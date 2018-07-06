ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for June 11-15
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Springs Estates, lot 48: donation, no value stated, Bryan P. Brignac and Christine B. Brignac to Alfredo E. Soler and Chelsie B. Soler.
Hazard Street, portion of ground: $9,500, Johnathan Neff to Joshua T. Kern.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Raymond Jarrell and Linda C. Jarrell to Mark Jarrell.
Trailhead Drive 437: $745,000, Nestor J. Navarro III and Natalie H. Navarro to Robert D. Hill and Jennifer W. Hill.
COVINGTON
Covington Point Drive 703: $200,000, Emile J. Victory and Laura Pourciau Victory to Christopher O. Martin and Reyna R. Martin.
Section 15, township 7 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $4,800,000, Hollycrest Shopping Center LLC to Khan Kenner Development LLC.
Acadia Park Drive 200: $325,000, Bryan J. McManus and Tara D. McManus to Shelley L. Landry.
Alamosa Park subdivision, Phase 3-B, lots 61, 62: $310,000, Alamosa Park LLC to C-Survey LLC.
Alder Creek Court 605: $429,900, Jenkins Homes Inc. to David G. Howson and Jane K. Howson.
Allen Road 74379: $100,000, James W. Snider, William B. Snider, Cheryl S. Gray and Gloria S. Gremillion to Brian L. Byers Sr. and Merry S. Byers.
Arian Lane 216: $244,000, Stephanie D. Taylor and Cecil L. Taylor to Jinxin Wei and Liquing Jiang.
Authement Drive, portion of ground: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mario Munoz-Lachino and Dulce E. Contreras Romero.
Autumn Woods Drive 239: $212,000, Glenn E. Schaefer and Julie V. Dervort Schaefer to Aaron J. Richie and Julie D. Richie.
Avenue Lacroix 1345: $405,000, Mylas Beau Herring and Summer Lee Herring to Daniel McNeil and Melissa B. McNeil.
Cottonwood Creek 460: $389,000, 110 Builders LLC to Kurt J. Sanderson.
Darlington Street 1513: $320,000, Diane G. Winston revocable living trust to Olivier Gilles Aguettant and Susan Von Oven Aguettant.
East Addition to Alexiusville subdivision, lots 3, 4: $28,000, Waren J. Ostarly Jr. and Elizabeth G. Ostarly to J.P. Huff Construction LLC.
Fifth Street 70229: $106,260, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc. to Kelli Danielle Barrie.
Fifth Street 70233: $119,904, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc. to Venezia C. Barker.
First Street 70427: $149,000, Adam J. Meier and Elizabeth S. Meier to Edward E. Lloyd and Anne D. Lloyd.
Holiday Square Boulevard 1111: $1,164,673, Thermo Covington LLC to Thermo Development Inc.
Holly Lane 2: $425,000, Age LLC to Benjamin R. Bullock and Elaine S. Bullock.
Honeysuckle Drive 121: donation, no value stated, Glenn M. Jarrell and Lawrence V. Jarrell to John P. Percha Jarrell III.
Jardin Loop 213: $75,000, Garden Walk LLC to Ned H. Collins and Virgie B. Collins.
Madris Lane 15557: $183,900, D.R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Maria L. Cabrera.
North U.S. 190 1976: $280,000, Karen S. Todaro to 1976 Holdings LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $320,000, Zamanian Second LLC to Rick E. Dickson and Donna C. Dickson.
Old Landing subdivision, lots 174, 175, 176: $90,000, Heritage Bank of St. Tammany to Brad J. Piediscalzo and Christina Piediscalzo.
River Road 75293: $236,000, Robin Guillerman Hurston to Benjamin P. Bigler and Kim W. Bigler.
Riverview Court 19336, Unit 500: $174,000, Gwen Fey Borel to Kerry M. McNamara.
