NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Aug. 20-24
District 1
Banks St. 4006; S. Pierce St. 401-03 ½; S. Pierce St. 401-430a: $408,000, Edna Nettles and Edward Nettles to Megan Lebleu.
Exchange Place 126: $16,683.83, Oak Ridge Park LLC to Jaunita Debey and Timothy E. Debey.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Boni Black Ritter and Glen Jerome Ritter.
Perdido St. 821: $425,000, Rachel H. Entzel, Rachel H. Hurdle and Rachel Hurdle Entzel to Thomas John Stranova Jr.
S. Bernadotte St. 424-26: $387,500, Clifford Davis II to Bradford Rhines and Julie D. Riley Rhines.
$50,000: Maritime Development Center LLC to Nguyen Van Tran.
District 2
Argonne Boulevard 6711: donation, no value stated, Elva Sissy Lafaye to Bernard Arthur Perez III and Lafaye Grandchildren Irrevocable Trust.
Catina St. 5807: $180,000, Bonnie Haley Johnston to Ha Lo Investments LLC.
Catina St. 6342-44; Colbert St. 6639: donation, no value stated, Earl Lee Larrieu Jr. to Earl Lee Larrieu III.
Colbert St. 6601: $845,000, Gregory F. Rouchell to Christine M. White.
Colbert St. 6838: $465,000, Christine Marie White to Sally Paterson Fletchinger.
Dauphine St. 931-35: $1,300,000, CLF Dauphine LLC to Ah Property New Orleans LLC.
Decatur St. 220: $350,000, Metro Project Mgt LLC to Cosmopolitan Holdings LLC.
General Diaz St. 6145: $654,500, Ashley L. Weiss Aertker and Scott T. Aertker to Erin D. Ryan and Graham H. Ryan.
Milne Blvd. 6165: $569,900, Anthony Grosch to Danielle S. Beverly and Eric R. Beverly.
Milne Boulevard 6567: $255,000, Kim M. Clark Beck and Luane Ruth Beck Clark to Ashley Burghardt.
N. Johnson St. 1120: $110,000, Breland Alan Michael Leon, Emmett Miller, Leland Leon Jr. and Roland Renee Butler to Monopoly Real Estate LLC.
Sardonyx St. 7214: $725,000, Eve Sanders Kazik and Robert J. Kazik to Brian P. Mora and Lauren Giles Mora.
Topaz St. 774: $665,000, Deborah Elaine Lesem Jenkinson to Gregory Fortier Rouchell.
Vicksburg St. 6163: $300,000, Clifton W. Newlin to Catherine Richard Orgeron.
District 3
Alvar St. 737; Dauphine St. 3900: donation, no value stated, William A. Price to Linda K. Killian, Linda K. Price and William A. Price.
Aubry St. 2413-15: $305,000, Silviano Properties LLC to Belinda Gonzales Wenger, Belinda M. Wenger and Seth B. Wenger.
Beauvoir Court 7201: $199,000, Abdelmaged M. Ahmed and Rania Ibrahim Forawi Ahmed to Bridgette Ann Bedney Powe.
Boeing St. 5948: $30,000, Andrea Bailey Dejoie Thomas to Herman Shermaine Clincy and Marie Vanessa Surena Clincy.
Briarwood Drive 7554: donation, no value stated, Hester Wilson Cottles and Raymond Cottles to Marcia Denise Cottles Williams.
Briarwood Drive 7801: $57,388, John J. Washington and Shirley Sturgis Washington to Steven Boykin.
Bunker Hill Road 9020-22: $162,000, Unlimited Ventures LLC to Joseph Gracianette Jr.
Burgundy St. 5314: $15,000, Allen Burke Rafter, Community Improvement Agency, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to M&M Housing Enterprise LLC.
Charlene Drive 4700: $165,000, BLJ Investments LLC to Darrielle Foster.
Chatelain Drive 7206: $135,000, M&T Bank to An Vu and Loan Nguyen.
Clermont Drive 3314: $247,500, Cezar Carvalho, Silvia Claudia Gomez Carvalho to Kolbi Johnson Bolden and Sammie R.W. Bolden.
Clermont Drive 3433: $179,000, BHLAI LLC to Kathy York Ligon Mulvaney.
