June is a time of transition in our lawns and gardens, with the heat of summer looming. Prepare for summer by following these tips:
PLANT COLORFUL BEDDING PLANTS. Pentas, vinca, petunias, coleus, Mexican heather, portulaca or moss rose, caladiums, and marigolds can beat the heat and perform all summer long. Keep newly planted beds well-watered in the mornings for several weeks to establish strong roots. Mulch with pine straw 2-3 inches deep.
DEADHEAD SPRING BLOOMERS like gladiolus, chrysanthemum and gardenias. Many perennials such as salvia and native hibiscus enjoy being trimmed back a bit to encourage new blooms. Use a slow-release fertilizer in perennial beds to keep them happy throughout the summer.
PRUNE CLIMBING ROSES, shaping them into their desired trellis area.
PRUNE AZALEAS AND CAMELLIAS that have finished blooming. Use well-sharpened tools to gently shape the shrubs, being careful to not remove more than one third of the plant.
WATER YOUR COMPOST PILE during dry weather. Soil microorganisms need moisture to work.
TRIM DEAD OR DYING BRANCHES from trees to prepare for hurricane season.
PLANT YOUNG POTTED TREES. Waiting until it is hotter can impact the likelihood of success in transplanting.
GUARD YOUR VEGETABLE PATCH. Watch and treat for summer vegetable garden pests such as tomato hornworm, leaf-footed bugs and stinkbugs. For tomatoes, cut off leaves damaged by blight, and avoid splashing water and ground contact. Trellis tomatoes with plenty of space between plants. Spray a copper-based fungicide after hard rains to prevent pathogens from spreading. Remove and throw away (don’t compost!) plants that die. Clean and sterilize tools between plants.
PLANT OKRA. Heat-tolerant tomato varieties, peppers and eggplants along with cowpeas and other field peas and beans can also be planted.
WASH HUMMINGBIRD FEEDERS with hot, soapy water and store them until the birds return in fall.
EMPTY STANDING WATER from flowerpot trays, bird feeders, birdbaths and other containers to avoid harboring mosquito larvae. Ponds and aquatic gardens can be treated with mosquito dunk tablets containing bT or spinosad.
ERADICATE FIRE ANTS with Amdro or a similar granular bait product to kill the colonies. Home remedies such as cornmeal and orange oil typically do not work well or at all.
TREAT POWDERY MILDEW as humidity increase. A fungicide product containing copper or chlorothalonil will keep it under control. For cucurbits such as squash and melon, remove infected leaves and throw them away.
PROTECT BASIL from basil downy mildew. Remove and throw away basil plants that are infected. Replant several batches throughout the summer, harvesting frequently, to stay ahead of the problem.
TREAT LAWN PESTS. Chinch bugs and sod webworms begin to show up in our lawns in June. Chinch bugs create large, irregular strawlike patches in the lawn, often beginning near a driveway or sidewalk. Treat with acephate, permethrin, cyfluthrin or other labeled insecticides. Sod webworm moths are often visible as you walk through the area. Grass leaf blades look chewed and the larvae hide near the roots. Webworms do not kill grass but can be controlled by spraying spinosad or bT.
Avoid the use of weed killers and herbicides on the lawn now. High temperatures can severely damage the lawn when selective herbicides are used. Spot treat with a nonselective herbicide until the fall.
The LSU AgCenter website has lawn and garden information available for free. You can also always send photos of plant problems, weeds, diseases and more to gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu for advice. The monthly electronic GNO Gardening Magazine can also be obtained by emailing the above email address.
Q: Will my coleus grow less straggly if I trim them? If so, how much should I remove?
A: Trimming coleus can encourage fresh, bushy growth. With our mild winter, many coleus made it through the cool season just fine. Cut them back to 4-6 inches, fertilize and keep them watered. New, fresh growth should result quickly. — Anna Timmerman