Julie F. Balderas and Jeanna B. Dubroc, $245,000.
Traminer Drive 26: Nicholas H. Girod and Mattie J. Girod to Benjamin T. Butler and Angelina C. Butler, $278,000.
University City subdivision, lot 27, square 79: Bradley F. Burdett to Julie Ung, $169,500.
University City subdivision, lot 4A, square 35: William H. Schwertz to Victor C. Ramos and Vilma F. Ramos, $140,000.
Veterans Heights subdivision, lot 14A, square 115: ASI Federal Credit Union to Youming Lu, $131,000.
Vouray Drive 713: James R. Martin Jr. to 713 Vouray Drive Trust, donation.
Webster St. 1624: Maria N. Villegas to Javier R. P. Bustillo, $210,000.
Webster St. 1624: Maria N. Perez-Villegas to name not available, donation.
METAIRIE
Academy Drive 4944: Scott T. Whittaker and Wendy L. Whittaker to Gulf South Development LLC, $100.
Argonne St. 4908: National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Stephen P. Daigle and Laura P. R. Daigle, $250,000.
Aris Ave. 637: Dionne L. Pitre to Cafcap Investments LLC, $196,551.
Belmont Place 1609: Lester J. Martinolich and Colleen T. N. Martinolich to Caitlin E. Ordoyne, $240,000.
Beverly Knoll Suburb subdivision, lot 2, square 7: Phyllis Aucoin to Christine M. Vinson, donation.
Beverly Knoll Suburb subdivision, lot 3, square 7: Mary E. Vinson to Chrstine M. Vinson, donation.
Bonnabel Place, lots 7A and 7B, square 17: Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Philip A. Moses and Marcy M. Moses, $3,720.
Calhoun St. 2443: Andrew M. Cruppi and Elizabeth S. Cruppi to Allen J. Thibodeaux Jr. and Patrice H. Thibodeaux, $732,500.
Carriage Court condo, unit 114: Michael F. Majoue to Michael A. Nichols, $99,900.
Curry St. 32: Vicki Growden to Kory M. Scott and Hali U. Scott, $153,500.
Fig St. 1900: Bruce Kincade to Great Southern Real Estate Development LLC, $100.
Frankel Ave. 1009: Lloyd J. Call to Lauren C. Call, donation.
Fulton St. 8908: Kevin M. Loup and Natalie M. E. Loup to Joseph L. Pettus Jr. and Holly F. Pettus, $177,000.
Heaslip Ave. 4109: Heaslip Property LLC to Lani Ohana Homes LLC, $90,000.
Hesper Ave. 901: Joyce W. Perret to Jonathan D. Bryant, $215,000.
High Ave. 1509: Patricia A. Melson to Merlyn A. Kruse, $205,000.
High Ave. 1601: Cory J. Ancar and Alicia N. Ancar to Zachary D. Domilise and Megan B. Domilise, $320,000.
Highway Park, plot Y, square 75: JD's Barber Styling Shop Inc. to 10 Williams Boulevard LLC, $90,000.
Jean Place 3725: Amir Aghakasiri to Hossein Aghakasiri, donation.
Labarre Drive 341: Sandra Collins and Hubert J. Collins to Melinda Wilson and Steven S. Wilson, $264,950.
Lafreniere St. 6112: Tina B. Fischer to Peter S. Fischer, donation.
Lake Villa C. subdivision, lot 10, square 28: Bayou Home Buyers LLC to Dustin M. Dillmann, $314,000.
Lausat St. 3725: Darnise M. Kennedy, Wron Kennedy and Monique D. K. Legrande to Mildred N. Kennedy, donation.
Les Chalet condo, unit 107: Carol Meche and Francis L. Meche to Helen Stark, $125,000.
Lynette Drive 705: Todd Calamari, Kendra Calamari and Kris K. Anderson to Alexis A. Weilbaecher, $203,000.
Metairie Court Parkway 2733: Melanie P. Helmke to Gregory G. Gremillion, $222,500.
Metairie Heights Ave. 215: Andrew P. Metzger, Eloise C. B. Metzger, Charlotte M. M. Moore, David G. Metzger and Joann E. Metzger Trust to Fitz Construction LLC, $260,000.
Metairie Road 2004: Robert C. Freeman to Geocor Investments LLC, $1,005,000.