Rue Des Jardin 1405: $444,000, David O. Figueroa Sr. and Margaret Z. Figueroa to Francis D. Canaan and Melissa P. Canaan.
Second Street 70391: $155,000, Steven E. Parker and Bonnie G. Parker to Andrew W. Taylor.
Simpson Way 764: $208,000, Timothy Bruce Zimmerman and Marianna C. Zimmerman to Brad M. Spindel and Tetiana Pidkaliuk.
St. Joseph Road 77424: $485,000, John H. Wayert III and Katherine A. Wayert to Mark I. Smithard and Marie A. Smithard.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 15, 17, square 17: $13,000, Joseph L. Benitez and GeorgeAnn Tobin Benitez to Provision Home Builders LLC.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lot 9-A, square 1: $30,000, Tammany Terrace LLC to J. P. Huff Construction LLC.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lot 8-A, square 1: $30,000, Tammany Terrace LLC to Hughes Custom Homes LLC.
Tyler Street 1115, unit 2: $150,000, Paul M. Doty and Jan W. Doty to Arzu Hatipoglu.
West 11th Avenue 1209: $390,000, June R. Rabalais to John H. Wayert III and Katherine A. Wayert.
FOLSOM
Albert Thompson Road 80130: $353,500, Stanley F. Steele Jr. to Michael R. Scarbrough.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $47,000, Dennis E. Glass and Sharon R. Glass to Jenkins Homes Inc..
Pine Drive 84054: $440,000, Thomas W. Smith and Annique M. Smith to Joseph B. Faist II and Tharnthip T. Faist.
Section 14, township 4 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $100,000, Kerry Owen Thomas Jr. and Nancy N. Thomas to Dane A. Fischer and Caitlyn J. Tiberville.
Section 26, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $285,000, David Guidry and Mary B. Guidry to Richard R. Heck and Laurice B. Heck.
Section 33, township 5 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $70,000, Michael A. Martin and Virginia B. Martin to Frank Richerand and Clo'lynn B. Richerand.
Section 34, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, John S. McLindon, Christopher D. McLindon, Ann M. McLindon, Andrew D. McLindon and Maureen M. Huguley to Duncan K. McLindon.
LACOMBE
Elenore Drive 58639: $378,500, Lynne H. Duvernay and Alton John Duvernay testamentary trust to Robert J. Dupuy and Jami C. Dupuy.
La. 434 66356: $175,000, Christopher W. Hanson and Rhonda Hill Hanson to Michael S. Beter.
North Oaklawn subdivision, lots 355-A, 1-B-1: $150,000, Ann D. Malbrough, Ralph L. Malbrough and Sheri Anne Malbrough Barnette to Burns Maintenance Group LLC.
West Harbor Lane 59300: $525,000, Deborah Kidwell Warriner testamentary trust to Manuel Ray Broussard and Barbara Ann Brocato Broussard.
MADISONVILLE
Section 18, township 7 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Linda Peter Gill to Donald M. Peter.
Audubon Parkway 1308: $274,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to William N. Nuckles and Shanna F. Nuckles.
Audubon Parkway 1317: $300,340, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Chad E. Piot and Laurie G. Piot.
Brown Thrasher Loop South 400: $260,000, Jaired Shaw and Traci Shaw to Jesse W. Lamey.
Coconut Palm Drive 325: $250,000, Harry J. Mayeux Jr. and Stephanie L. Mayeux to Brandon C. Juneau and Alexis C. Ronquille.
Galatas subdivision, lot 12: $44,500, Jonathan A. Peters to Kenneth Ray Adams III and Jennifer B. Adams.
Grey Heron Lane 760: $384,254, Hurley Homes LLC to Vincent L. Smith Jr. and Nicole T. Smith.
Hester Street 20: $133,000, Daniel C. Guidry and Amanda H. Guidry to Robert M. Lapole III.
