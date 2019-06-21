You might not expect Leland Kent to be an author and photographer who chronicles the fate of abandoned buildings and sites throughout the southeast. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Kent graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a degree in criminal justice in 2008 and went straight to work as a parole officer.
“I spent about six years in that job and it was awful," said Kent. “It changes you. I quit about five years ago.”
Since then, Kent estimates that he has visited hundreds of sites across the southeastern United States and taken thousands of photos, many of them in New Orleans. About 135 of his New Orleans images have been gathered into “Abandoned New Orleans,” released in March by Arcadia Publishing. Kent will sign copies of the book beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Barnes and Noble, 3721 Veterans Blvd., in Metairie.
The New Orleans book is one in a series that Kent has written for Arcadia; others explore derelict sites in Birmingham and in Georgia. He is currently working on a fifth book (there are two in Georgia) about north Florida, where he and his wife April moved recently.
A healthy curiosity and friends who like urban exploring piqued Kent's interest in photographing and researching derelict sites. He felt compelled to take photos with the hope of preserving what he shot.
“Growing up in Birmingham, I was used to seeing abandoned sites because of what happened after the steel business collapsed. The city is rejuvenating today, but back then, there were just so many vacant houses, banks and hotels. I find the ruins haunting and beautiful, especially what is left behind when a building is used for the last time,” he said. “But mostly I wanted to photograph them to keep them from being demolished and to document them if they are.”
The New Orleans book includes images of seven sites: the Holy Cross School in the Lower 9th Ward; Camp Algiers, used as a Nazi internment camp during World War II; the Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans East; Booker T. Washington High School in Central City; the Touro-Shakspeare nursing home on Gen. Meyer in Algiers; the Naval Support Facility in Bywater; the Market Street power plant in the Lower Garden District; and Charity Hospital.
Of the group, Charity Hospital was the most compelling, according to Kent.
“I’ve ever seen anything like Charity," he said. "I spent eight hours there and didn’t see the whole thing. I had to skip a bunch of floors because after shooting so much, you begin to lose focus.
"Probably half the images in the book are of Charity.”
The hospital is owned by the state, which has chosen a development team for it, which includes Williams Architects.
Kent has visited New Orleans every six months or so since 2015 and has gathered material about additional sites that he plans to make into a second New Orleans book. He said most sites appear first in his blog (abandonedsoutheast.com) and that he researches them in more depth when they are selected for a book. Several broadcast stations have done travel segments with Kent, including CNN, a German station and a Dutch one.
Most of the sites are wide open and unprotected, he said.
“I did manage to contact one of the owners of the Market Street power plant,” Kent said. “He gave me the verbal go-ahead to photograph it, as long as I didn’t get hurt or shoot a movie in there.”
************************
"Abandoned New Orleans" Book Signing
Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
3721 Veterans Blvd., Metairie.