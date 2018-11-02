NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Oct. 22-26
District 1
Baronne St. 601; Lafayette St. 916: $432,600, 601 Baronne Properties LLC, Kimberly Valudos Gros and Patrick Gros to Brian C. Guillot and Darlene Celestin Guillot.
Coliseum St. 1765: $199,000, Louisiana Coastal Viii LLC to Janene A. Taylor and Janene Taylor.
Constance St. 1166-70; Erato St. 933: $1,700,000, Wel III LLC to Safeguard Properties III LLC.
Constance St. 1601: donation, no value stated, Charlie Temple to Eric Micheal Temple.
Girod St. 333: $482,500, Christopher C. Blanton to George Walter Dean, Kathleen Arcement Dean and Kathleen Arcement Frilot.
Julia St. 333: $200,000, Ann Meliss Saltaformaggio to Rosemarie Fritz.
Poeyfarre St. 920: $236,000, Jeffrey Louis Fragnito, Mary Owens Fragnito to Juan A. Lopez Casey and Kevin Michael Casey Lopez.
Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3: $1,585,000, Elaine Bonneval Bump to Alice Capritto Cibilich and Anthony C. Cibilich.
S. Dupre St. 625: $95,000, Agatha Bijou Devore, Alfreda Bijou Mansion, Elaine Bijou, Marie Bijou Wong and Ursula Bijou Robinson to Rogers Investment Properties LLC.
S. Genois St. 120-22: $238,000, Kenneth H. Guice to Alyssa Louise Ransom.
S. Lopez St. 620-622: $310,000, Glenn Stoudt and Katherine Pettinato Stoudt to Matthew Glenn.
S. Peters St. 700: $584,000, Claudia Fernandez Geerken and Claudia Fernandez Murphy to Jesse Ernest Leblanc II.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $200,000, Mediterranean Properties LLC to Chester Chattin Coles Jr. and Janie Languirand Coles.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $155,000, Lauren Ann Agnew and Maxwell Agnew to Haider Nisar Mir, Natasha Mansoor Mir and Nisar Hussain Mir.
St. Thomas St. 1662-64; St. Thomas St. 1666-68: $75,000, Tam Realty LLC to Ninth Street Motorworks Collective LLC.
District 2
Allard Boulevard 42: $410,000, Erin Elizabeth Walker Pitre and Michael D. Pitre to Balad W. Tebo II.
Barracks St. 822: $10,000, Barda Properties LLC to Clear River Holdings LLC.
Chartres St. 129: donation, no value stated, George Robert Strait to Mary Cam Crawford Todd.
Decatur St. 232: $445,000, Deborah Laida Sawyer, Lizana Properties LLC and Richard F. Sawyer to Mcs Leasing LLC.
Filmore Ave. 316: $200,000, Brian C. Guillot, Darlene Celestin Guillot to Schmidt Homes Inc.
General Diaz St. 6238: $210,000, Kevin Adam Avin and Mary Cynthia Pearson Avin to Dawn Casselberry Brown and William Chad Brown Brown.
General Haig St. 6369: $558,000, Maria Najwa Rabieh Hymel to Maria Lorena Oneil Vorhoff and Max Zachary Vorhoff.
Governor Nicholls St. 2232: $415,000, Diamond Acres Development LLC to Jason L. Stopa and Laura A. Mellem Stopa.
N. Prieur St. 822-24: $45,000, Restoration Nola LLC to Sms Development LLC.
N. Villere St. 819: $100, Schoen & Fuselier Co. LLC to David Fuselier and David J. Fuselier.
Opal St. 347: $275,000, Albert Katz and Willie Sue Black Katz to Deborah Buglione.
Saint Louis St. 2304: $85,000, Lester J. Denis Jr. to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo 200231620 Ira.
Sardonyx St. 7301: $525,000, Jose Adolfo Gonzalez Jr., Norma Gonzalez Cannizzaro and Ose Adolfo Gonzalez Jr. to 7301 Sardonyx LLC.
Toulouse St. 537-39: $235,000, Irina Stoilova Miranda to Judith E. Galusta.
District 3
Alabo St. 918-20: donation, no value stated, Charles Williams III to Destiny Luke.
Annette St. 1427: $70,000, Melvin J. Labeaud Jr., Melvin J. Labeaud Sr., Nathaniel Joseph Labeaud and Swanel Theresa Labeaud Smith to J. Kross Co. Inc.
Bancroft Drive 4511: $453,000, Derrick Demond Melton and Michelle A. Melton to Donald William Kisselbach and Robyn Elizabeth Ice Kisselbach.