Indian Trace 149: $369,500, Brandon Donahue to William R. Cain and Sylvia M. Selman Cain.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $1,419,000, Bedico Creek Preserve LLC to Bedico Interests LLC.
Night Heron Lane 744: $377,900, Depp Construction Co. LLC to Carlton Woods and Leticia R. Woods.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lots 35, 52: $134,000, Spring Haven LLC to Integrity Builders Inc..
Taverny Court 69309: $220,000, Donald R. Guthrie Jr. and Melissa R. Guthrie to Charles K. Howell and Melanie B. Howell.
White Heron Drive 127: no value stated, Matthew E. Dorris to Michael Dorris and Matthew E. Dorris.
Windermere subdivision, Phase 4, lot 35: $559,000, Gregory J. Persich and Kelly J. Persich to Susan Marie McGovern Schultz.
MANDEVILLE
Albert Street 540: $255,000, Thomas S. Thon and Cheryl K. Thon to Kurt J. Muhler and Anna Maria Strandbacke.
Chapel Loop 231: $510,000, Bret G. Kolman and Susan D. Goldsmith Kolman to Bradley Dean McFarland and Lea Ann McFarland.
Depre Street 405: donation, no value stated, Robert A. Rockwell and Lisa V. Rockwell to Kenneth J. Rockwell.
Elmwood Street 216: $175,000, Robert J. Clark, Donna M. Clark, Frederick W. Clark III and Jo Ann Clark to Seth E. Earnest and Kathryn E. Earnest.
Forest Green Drive 24: $227,000, John S. Moran and Rhonda P. Ernest to Jakob T. Stenhouse.
Franklin Street 1511: $10,000, Jolene Rayhorn Dawsey to David J. Haydel and Lisa M. Haydel.
Independence Drive 212: $350,000, Vera W. Jones to Steven B. Poindexter and Deborah L. Poindexter.
Jackson Avenue 215: $300,000, Ellen R. Hyman to Gabriel C. Wood and Adrienne S. Wood.
Jefferson Street 1815: $435,000, Sibscot LLC to Roland C. Rusich and Linda Karen Parks.
Lafayette Street 649: $430,000, Jesse J. Skates and Brina Pierce Skates to Charles H. Cowen III and Jan H. Cowen.
Locke Street 67070: $299,000, Samuel T. Ellis and Kara M. Ellis to Andrew D. Tittsworth.
Magnolia Lane 414: $250,000, Elisabeth Myers Mackezie to Christopher L. Leniek and Farrell Savloie-Moore.
McNamara Street 2029: $199,000, Kenneth Fernandez to Lance Dias.
Meadowbrook subdivision, Phase 2-B, lot 60: no value stated, Stephen M. Pesce and Lynne D. Pesce to Stephen Tong and Katie Tong.
Menuet Road 70388: $205,900, Raleigh Brunet Builders LLC to Pamela B. Mercier.
Norval Street 833: $207,000, Stephen L. Bowman and Jennifer L. Bowman to Derek J. Rodriguez.
Red Maple Drive 371: $342,000, Daniel J. Zimanski to Benjamin P. Sonnier and Jamie S. Sonnier.
Rue Orleans 631: $295,000, James A. DiMarco and Teri Siebert DiMarco to Craig D. Catanzaro.
South Ridge Drive 1332: $265,000, Sally Sue McKissack Lauck to Michael G. Cosentino and Kim Allemond Cosentino.
Sandy Lane 19104, Unit 8: $170,000, Mary B. Hohensee to Lindsay Ritch.
Springwater Drive 1180: $435,000, August Calderaro III and Christina S. Calderaro to Charles N. Oliver and Maria Elise Favie.
St. Tammany Oaks subdivision, lot 10-A-2: $3,640,000, Meca LLC to Milee Covington LLC.
Sweet Bay Drive 535: $332,000, Robert Kimpson III and Renata Kimpson to Andrew J. Platt and Kelli H. Platt.
