EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Dec. 3-7
HARAHAN
Elmwood Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 11, square 1: Carol Levert and Terry D. Langston to Diane M. Gerard and Scott P. French, $130,000.
Laitram Lane 124: MB Properties of Harahan LLC to 124 Laitram Lane LLC, $700,000.
JEFFERSON
Alton Stret 3716-18: Alton Street Realty LLC to Sergio A. Nunez, $265,000.
Betz Ave. 513: Bretton G. Cothren to Godfrey E. Downing III, $125,000.
Dodge Ave. 685: Marrone Investments LLC to Sandy H. Bocklud and Frank A. Bocklud, $276,000.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 664: William F. Stafford and Martha A. Stafford to Dominic W. Castillo and Kimberly L. Stupar, $190,000.
Terrace St. 608: Michelle L. Huck and Jordan D. Huck to Wendy R. Rivers, $245,000.
KENNER
Australis 19: Happy Jack Holdings LLC to Nageswara R. Chava and Vijaya K. Chava, $647,500.
Cannes Brulees, parcel A3A1A1, no further data: Gateway At Esplanade LLC to Chruch Of The King Inc., donation.
Chateau Mouton Drive 37: Patricia A. Moorehead and Myron E. Moorehead to Muhammed Yasin, $585,000.
Chateau Mouton Drive 62: Lisanuddin Yousuf and Farisa Yousuf to Mohammad F. Abdair and Ahmad F. Abdair, $475,000.
Clay St. 1003: Eric M. Lutz to Shanley T. Meulens and Karol V. Meulens, $154,300.
Connecticut Ave. 3301: Michael R. Pierite and Joann P. Miller to Adelina R. Alvarez and J. Guadalupe R. Garcia, $152,000.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 224: Gabriel Two LLC to Anthony J. Impastato and Amanda Impastato, $205,000.
Hanson Place subdivision, lot D1A: Johnson Warehouse Louisiana LLC and Johnson Properties LLC to Renton Properties LLC, $420,000.
Hanson Place subdivision, lot D1A: Johnson Warehouse Louisiana LLC and Johnson Properties LLC to Renton Properties LLC, $2,980,000.
Hanson Place subdivision, lot N: Johnson Warehouse Louisiana LLC to Renton Properties LLC, $100,000.
Lake Trail Drive 4004: Valerie Brolin and Steven J. Brolin to Jamie M. Blalock, $339,000.
Marietta St. 3135: Dorothy B. Smith to Cora C. Dillworth, $125,000.
Martinique Ave. 3941: Dennis M. Scheuermann to Omar E. Lopez Sr., $165,000.
Moisant Drive 1104: Rodney W. Warren to River Point Construction LLC, $72,500.
Palmetto 26: Chad E. Matherne and Nicole L. Matherne to Wesley J. Johnson, Melissa S. Johnson and Wesley J. Johnson Revocable Family Trust, $1,357,500.
Tennessee Ave. 2913: Luis A. Perez Jr. and Nancy L. Perez to 2913 Tennessee Ave LLC, $210,000.
Theresa Ave. 8: Michael C. Chatelain and Lisa D. Chatelain to Deanna L. Gaines and Shane A. Johnson, $206,425.
University City subdivision, lot 15, square 82: Kyle P. Dufrene to Robert Almo Jr., $205,000.
University City subdivision, lot 30, square 29: Kathleen M. Contreary to Kathkeen Contreary Special Needs Trust, donation.
Veterans Heights subdivision, lot 91A, square 178: Kenner Properties LLC to Tonuia Lathers-Howard and Durrell Howard Sr., $325,000.
Westgate Addition 2. subdivision, lot W, square 489: Brian P. Curry and Shannon B. Curry to Chad M. Massell and Michelle L. Massell, $199,000.
METAIRIE
26th St. 8720: Jay P. Meliezer and Troy S. Meliezer to Bryan J. Euceda, $214,900.
26th St. 8824: Sandra Stubbs to Aleesha M. Stamps-Dhanraj, Aleesa M. Dhanraj, Aleesha M. S. Dhanraj and Tymothy I. Dhanraj, $174,000.
312 Elmeer Ave. 310: Sona K. Page, Paul N. Page and Sona K. Feraro to Jan S. Fraught, $412,500.
40 Carrollton St. 538: Michelle M. M. Davis to Arcadian Investments LLC, $175,000.
Aris Ave. 390: Gulf South Development LLC to Shark Investments LLC, $170,000.
Arthur St. 6724: VSK Properties LLC to Francesca P. Peruzzi and Francseca P. Prisco, $205,000.
Blanke St. 7004: John W. Braud and Ashley M. Braud to Jennifer M. Bordelon, $207,000.
Carrollton St. 340-342: Joseph P. Huck to Metairie Homebuyer LLC, $100.
Chateau Ridgelake condo, unit 206: Michelle Boudreaux and James B. Boudreaux to Ellen E. Cousans, $125,125.
Desoto St. 8131: Mary F. Barnes to Anneliese O. Santos, $110,000.