Metairie View condo, unit A-228: Richard P. Theriot Sr. to Teresa F. Castillo and Denise E. Castillo Sr., $87,000.
Metairieville subdivision, lot 1, square 44: 501-505 Lake LLC and Catholic Foundation of Archdiocese of New Orleans to HP Avenue Investments LLC, $2,050,000.
Mississippi Ave. 2545: Cheryl L. Zacharias and Michael P. Bostick to David K. Myer and Melanie B. Myer, $84,000.
Morales St. 4408: Ethel R. F. Fernandez to Jared C. Robert, $240,000.
North Cumberland St. 809: 809 Cumberland Property LLC to Samuel S. Mitchell, $140,000.
Nursery Ave. 204-206: Erin Treigle to Megan R. Pinto and Steven Pinto, $374,000.
Oak Alley 10: Brian G. Lebon to Robert D. Wandfluh and Kristine Simpson, $720,000.
Oaklawn Drive 46: Bancroft Property Investments LLC to Wendolyn Knight and Vinson J. Knight, $925,000.
Orpheum Avenue 1432, unit D: Susan B. Campbell to Hope A. Phelps, $185,000.
Papworth Ave. 1401: Linda M. McNeil to Shannon E. Delaney, $299,000.
Pecan Ave. 1405: Frances E. S. Tosh and Cynthia M. Wilkinson to George F. Oneil Jr., $175,000.
Persimmon Ave. 1812: MKD 1812 LLC to Michael F. Dardis, $252,000.
Pontchartrain Place condo, unit 328: Michael W. Dupre and Kim Dupre to Ronald L. Jackson, $235,000.
Roman St. 3900: Mueller Properties LLC to Michael V. Gremillon, $230,000.
Rye St. 4028: Jeanne M. Chatagnier, Ray M. Chatagnier, Maritza Chatagnier and Andrew S. Palumbo to 3839 Ulloa Street LLC, $775,000.
S. Turnbull Drive 1019: Julie T. Fremin to 1019 S. Turnbull LLC, $115,000.
Satsuma Ave. 1901: Charles F. Ruffino and Julie Ruffino to 1901 Satsuma LLC, $240,000.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 18A, square 152: Louis A. Madere Jr. to Omkar Solutions LLC, $195,000.
Shrewsbury, lots 3 and 4, square 157: Hester R.G. Hilliard to Sideout Realty LLC, $30,000.
Suburban Villas subdivision, lot 13, square 16: PTP LLC to HR Holdings LLC, $1,300,000.
Tartan Drive 4924: Jan Fraught to Aimee Dunn and Ricky D. Dunn, $325,000.
Wanda Lynn Drive 3612: Daniel J. McCabe to Ahdab Alhamada and Ibrahim Ekaidi, $269,000.
Warren Park subdivision, lot 67: John R. Pastor to Wayne J. Plaisance Sr., $173,000.
West Metairie Ave. 5925: Deanna L. Pritchett to Tina Sanchez, $203,000.
Wilson Drive 4908: Carlton F. Dufrechou and Lynn M. Dufrechou to Brendan Piazza and Elizabeth Duboue, $230,000.
Wisteria Drive 1349: Debra A. Lapierre, Anthony Hirstius and Kim M. Hirstius to Caitlin E. Doerhoefer and Patrick B. Danahay, $267,000.
Woodridge condo, unit 209: Infinity Estates LLC to Alexei Lungu and Angelique Keller, $73,000.
Woodridge condo, unit 503: Stanley E. Hebert Sr. to Jennifer H. Bergeron and Stanley E. Hebert Jr., donation.
RIVER RIDGE
Arbor Lane 9521: Ryan M. Demma to Kaylen Pigg and Aaron T. Pigg, $310,000.
Crochet Ave. 9020: Woodyreno LLC to Megan Tassin and Ryan M. Baldassaro, $208,000.
International subdivision, lot 9, square 5: Carl D. Monceaux Jr. and Barbara Coultas to Andrea Hartman, Pamala Hartman and Malcolm Hartman, $140,000.
Little Farms Ave. 212: Wade D. Willis and Jordan G. Willis to John R. Franz and Michele T. Franz, $237,500.
Moss Lane 232: Bryan K. Parks and Nicole T. Parks to David K. Adams Jr. and Courtney L. Y. Adams, $303,500.
Stephen Drive 10125: John E. Whalen Jr. and Kimberly Whalen to Richard Z. Russo, $162,225.