Town of Mandeville, lots 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, square 384-B: $26,640, donation, Joseph C. Brinkley Jr. to Pohick Church.
Town of Mandeville, lots 27, 28, 29, 30, square 232: $40,000, Rah Associates Inc. to Rodney J. Williams and Janice W. Williams.
Valmont Street 1336: $155,000, Blake A. Hoggatt and Maryellen Lucas Hoggatt to Joseph P. Marant and Deborah R. Peralta.
Viola Street 1412: $192,400, Jamie Lynne Kennedy to Maribel Diaz Veliz and Mirella S. Munguia-Diaz.
Wallis Court 103: $183,500, Michael G. Cosentino and Kim A. Cosentino to Justin C. Wells and Elizabeth Wells.
Wilkinson Street 756: $220,000, Cazenave Living Trust to Claudette L. Brown.
PEARL RIVER
La. 3081 64353: $197,000, Clarence D. McQueen and Karen B. McQueen to Jerry L. Hanna and Jessica B. Hanna.
La. 41 73994: $218,000, Brian Lee Beech and Nicole Dash Beech to Blake R. Singletary.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $60,000, Steven L. Sibley and Billie Faye Webb O'Mara Sibley to Mac Cook and Ashley Bell Cook.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $22,000, Russell L. Yates and Cynthia C. Yates to Eric O. Penton.
Oak Downs Drive 242: $1,000, Carolyn M. Thompson to Audley J. Thompson.
Ravenwood subdivision, Phase 2, lot 46: $34,000, Leon Lowe & Sons Partnership to Matthew J. Lowe.
Town of Pearl River, lots 3, 4, square 2: donation, no value stated, Jon Madrid Mitchell to Salome D. Madrid Mitchell.
Wildwood Farms subdivision, lot 31: $40,000, donation, Robert A. Etheridge and Nannie Pearl B. Etheridge to Steve J. Oliver.
SLIDELL
North Randall Drive 114: $205,000, Shannon Cooper Williams to Ronald C. Francis and Joyce G. Francis.
Alisa Drive 6732: $189,900, Rodney S. McKelroy Jr. to Michael J. Vallan.
Amanda Drive 212: $227,000, Sean Patrick Walsh and Courtney E. Walsh to Kevin M. Rapp and Debra A. Nelson.
Bayou Paquet Street 106: $15,000, Robert M. Donnelly and Deborah H. Donnelly to Robert M. Donelly Jr.
Beverly Heights Manor subdivision, lots 16-21: $25,000, Succession of Raymond J. Thomas and Margie R. Thomas to Glenn A. Dunaway Sr. and Laura C. Dunaway.
Bluffs subdivision, Phase 5-A, lot 111: $113,000, Jing Zhou and Jingmei Guo Zhou to Brian J. Vetter and Robin D. Vetter.
Brookwood Estates Phase 5, lot 44: $170,000, DMS III LLC to Ben Alan Sciambra and Brandi M. Sciambra.
Carr Drive 411: donation, no value stated, Antonio J. Waring II to Antonio J. Waring Living Trust.
Cherry Street 1536: donation, no value stated, Odessa Figueroa Perez to Eugenio P. Pavon.
Dale Drive 631: $170,000, Kirby J. Houck to Shevelle M. Brown.
Devereux Drive 106: $254,900, Lenard A. Turpin to Calvin H. Kingsmill Jr. and Jessica J. Kingsmill.
East Suncrest Boulevard 361: $147,335, John R. Gordon and Charissa M. Gordon to R&H Investment Properties LLC.
Eden Isles Drive 121: $213,500, Brooksie M. Flemings to Due Van Ho and Huong Thi Duong.
Fairfield Loop 620: $213,000, Mark Ryan Allen and Lindsey M. Ingram Alen to Christopher M. Zemke and Melissa Cucinello.
Gause Boulevard East 2040: $2,525,000, MIB LLC to Lafayette Oak Park LLC.