Bayou Road 2658-2660; Gentilly Road 1501-1503; Gentilly Road 1505-1507: donation, no value stated, Joanna Losberg Sanders to Dmj Estates LLC.
Brutus St. 1923: $12,000, Richard O. Lyle to Ant Promotions LLC.
Burgundy St. 1800; Kerlerec St. 945: $615,845, Madelyn Verbois Edens and Michael H. Edens to Jft Public Properties Lp.
Burton Road 4590: $75,000, Marlene Russell Durel to Ftb Enterprises LLC.
Chamberlain Drive 6010: $253,000, Ronald J. Robert Jr. to Alexander Lawrence Mena.
Chateau Court 13027: $105,000, Anh V. Tran and Han V. Tran to Nguyet Thi Nguyen Bui and Tuong Cong Bui.
Clover St. 2422: $136,500, Jaq Lionheart LLC to Coastal View Productions LLC.
Clover St. 2422: $180,000, Coastal View Productions LLC to Alex P. Brian and Anne Elise Taylor Brian.
Dalewood Road 7431: $202,000, Samara Gullette Davis to Demarcus Frank Moss Sr., Demarcus Moss and Reshaan Moss.
Dauphine St. 2321-2323: $485,000, Lisa Boudreaux to Glenn F. Mahiya.
Dauphine St. 5427: $73,000, Audrey King to Ayinde Wagner Simpson and Patrice Wagner.
Flood St. 1919: $5,495.84, Dwight E. Williams and Tessie Prevost Williams to R2h Investments LLC.
Frenchmen St. 540-42: $100, Cecil Kaigler and Curtis Moore Jr. to Royal Street Investments LLC.
Frenchmen St. 1642: $3,200, James Plain to Icm Investments LLC.
Gallier St. 1220-1222: $226,000, Reine Enterprises LLC to Aspen S. Nero Baker and Daniel James Baker.
Gallier St. 1416: $320,000, Silviano Properties LLC to Cary Steven Rogers.
Gentilly Boulevard 3737: $180,000, Swilling Design & Development LLC to Audrey Wilkerson Valcour and Wayne Valcour.
Hope St. 1901-1903: $65,000, Clothilde Butler Cloud and Shirley Marie Cloud to Peters Home Improvement LLC.
I-10 10022: $2,126,250, Nguyen Nguyen & Vu LLC to Shree Jalarambapa LLC.
Jasmine St. 2553-55: $158,100, Larry Joseph to Aaron Oliver Cook and Katherine Butler Swords Cook.
King Drive 1617: donation, no value stated, Betty Simon Vincent to Sheila Simon Hamilton.
Laine Ave. 4946-48: $56,500, Annette F. Duronslet Broussard to Gene Rudolph.
Lake Forest Boulevard 9930: donation, no value stated, Betty Braggs Baker to Devin E. Jackson.
Lancelot Drive 4743: $134,000, Icm Investments LLC to Michelle Camille Edwards.
Lizardi 1416: $85,000, Royce Ivan Duplessis to Leslie Nolan Williams and Ruis Williams.
Lombard St. 1925: $295,000, Westbank Victory LLC to Dalva Trask Augillard and Jeffery P. Augillard.
Lomond Road 8711: $179,000, Mona Lisa M. White to Donna White Bruce.
Louisa St. 1635: $153,000, Potential Properties LLC to Zahara L. Dimassi.
Louisa St. 3226: $3,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Kevin Zeno.
Marquis St. 7559: $21,900, Narda Hernandez Dias to Gloria Chopfield Theophile.
Mayo Boulevard 6841: $150,000, Mary Stampley Trust to R+ K. Enterprises LLC.
Michoud Boulevard 5027: $90,000, Hoa Thi Dam Bui and Tien Van Bui to Van Quoc Tran.
Morrison Road 12130: $135,000, Brittney Janise Ford and Janson Marsell Ford to Emma Lee Brumfield Taylor and Troy Anthony Taylor.
Music St. 2124: $240,000, Uncommon Construction Inc. to Candice Lathrop.
N. Gayoso St. 1768: $220,000, George Wilbur Berger to David Claus LLC.
N. Johnson St. 3153: $38,000, Kevin D. Lemieux, Mary E. Lemieux, Nelson R. Lemieux Jr., Nelson R. Lemieux Sr. and Tiffany T. Lemieux to Rock Hard Construction LLC.
N. Miro St. 1542-44: donation, no value stated, John Ira Franklin to Patricia Lawrence Franklin and Patricia Lawrence Jones.
