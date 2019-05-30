Whether you plan to build or renovate, the 2019 Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, has bright ideas for your new dwelling or for updating your old one.
The free, early summer event features 29 houses in neighborhoods stretching from Luling to Arabi, Metairie to New Orleans East. The self-guided tour is offered this weekend and next (June 1-2, June 8-9). The house tour includes the St. Jude Dream Home, which will be raffled to benefit the charity. For information, visit hbagno.org/parade-of-homes.
“In our largest Parade of Homes in recent years, we are seeing a wide variety of trends, including mainstays like outdoor kitchens (in larger homes) and reclaimed wood, and, … natural materials like stone, marble, concrete and granite, which allow homes to be more sustainable,” said Jon Luther, head of the Home Builders Association.
“We are also seeing more homes with hidden connectivity and technology — no more cords or cables — which help create a cleaner-looking home environment while making homes ‘smarter’ than ever.”
Old is new again
For the first time, the tour includes a renovated house. The home, at 6315 Alhambra St. in the Holy Cross neighborhood, is a single shotgun that was built in the early 20th century and received an L-addition in the rear about 1950.
It features a mix of classic features and stylish trends, and it serves as an illustration of how to update an old house with contemporary style.
Renovated by Kayne Lagraize, of Lagraize Builders, the Alhambra Street house is situated in a local New Orleans historic district, which means changes to the exterior had to conform to the standards of the Historic District Landmarks Commission. A compact 1,600 square feet, the house nonetheless incorporates features that are on trend and can be seen in larger houses on the tour.
Spacious floor plan, salvaged wood
Those trendy features include a semi-open floor plan, wood floors and salvaged wood, beadboard ceilings and barn doors, along with more colorful kitchens and the creative use of subway tile in the bath.
Walls between the front two rooms in the house were removed before Lagraize acquired the property, leaving a freestanding fireplace. This approach to room design creates a feeling of openness, while maintaining separation between the living area and dining area/kitchen.
Buyers prize wood floors over engineered wood or tile floors because of their beauty and longevity. Lagraize said that although heart pine floors cost more than some other products, they will last longer and provide a better return on investment when it’s time to sell. Pickled and stained heart pine floors are also trending.
Meanwhile, since Hurricane Katrina, there’s been uptick in interest in using salvaged wood, whether for picture frames, furniture or in-home applications. In the Holy Cross renovation, multicolored strips of salvaged wood were applied to the front of the kitchen island to add color and interest.
Beadboard ceilings are original in the Holy Cross home, but in cottage style houses, beadboard appears as wainscoting, cabinets and more. Usually installed vertically, it can be horizontal for a different look.
In some ways, barn doors — a contemporary take on pocket doors — are hung on sliding bars so they can cover an opening without swinging out into a room and taking up space. They are often used as closet doors in a master suite or as a door to an en suite bath, because they don't afford as much privacy as single swing doors.
Cooking up a unique kitchen
The latest kitchens are less monochromatic and have unique touches, such as nontraditional range hood covers, tile backsplashes and colorful cabinets.
Forget about stainless steel or other commercially available materials for a range hood cover, and think instead of using an interesting material that relates to your personal style. On Alhambra, the range hood resembles a vertical rectangle and is wrapped with salvaged tin ceiling tiles.
Tile backsplashes can be plain or painted concrete, as they are in the Holy Cross home. The idea is to add a bit of personal style and even whimsy to the decor by choosing from among the thousands of glass, concrete and ceramic tiles now on the market.
And, while white or natural wood have long been the go-to colors for cabinets, in the last five years, gray, blue, pale green and even red cabinets are appearing more frequently. Here the cabinets are hand-painted in a grayish hue.
Fresh bath looks
In the bath, vessel sinks and new patterns and colors for subway tile create a fresh look. Smaller- or larger-than-average subway tiles add an interesting twist, and while basket-weave is traditional, subway tiles stand out when installed vertically or in a stacked pattern.
White is traditional, but today subway tiles come in every color of the rainbow. On Alhambra, the dark brown tiles in the second bath are a striking innovation and contrast crisply with the white tub.
Vessel sinks remain on trend and there are dozens of shapes and styles from which to choose. These are wash basins that sit atop the vanity, versus a traditional sink that is set into it, often by undermounting. A traditional vanity isn’t necessary anymore, as vessel sinks often rest atop a wood plank or a marble counter instead.
R. Stephanie Bruno writes about homes and gardens. Clue us in to new trends you have identified, and we will be on the lookout for them. Email your ideas to rstephaniebruno@gmail.com.