Inlet Cove subdivision, lot 14: $34,000, Shirley M. Reyes revocable living trust to Timothy Harris Dardar.
Kings Row 1320: $185,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Sean A. Thomas and Nekeisha A. Thomas.
Knollwood Lane 325: $229,195, DSLD Homes LLC to Carol Ann Wood.
Lakeshore Village Lane 517: $284,000, D.R. Hortonn Inc.-Gulf Coast to Andre Jefferson and Tiffany R. Griffin Jefferson.
Liberty Drive 58332: donation, no value stated, Darrell Lee Eilts to Delta Echo Properties LLC.
La. 433 54109: $175,000, Charles Hollock and Barbara B. Hollock to David W. Spink.
North Lake Caddo Court 806: $181,201, Paige P. Hoffman to Mason C. McGee and Danielle A. Sellers.
North Marina Villa subdivision, lot 45-A: $50,000, Rebecca Whitten Provenza to C&C Classic Homes Inc.
Nassau Drive 323: $200,000, Shardan Warehouse LLC to Frank D. Natal Jr.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $830,000, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Oak Harbor East Utility LLC.
Nickel Loop 121: $150,000, Natalie Klein Dufour to Charles J. Mondello Jr.
North Shore Sites subdivision, lots 4, 5: $15,000, Ernst B. Guth, Walter M. Mackay and Sandra G. Mackay to Shes Pretty LLC.
Oak Tree Drive 58: $392,000, Timothy M. Smith and Giovanna Maria S. Smith to Melka W. Blake.
Oriole Street 1515: $132,000, Leach C. Lott to Martin Pearson and Michael Goss.
Pirates Harbor subdivision, lots 96, 97, square 4: $35,000, Kenneth L. Petruska and Peggy D. Petruska to Roert E. Michel and Deborah M. Michel.
Redwood Street 216: $100,000, Michael R. Little and Rachelle B. Little to Leah Marie Farner.
Royal Palm Drive 1464: $335,000, Kenneth M. Waters and Blake S. Waters to Kimberly K. Kubricht.
South Palm Drive 3005: $226,000, Michael P. Anderson to Jesica Ann Urban.
Section 25, township 8 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Geissmann Living Trust to Michael Peyton Hurst.
Section 40, township 8 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Beverly Kiefer Desselle to Jason D. Kiefer.
Sunset Drive 214: $179,900, Atef Mohammed G. Al Tamimi and Cher Hunt Al Tamimi to Melissa Ann West.
Uranium Park subdivision, lot 16: donation, no value stated, Eljay A. Schmalz to Shelley G. Schmalz.
West Ashton Court 1401: $305,000, Lisa Nestor Baudot to Sean P. Walsh and Courtney E. Walsh.
West Howze Beach Road 405: $83,000, Wade G. Hardy to Pennyann B. Mracich.
West Ravenwood Drive 99: $65,000, Arthur Prell and Margaret Gaudet Prell to Barbara Temple Barnhill.
SUN/BUSH
Section 42, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $35,000, Wanda Sue Guilott, Glenda Jean Guilott Sharp, Sandra Lynn Guilott Knight and Howard Clifton Guilott to Kevin L. Wrinkles II.
Clarence Road 84571: $10, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Cooper Road 31370: donation, no value stated, Francine Victoria Cooper Moran Jacob to Gregory B. Pounds.
Hollow Hill Road 80604: $125,000, Gloria Janice Payne, Lisa Dugas, Jerry Scott Payne, Carol Benedict and Lee Payne to Timothy S. Hummel and Patricia Goff Hummel.
Section 15, township 5 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $146,000, Succession of Christine W. Bradford to Clearwater Sanctuary.
Section 22, townships 22, 5, south, range 13 east, lot 3: donation, no value stated, Jeffrey E. Jenkins and Kendall A. Jenkins to Elizabeth Williams Jenkins.