N. Miro St. 1624-26: $125,000, Adolph Henry Gabriel, Gabrielle M. Lenz and Zachary C. Lenz to Seth M. Paddock.
N. Rampart St. 1931-33: $320,000, Daisy LLC to Lahasky Development Group LLC.
N. Rampart St. 3142-44: $114,733.02, Monika Gerhart to Lorraine R. Gerhart.
N. Rampart St. 4131-33: $480,000, Rampartners Inc. to Corey Fitzpatrick and Madeline Murphy Fitzpatrick.
N. Rampart St. 5036: $215,000, Ndh Properties LLC to Frank Spiegelhalter.
N. Tonti St. 1955: $105,000, Kenneth McSwain, Lynn McSwain and Lynn Powell McSwain to Monique Hedrick Walters.
Old Gentilly Highway 5906: $21,000, Douglas J. Pertuit to Joseph Billy Dillon Greco.
Paris Ave. 4123-25: $170,000, Marneta House Fergusson to Jay Shi Properties LLC.
Pauger St. 3033-35: $8,000, Cross Custom Homes Inc. to T&t Real Estate Development LLC and T. & T. Real Estate Development LLC.
Paul Morphy St. 1721-23: $130,000, George Wilbur Berger to David Claus LLC.
Paul Morphy St. 1719: $130,000, George Wilbur Berger to David Claus LLC.
Pratt Drive 1766: $90,000, Dajuan Bethancourt Forstall, Danielle Bethancourt, Edna Mae Haydel Bethancourt Harris, Edna Mae Haydel Harris, Kelvin Harris Sr., Krashanya Bethancourt and Kristele Bethancourt Johnson to Candace Marie Taylor and J. Williams Construction LLC.
Prentiss Ave. 1413: $283,500, Amanda L. Halley and Benjamin H. Halley to Nicholas A. Anzalone and Sydney A. Thompson Anzalone.
Prentiss Ave. 4834: $20,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Charles A. Antrum and Toni Hackett Antrum.
Press Drive 5642: $32,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Frances Smith Lawless.
Read Blvd. 4601: donation, no value stated, Justin B. Beloney to Clintasha R. Carter Beloney.
St. Anthony St. 1375-77: $134,000, Living Trust of Vince and Teresa Almond Dated June 16 2016 and Living Trust of Vince and Teresa Almond Dated June 16 2016 to 1375 St. Anthony LLC.
St. Bernard Ave. 5225: $563,625, Reve Inc. to Maurya Walker Banks, Maurya Walker Glaude and Timothy Charles Glaude.
Stemway Drive 4729: donation, no value stated, Donnie R. Hennie, Essie S. Hennie to Jeanell Hennie Tudor.
Unity Drive 8015: $11,000, Allen R. Alvarez, Janet Alvarez Abner and Karen Alvarez Michel to Rmw Properties LLC.
Urquhart St. 2339: $265,000, Xk8 LLC to Franklin S. Buist and Stephanie Nurdan Buist.
Virginia Marie St. 1540: $220,500, Joseph John Laura IV and Susan Tooley Laura to Andre S. Farve and Veronica Curry Farve.
Woodland Highway 6410-6412: donation, no value stated, Bao The Nguyen to Judy Hang Kim Nguyen and Phong Hoang Nguyen.
District 4
Danneel St. 1224: $38,000, Dreamality LLC to Une Belle Maison LLC.
Jackson Ave. 1929-31: $85,000, Dupor Enterprise LLC to Garden District Properties LLC.
Josephine St. 1239-1241: $865,000, Bruce C. Vaughn to Blakely Palmer Dueitt Kute and Thomas A. Kute Jr.
Philip St. 501: $200,000, Matthew Redding to Jonas M. Peterson and Kimberly Wilson Peterson.
Prytania St. 2322-24: $1,500,000, Donna Weisler Baus to John D. Mills and Shelby Westfeldt Mills.
Sixth St. 710: $140,000, Irish Channel James Edmond LLC to Crescent City Developers LLC.
St. Thomas St. 2100: $265,000, Fathom 4 LLC to Jeannine Marie Perrault Fudge and Jeannine Marie Perrault Manuel.
Washington Ave. 3100: $99,000, Artelia Bennett Banks, Jonetta Faye Bennett and Natalie Bennett Thomas to Loan & Mai Investment LLC.
District 5
Brunswick Court 6234: $138,000, Jordan J. Wofford to Jabarie Walker and Keshawn Patterson Walker.
Carlisle Court 5925: $140,000, Gary Merrell and Sheryl Danos Merrell to Eleftherios Marathonitis.
Cypress Grove Court 190: $196,000, Jermaine Rodney Henderson to Frank J. Bivens III.
Elizardi Boulevard 1719: donation, no value stated, Rosetta Mondy Arcenaux to Anthony Wayne Taplin Sr., Vonda Kay Taplin.