Clouet St. 1722-24: $4,500, Charles E. Blackwell, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Community Improvement Agency, Deborah Small Fassitt and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
Columbus St. 1916-18; Columbus St. 1918: $121,000, Ackeem Ball, Chante Allen, Chavella Palao Jenkins, Janaja L. Palao, Jeanine Ball Johnson, Latarsha Palao, Marvin Palao Jr., Ricardo Palao Sr. and Rodney Palao to Jason E. Edwards.
Dauphine St. 2476-78: $515,000, Rita Lemaire Dantin and Thomas E. Dantin to Olga Merscherakaya Harrington Miller.
Dauphine St. 3155: $75,000, Nola Renewal Group LLC to Thomas Graham.
Dogwood Drive 7808: $162,000, Lyndsay Catherine Collins to Janice M. Watts.
Dorgenois St. 1601-03: $375,000, Judy Edwards Bruyn Zenere to Robin Bailey Ramos.
Downman Road 6001; Downman Road 7101: donation, no value stated, Grayling Shields to Jude Thaddeus Haney.
Flounder St. 7922: $90,000, Don A. Kinney to Eric A. Alsup Jr.
Frenchmen St. 4558: $299,000, Ant Promotions LLC to Christopher J. Monjure and Widade Ziani.
Haney Drive 7931-33: $130,000, Lyle J. Schween to Ada Carter Scott.
I-10 Service Road 10064: $340,000, 10064 I. 10 Service Road LLC to Donald Lee Williams and Je Williams.
Independence St. 825-827: $210,000, Diana Lyn Schule Seifert, Juanita Ann Schule Desroche, Juanita Ann Schule Flanagan and Raynel Elizabeth Schule Chaplain to Andrew R. Chaplain.
Lafreniere St. 1624: $84,000, Tien Viet Vu and Tuoi Thi Vu to Cynthia Rachel Darby Sislock and James A. Sislock.
Lafreniere St. 2218-2220: $235,000, Damara Williams to Danielle Lauren White.
Longfellow Drive 4734: $85,000, Nguyet Nguyen Bui and Tuong Bui to Jonathan C. Darensbourg.
Louisa St. 1038-40: $98,000, John Denson Donnels III to T. Bussey Holdings LLC.
Louisa St. 1215: $255,000, Valene Developments LLC to Ada A. Phleger.
Louisa St. 1815: $105,000, Lucas J. Parker to Michael James Staigers and Rosa Ramirez Staigers.
Louisa St. 3732: donation, no value stated, Brian K. Simmons to Terrell Graves.
Mackenzie St. 7617: $120,000, Centurion Development Inc. to Pat A. Burrell and Tangela Taylor.
Mandeville St. 5516: $177,500, Home By Hand Inc. to Emily J. Mishalanie.
Marigny St. 1318-20: $150,000, Ashata Jourdan Stamps, Lawrence Jourdan Jr., Patricia Matthieu Harris and Paulette Jourdan Taylor to Nathan Marx.
Marques Road 1755 and 1854: $235,000, Beryl Hoffman Eagan and Frederick L. Eagan Jr. to Catherine Clerc Eagan.
Marquis St. 7832: $145,000, Grace Sunshine Realty LLC to Mickel Wiltz and Paula Wiltz.
Mithra St. 1524: $125,000, Gareth Patrick Byrne to Imperial Management of LA LLC.
Montegut Drive 4918: $125,000, Francis J. Louis Sr. to Cherrle Petite.
Music St. 2100-02: $10,000, Christopher Joseph Baquet Sr. to Uncommon Construction Inc.
N. Derbigny St. 1310-12: donation, no value stated, BB Property Nola LLC to Benjamin Mitchell Brown.
N. Galvez St. 1625-1627: $60,000, Charles M. Gausha and Patricia Carter Gausha to Mci3 LLC.
N. Galvez St. 2410: $21,000, St. Roch CDC and Thrive New Orleans to Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.
N. Galvez St. 2534: $294,000, 5812 Real Estate Development LLC to Jason William Middleton.
N. Gayoso St. 929-31: $527,000, Oxbow Court LLC to Anne C.B. Roberts and Anne Carter Bowie Roberts.
N. Prieur St. 1468-70;: $223,500, Emma L. Brumfield Taylor and Troy Taylor to Matthew A. Charton.
N. Robertson St. 3918: $60,000, Glenn C. O'Berry and Roger Lee Copenhaver Jr. to Parish Property Investment Group LLC.
N. Villere St. 1627-1629: $130,000, Hyon Cha Chang Archer and Neil L. Archer to Christopher L. Lewis.
N. Villere St. 1821: $137,000, Donna Edwards Johnson and Todd Anthony Johnson to Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
Painters St. 2222-2224: $87,000, Kelico Enterprises LLC to 3334 & 3336 De Armas LLC.