Elise Ave. 1816: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1. to 937 Ronson Drive LLC, $106,500.
Grand Drive subdivision, lot 5, square 4: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Top Realty Holdings LLC, $10.
Grove Ave. 216: Shelley O. Vaccaro, Anita O. Kivell and Wendy O. Dufossat to Vladlen A. Paz, $114,250.
Hall Ave. 1921: Andrew B. Langkopp Jr. and Barbara Langkopp to Jose L. Fernandez and Wendy K. Fernandez, $157,000.
Highland Park subdivision, lot 1, square E: Bret E. Schaefer to Hollis B. Schaefer, donation.
Highland Park subdivision, lot 1, square E: Jules W. Schaefer Jr. to Hollis B. Schaefer, donation.
Highway Park, parcel A, square 317A: Ravin & Rajj LLC to Sri Lakshmi LLC, $1,100,000.
Jefferson Drive subdivision, lot 14, square 8: Three F. Properties Of Louisiana LLC to Edward G. Lozes and Joann V. Lozes, $95,000.
Katlan Ave. 1626-28: Jarvis W. Burrell to Jeremy L. Hill, $225,000.
Live Oak St. 1201: Bennie H. Daigre Jr. to Michael P. Cruppi and Janet R. Cruppi, $230,000.
Margie St. 2616: Colleen B. Bourg and David J. Bourg to Melanie M. Bourg, $165,000.
Melody Drive 460: Kenton C. Creel and Kirk R. Creel to 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC, $180,000.
Melody Drive 460: Three F. Properties of Louisiana LLC to G&V Investments LLC, $225,000.
Metairie Court 3121: James S. Meriwether to Desk LLC, $252,000.
Metairie Ridge Nursery subdivision, lot 22A, square 15: Martha Gautier and Irvin P. Gautier Jr. to MK Custom Homes LLC, $100,000.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 232: Peter J. Fortier to Anne Cannon, $133,000.
Metro View condo, unit A206: Metro View Development LLC to James J. Myers Jr., $92,000.
N. Bengal Road 2601: Marie G. Beaulieu, Clifford A. Beaulieu Jr., Gayle B. Terrebonne and Robin C. Beaulieu to 524-26 Carrollton Street LLC, $161,500.
Nebraska Ave. 2323: Kevin M. Thiele and Amanda Thiele to Heather R. Hilton, $147,000.
Pasadena Ave. 316: James J. Lohan and Deborah Lohan to Patrick Pettijohn, $158,500.
Pontchartrain Gardens C. subdivision, lot I2, square 4: Daughters of St. Paul Inc. to Daughters of St. Paul Religious Trust, $10.
Princeton Ave. 1612: Daniel W. Kobiernicki to Parish Property Investment Group LLC, $71,000.
Radiance Ave. 804: Adele Scarpulla and Huey P. L. Farrell to Angelo Farrell, $300,000.
Riverside Court condo, unit 505: 6320-208 Riverside LLC to Hua X. Zheng, $22,500.
Rodgelake Drive 1713: Randall J. Toca to Tammy F. Toca, $40,923.
Rosa Ave. 969: Carmen M. Berard to Karen Palermo and Louis G. Palermo, $315,000.
Rosewood Drive 205: James W. Moore Jr. and Carol W. Moore to Deborah L. H. Raymond and David L. Raymond, $400,000.
Sadie Ave. 601: John M. Landry, Lydia J. L. Beshears and Patti L. Rozelle to Matthew J. Thiel, $100,000.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 5A, square 20: Hossein Aghakasiri to Leila Aghakasiri, $168,146.78.
Sonfield St. 4414: Mamie Fong to 4412-4414 Sonfield St LLC, $269,000.
Tokalon Place 22: Jill Nalty and Morgan S. Nalty to Nicole Matherne and Chad E. Matherne, $2,750,000.
Westgate subdivision, lot 6, square I: Pch Properties LLC to Capstone Properties LLC, $98,000.
Whitney Place condo, unit 702: Mary B. Moore to Mary Bacon Moore Revocable Trust, donation.
York St. 5245: Future Property Investments LLC to Corey M. Comeaux, $260,000.
Yorkshire Court condo, unit 231: Mark J. Miranda Jr. to Rose H. Margan, $78,000.
RIVER RIDGE
Celeste Ave. 432: Dianne Folse and Malcolm P. Folse to Nicolle Bowman and Perry W. Bowman, donation.
Coventry Court 132: Keith P. Theriot, Kerri Bowen and Inez Theriot to Keith L. Powell and Takila S. Powell, $195,000.
Folse St. 544-546: Peggy Thibodeaux to Chad Thibodeaux, donation.
J.H. Little Farms G, part lot 1: James P. Simoneaux to Stacy L. C. Lodrigues, $223,000.
Tanglewild Place 8716: Wendy R. Louque to Arthur J. Lacoume IV and Jayme P. Lacoume, $378,500.
Tullulah Ave. 228: Robert W. Daigle to David T. Schwer and Cynthia L. Schwer, $100.