Harbor Town Court 62: $570,000, St. Landry LLC to Latoya Vance Beard and Pierre S. Beard.
Huntlee Drive 738: $45,155, Cheryl Leroux Cassou, Helena Leroux Ruegger, Raymond L. Leroux, Raynel Leroux Freeman and Shauna Leroux to Jd Roux LLC.
Kabel Drive 2810: $149,900, Gloria Ann Gomez Allen, Lori Gomez Leal Shivers, Lynne Gomez Borden and Paula Maria Gomez Trust to Christian M. Chavez Hernandez and Gecelinne S. Chavez.
Pacific Ave. 447-449: $130,000, Peter R. Bertucci Jr. and Radu Vlad Ghelase to Pentek Homes LLC.
District 6
Amelia St. 2229-31: $45,000, Ct3 Properties LLC to A. and M. 786 LLC.
Antonine St. 1015: $507,500, Charles G. Smith Jr. and Flavia Souza Smith to Heather Conner Goodis and Jeffrey M. Goodis.
Austerlitz St. 1208: $195,000, Daniel McBride Tigert and Sarah Miltimore Tigert to Janice Carlisle Shows and Robert Shows.
Chestnut St. 4734: $612,000, Amanda Wingfield Goldman and Jefferson B. Goldman to Daniel Adam Meyer and Jennifer Emily Barriere Meyer.
Delachaise St. 2422-24: $15,000, Jonathan Burrell to Herbert Peter Burrell Sr.
Eleonore St. 515: $100, James J. Hance and Jennifer Graves Hance to Jeffrey B. Lewis, Kaye Blackwell Lewis.
Jefferson Ave. 1119-21: $830,000, Jose I. Maruri Jr. and Kristine Oconnell Maruri to James W. Bean Jr. and Jessica Krinke Bean.
Jefferson Ave. 3001: $294,000, Jennifer L. Weismann Royals, Thomas P. Royals to Amelia Day Moore.
Joseph St. 2815: $349,000, Andrea C. Dileo to Miranda C. Matherne and Paul M. Jaquillard.
Laurel St. 3819-21: $130,000, Danielle Urtnowski Zimbizki and Jerome Urtnowski to Page G. Portas.
Louisiana Ave. Parkway 3518-3518a: $225,000, Rose L. Reese Johnson and Wayne M. Reese to Trusting Hands Realty LLC.
Loyola St. 5528: $600,000, Dawn Adams Wheelahan to Christopher J. Wheelahan.
Napoleon Ave. 3435: $249,900, James Chinh Dang to Azfar Butt and Tara Morse Butt.
Peniston St. 816: $10, Victor Manuel Garcia to Elyse August, Elyse Staci August Keltz and Kenneth Scott Keltz.
Peniston St. 1300-02: $1,275,000, Daffnet LLC to Judith Perry Martinez and Rene H. Martinez.
Versailles Boulevard 32: $625,000, Douglas Brent Wood and Olivia Hebert Wood to Brent Anthony Ledet and Ileana Garcia Ledet.
District 7
Adams St. 401: $400,000, Andre P. Lazarus, Joanne Marie Whitty Brooks to Koll LLC.
Benjamin St. 7451: $300,000, Connie Nolasco Consuelo Carr and John Ausonia Carr to Scott Sanders Powell.
Cohn St. 8527: $364,900, Crescent City Developers LLC to Kristopher N. Sparks and Laura Jansen Sparks.
Dublin St. 1519: $330,000, Karen M. Lansden Rosenberg and Zachary I. Rosenberg to Elizabeth King Vilhelmsen and Eric A. Vilhelmsen.
Eagle St. 1308: $395,000, Rgg Investments LLC to Marlene Ziegler Gray, Marlene Ziegler Schwanz and William Schwanz.
Hillary St. 1822-1824: $375,000, Gulfcoast Allied 4 LLC to Aaron James Stone and Casey Nicole Hirsch Stone.
Jeannette St. 8116-18: $326,000, Walnut Properties LLC to Annia K. Sircana Sawyer and Anthony L. Sawyer.
Jeannette St. 8120-22: $337,500, Christine Terrell Murray, Elizabeth Terrell Goodrich, Julie Terrell Radford and Walnut Properties LLC to Jose Luis Flores and Michelle Molina Flores.
Joliet St. 2517: $74,000, Louis Dillon and Willie J. Lumpkin to Walker Commercial Services LLC.
Nelson St. 8618: $104,000, Phillip J. Linden Jr. to Yaoling LLC.
Palm St. 9541-43: $97,000, David D. Duggins and Elizabeth Laudeman Duggins to Palm Air LLC.
Palmetto St. 8622: $15,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Timothy Harris.