Pressburg St. 1428: $341,000, Christine Ann Clouatre to Catherine Theriot Donnelly and Robert Donnelly III.
Pressburg St. 2453-55: $333,000, Udi Group LLC to Stacy L. Parkin.
Reynes St. 1502: $17,000, South Shore Investment Group LLC to Observe LLC.
S. Hardy St. 11024: $257,750, James C. Doaty Jr. to Kim L. Branch.
S. Cortez St. 531: $130,000, Alexander J. Dupuy and Nancy Fontana Dupuy to B&C Real Estate Properties LLC.
S. Dupre St. 637-639: $50,000, Nolavestor LLC to Nu Homes LLC.
S. Miro St. 5828: donation, no value stated, Susannah Blain Humbrecht to John R. Argote and Maria Favor Argote.
Sandalwood St. 4866: $65,000, Community Associates Inc. to Kim Conerly Cordier and Terry Anthony Cordier.
South Easterlyn Circle 11412: $250,000, Bich Thuy Tran Hoang and Chau M. Hoang to Luyen Thi Nguye and Ngan Kim Nguye.
Spain St. 1513: $100,000, Joseph Armant to Realt LLC.
St. Bernard Ave. 2526: $100,000, Ung Van Vo to Diana Vo.
St. Bernard Ave. 5300: $299,000, David Charles Broussard to Adam Cory Rahn.
St. Roch Ave. 3016: $134,000, Snipes Hartness Properties LLC to Chanel Mitchell.
St. Roch Ave. 4975: $200,000, Akbar Carriere Marcelin and Nkenge Marcelin Carriere to Reggie J. Poche.
Torrey Pines Drive 110: $250,000, Khanh D. Vu and Phuong Anh Cao Vu to Ngoc Anh Cindy Cao Vu.
Urquhart St. 6429-6431; Urquhart St. 6431: $31,500, Barbara W. Seaton and Barbara Washington Seaton to B. Jade Holdings LLC.
Warrington Drive 6227-29; Warrington Drive 6229: $95,000, WLR Investments LLC to Aidong LLC.
Wayfarer St. 7400: $151,000, Leonard Minor Jr. to Sherrana Foley.
$185,000: Crescent Resources LLC of Utah to 1007 St. Roch LLC.
$369,900: Keith L. Barnes and Shawntell Florent Barnes to Jennie A. Wimbish.
$375,000: 3335 37 Esplanade Avenue Condos LLC to Jacob Webster and Michelle Legault Webster.
District 4
Chippewa St. 3114: $210,000, Behendy Beatrice Verrett to Chip Off The Block.
Clara St. 2201; Jackson Ave. 2700-022: $279,000, C&An Investments LLC to Rosalind Russell Cotton.
Coliseum St. 2828-2830: $985,000, Adam Caleb Nossiter and Sharon Stallworth Nossiter to Christopher Cameron Walters and Sonja Miller Walters.
Constance St. 2823: $458,000, Dighton Carl Packard, Elizabeth Ann Chambliss Packard, Michael Franklyn Griffith and Morgan Packard Griffith to Michelle Tara Leon Czech and Steven James Neuharth.
Danneel 3005-07; South Rampart St. 3005-07: $230,000, Atec Development LLC to Angela Pelkie Swirski and Jeffrey A. Swirski.
Danneel St. 4016-18: $378,000, Michael Schafer to Andrew Lecuyer and Elizabeth Kehoe Lecuyer.
Dryades St. 2613-26155: $295,000, Ahmed A. Martin to Romaine Daher and Thomas Joseph Daher.
Harmony St. 1629; Harmony St. 1637: $570,000, Leo A. Duvernay to Cane Ventures LLC.
Philip St. 806: $489,000, Joseph Matthew Kovacocy and Karie Senkinc Kovacocy to April R. English Burt and Michael E. Burt.
Prytania St. 2113: $785,000, Liberty Noma LLC to Vanessa Ferlito.
S. Liberty St. 1806-08: $100,000, H1philip LLC to Francisco Antonio Blanco III and Tracy Napoleon Blanco.
District 5
Bristol Place 2827: $72,000, Areen Moore Jackson to Freeman Homes LLC.
Gallinghouse St. 2661: $152,000, Joan Dierkes Timmons to Darrinishia Gray.
General Meyer Ave. 5101: $160,000, Michelle Wilson Grosch and Todd A. Grosch to Harrece C. Gassery and Sherise R. Gassery.
Herald St. 3635: $148,400, Joseph Thomas McNair and Mary Claire Outlaw McNair to Angelo Xavier Cross.
Lamarque St. 301: donation, no value stated, Constance Marriot Selico to Valencia Lombard Williams.
Lamarque St. 313: donation, no value stated, Valencia Lombard Williams to Constance Marriot Selico.
Lawrence St. 1422: $55,000, Llewellyn W. Smith and Sonia Robinson Smith to Timothy Jerome Lewis.
Macarthur Blvd. 5877: $141,000, Christopher Paul Savoca and Emily June Savoca Deason to Kate Quitney Ramjattan and Shawn Ramjattan.
Norland Ave. 5721: $249,900, Carole Gilbert Casey and Ronald Thomas Casey Jr. to James E. Eubank, Mary E. Eubank and Mary Ellen Byron Eubank.
Opelousas Ave. 301: $374,900, David E. White and Veronica Toussiant White to Joshua S. Cox and Sarah Beckwith Cox.
Pin Oak Ave. 3758: $28,500, Catherine Mary Hotard Bender, Margaret K. Hotard Living Trust, Nancy Elizabeth Hotard Fuglem and Sally Ann Hotard Brewster to Raney McZeal Antoine Jr.
Rue Delphine 3661: donation, no value stated, Ortega Parnell Jackson to Joycelyn Y. Jackson.
Socrates St. 1408: $25,000, Adam A. Bocklud, Angela Riley Bishop, Celeste Dorsey Herrera, Earleen Riley Linden Theriot, Gretcha Bocklud Callen, Joseph M. Bocklud, Linda Ann Bocklud Restivo, Mark Anthony Yesso, Michael J. Bocklud, William J. Bocklud and Yvette Dorsey Lefort to HD Real Estates LLC.
Sullivan Place 10: $52,000, Sean Grier to Dg Investment Properties LLC.
Tulane Ave. 2925: $220,000, Nazrul Muqam Ali LLC to Mark A. Netterville.
Vespasian St. 3482: $38,000, Karen Hilbert Barnes to Roger L. Barnes.
Vespasian St. 3431: $25,000, Hang Thi Nguyen to Minh Van Nguyen.
$179,900: Patrick S. Mathes and Rosalind Ann Fleming Mathes to Garrett Prejean and Shanna Garcie Prejean.
District 6
Annunciation St. 5952-54: $650,000, Esther Fulton Boucvalt and Jobe G. Boucvalt to Becky Stafford Lampp and Thomas Lampp.
Annunciation St. 6331: $475,000, Audrey Burtch Fischer, Kenneth Raymond McCaffery, Lynne Fischer Ross and Susan Fischer Pagett to Julie Hornberger Hose and Louis V. Hose.
Arabella St. 1035-1037: donation, no value stated, Tuesday Properties LLC to Dee Malkerneker Mankinen and Richard Mankinen.
Broadway St. 1701: $875,000, Wendy Miller Burns to En St. Marks West LLC.
Broadway St. 3318: $50,000, First Emanuel Homes of New Orleans Limited Partnership to Major Consumers LLC.
Constantinople St. 1212-14: $705,000, Kathleen Huhner Spivack to Eliza Trice Worley and Michael William M.D. Worley.
Dryades St. 3321-3323; Dryades St. 3323: $131,800, Camilla Anderson Bougere and Camilla Anderson Williams to Quatre Soeurs LLC.
Dryades St. 3700-02: $180,000, Joseph E. Johnson III to Angelle Marie Villarrubia Culotta and Philip P. Culotta IV.
General Pershing St. 2600-2602: $230,000, Dorastine Stewart Woods and Eugene Woods Jr. to Consolidated Investment Properties LLC.
General Pershing St. 4413: $350,000, Crescent City Developers LLC to Evan Rinehart.
General Taylor St. 700-02: $385,000, DBI Investments LLC to Bradley Neal McElhany and Miranda Limmer McElhany.
Laurel St. 2368-2370: $349,000, Andrea Muquet Richard Polk to Amelia Holdings LLC.
Laurel St. 3714: donation, no value stated, Daniel D. Ader to Alayna Star McGarry.
Laurel St. 3813-15: $435,000, Bryce Taylor Ostenson and Lynn Lehman Ostenson to Joseph Garza, Julie Griffin Pointer and Keeli Pointer Garza.
Laurel St. 3821: $127,500, Cite LLC to Deborah Bland Jackson Matranga.
Laurel St. 5919: $1,125,000, Alexander E. Rainold III and Margot Castaing Rainold to Daniel Francis Burns and Wendy Miller Burns.
Napoleon Ave. 1730: $525,000, 1730 Napoleon LLC to Eckk LLC.
Octavia St. 3601: $615,300, Michael E. Burt to Frances Amelia Council Weed.
Pine St. 3329: $252,000, C&An Investments LLC to Gregory Robinson.
St. Charles Ave. 3000: $688,000, Flora Fenner French and Ronald J. French to Jack W. Lyles Jr. and Pamela Davis Lyles.
St. Charles Ave. 3300: $161,200, Robert Perry Clepper to Paulme Chalet LLC.
Saint Charles Ave. 7014: $450,000, Daniel McCue and Jodi Kristine Sommers McCue to Renovation 3701 LLC.
Versailles Boulevard 80: $369,000, Jennie Anne Wimbish to Amy C. Conner Casey.
Walmsley Ave. 4404-4406: $350,000, Charles Bohn to Gustavo A. Covarrubias.
York St. 5412: $330,000, Tammany Baumgarten Charbonnet to Amy R. Hage, Diane Assouad Hage, Elias H. Hage and Maud Laya Hage.
$100: Am Realty LLC, Anna Ledet Guillot and Emmanuel J. Guillot Jr. to Lyons Development Company LLC.
District 7
20th St. 343: $190,000, David Charles Clement and Lauren Leboeuf Clement to Albert J. Schmolke Jr. and Suanne Fieramusca Schmolke.
Ave. A 6401: donation, no value stated, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. to Dawn Diecidue Conners, Dawn Diecidue Jacob and Don A. Conners.
Ave. A 6401: $585,000, Dawn Diecidue Conners and Don A. Conners to Anne Derbes Wittmann and Phillip A. Wittmann.
Ave. A 6541: $389,000, Jason R. Gauthier and Kristin Harrison Gauthier to Erin Smith Hawkins and Frank Hawkins.
Belfast St. 9225: $90,000, Brenda Ward Barrow to Expresso LLC.
S. Claiborne Ave. 2314-16: $50,000, Jaydee Realty Group LLC to TM Nola LLC.
Country Club Drive 159: $549,000, Chantal C. Lundberg, John Maurice Coogan Jr. and Marcelle B. Coogan to Michael Patrick Schafer and Sarah Gretchen Schafer.
Forshey St. 8214: donation, no value stated, Elaine Morton Etienne Sears to Yana M. Sutton.
Forshey St. 8900-02; General Ogden St. 3222: $8,500, Weldon H. Jamison Jr. to Crescent Home Buyers LLC
Joliet St. 1506: $317,500, Martin Rivera and Towanda Lykins Rivera to Andrea C. Dileo and Joseph P. MacAluso.
Maple St. 8218-8220; Maple St. 8222-8224: $479,000, Williams Crescent Properties LLC to Charles Christopher Mangan and Sandra Sue Irby Mangan.
Maple St. 8218-8220; Maple St. 8220; Maple St. 8222-8224; Maple St. 8224: $389,000, Williams Crescent Properties LLC to John MacK Pitzer.
Monroe St. 1614: $262,500, Ronald Wacker to Jacob Seldin Kelston and Megan Kathryn McNeill.
Palm St. 8301: $160,000, Doris Rita Estelle to Emadeline Jones Harris and Robert Harris.
Short St. 2321-2323: $325,000, Justin M. Culver and Leslie Midtbo Culver to Christopher Baldwin, Sarah Bake Baldwin and Tessa Baldwin.
Short St. 506: $506,000, Irene P. Hersh and Sheldon M. Hersh to James L. Marchand and Mary Crantford Marchand.