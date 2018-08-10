WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 19-26
AVONDALE
Blanche Drive 98: Donation, Ann L. Aubert to Cheryl A. Mccloskey.
Cambay Drive 113: $10, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Jacqueline Drive 136: $85,000, Renoid P. Berthelot Jr. and Lisa Berthelot to Kristin M.T. Scheible and Kristine M. Scheible.
Layman St. 324: $60,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to VJ Investments LLC.
North Betty Lane 160: Donation, David L. Polit to Jessica M. Polit.
South Tish Ave. 116: $72,125, John E. Smith to Gidget A. Walker.
GRAND ISLE
Grand Beach 10 subdivision, lot 4, square N: $38,000, Marian K. Brady, William M. Wright, Patrick J. Wright and Douglas E. Wright to Marysia K. Michel.
Live Oak Drive 110: $96,000, Edward J. Walters Jr. to Tim A. Dantin and Kay Dantin.
Peach Lane 159: $141,000, Anthony J. Cassisa to Corey D. Latiolas and Helen M. Latiolas.
Pelican Pointe subdivision, lot 9: $190,000, Chustz Surveying Inc. to Craig H. Gosserand and Allie Gosserand.
Tiger Lane 104: $65,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tracy Delatte.
GRETNA
Cedar Wood Ave. 1813: $70,000, Melissa A. Wesner to L. Mar Properties.
City of Gretna, lot 6, square 35: Donation, Laura J. Jacobsen to Donna L. Cavallo.
Cooper Road 1910: $124,000, Gail Romair to Murad Aljoulani.
Creagan Ave. 25: $127,500, Robert F. Takacs Jr. and Deborah Takacs to Neil J. Tripoli and Elizabeth N. Tripoli.
E. Niagara Circle 652: $146,000, Roslyn M. Arnaud to Kathleen F. Carey.
Emerson St. 2121: $142,000, Ann M.R. Martinez and Jose R. Martinez Sr. to Jhonn M. Medina and Rossy L. Mejia-Medina.
Franklin St. 736: Donation, Scott P. Schick to Joelle Graham.
Gelbke Drive 20: $190,000, Joshua L. Vidrine and Kaitlin P. Vidrine to Rikkilynn M. Heitmeier.
Hamilton St. 511: Donation, Kavin R. Mattox to Yvette S. Mattox.
Huey P. Long Ave. 723: $95,000, Savare J. Defelice Sr. to Mark S. Defelice.
Lake Charles Drive 3760: Donation, Stanley L. Kraly to Natalie J. Kraly.
Lake Timberlane Drive 3736: $300,000, Young M. Park to Kareem Jebreel.
Madison St. 1416: $50,000, NRZ Pass Through Trust Vi to NRZ REO VI-B LLC.
Meadowbrook 2. subdivision, lot 2, square 27: $154,000, Kelbert D. Taylor and Valencia M. Taylor to Pierre B. Heard.
Suburban Park subdivision, lot 7A, square 18: $11,000, JR Funding LLC to Bobby Nguyen, Lai T. Nguyen and Quang Nguyen.
Sugarpine Drive 453: Donation, George J. Plaisance Jr. to Ginger Cancienne and George J. Plaisance III.
Westside Drive 2413: $116,500, Winifred N. Plummer to Long P. Le.
Willow Drive 109: $257,000, Thelma Miller and Richard P. Berry to Deborah Ducote and Jonathan P. Ducote.
HARVEY
Cottage Lane 1717: $200,000, Gary W. Busby and Connie B. Busby to Michelle W. Jackson and Arthur Jackson.
Deerrun Lane 3840: $145,000, June C. Mackey to Brittani K. Perry.
Digwood Drive 1604: Donation, Nancy Giffin to Jacqueline M. Giffin.
Harvey Canal Property subdivision, lot 25, square B: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Clementine G. Coleman.
Harvey Canal subdivision, lot 23, square 3: $148,000, 2409 Jennie St. LLC to Crystal L. Williams.
Homedale Addition subdivision, lot 10, square 4: $86,900, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Shawn M. Lemoine and Mary M. Martin.
Jupiter St. 2733: $102,500, Edie M.N. Benton and May N. Benton to Marlon E. Padilla.
Killington Drive 1917: $120,000, Cuc Luc and Uyen N.P. NGO to Ma D. Duc.
Marvin Court 1017: $150,000, Linda M. Paternostro to Christopher Hartley and Star P.C. Hartley.
Odom subdivision, lot 5, square 9: Donation, Alisha Lanier to Elsie H. Lanier.
Redwood Drive 1557: $136,500, Lori E. Watkins to Joyce A. Moore and Leonard C. Michel.
Snowbird Drive 2120: $66,611, JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Home Smart Properties LLC.
Timberlane Village Phase 1 subdivision, lot 4, square E: $100,000, Uyen N.P. NGO to Ma D. Duc.
W. Catawba Drive 2517: $115,100, Licerio O. Bernas, Nathaniel S. Bernas, Michael R. Bernas and Licerio S. Bernas to John W. Richard Jr. and Ellen Joseph-Richard.
Woodmere subdivision, lot 1000, square DD: $120,000, Aaron J. Ponson and Ronnice T. Ponson to Aaron J. Ponson.
Woodmere subdivision, lot 613, square M: $82,500, Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2004 6 to Albert Minias.
LAFITTE
Fleming Plantation subdivision, lot BF3A: $67,000, Rebecca Kerner to Larry S. Kerner Jr.
MARRERO
Audubon Oaks subdivision, lot 9: $268,000, Raymond C. Noah Jr. and Saudia Noah to Michael L. Dinh.
Avenue A 636-38: $50,000, Noelie M. Scholl and Glenda Dantin to Hallette Babin and Royce A. Goodson.
Avenue F 1226: $176,000, Sean E. Flanagan and Kate F. Flanagan to Pamela G. Flanagan.
Barataria Blvd. 2858: $55,000, Willie J. McCorkle and Carolyn B. McCorkle to David Ronquille Jr.
Bark Ave. 2704: $219,900, Amie Lofton and Nathaniel N. Lofton to Gaige A. Rodriguez.
Bayou Des Cannes Drive 2705: $164,900, Trinh Vo Investments LLC to Craig Bodden.
Bayou Des Familles subdivision, lot 11, square 6: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Ricky Truong.
Bayou Teche Drive 2705: $72,000, John Bumgarden III to Freeman Homes LLC.
Bent Tree Estates subdivision, lot 224, square 5: $40,000, V. Mortgage Reo 2 LLC to Irakn LLC.
Candlelight Court subdivision, lot 1A1: $4,650,000, Marrero Hotel LLC to Apex Hospitality Group LLC.
Candlelight Drive 1152: Donation, Natalie C. Ziglar to James J. Ziglar.
Cardinal Drive 2648: $156,500, Rose Hymel to Jessica Voisel and Ronald J. Voisel.
Etude Drive 7408: $244,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Cedric T. Conners.
Farrington Drive 444: $150,000, Kyle M. Bradshaw to Jessica D. Bradshaw.
Highland Drive 5108: $210,000, Danh C. Nguyen to Biverly Pierre and Rochel Occy.
Hillcrest Extension subdivision, lot 2A, square 1: $45,000, Kristine L. Dwyer to Joyce A.F. St. Pierre.
Little Flower Lane 2233: $113,000, Andra Owens to Patrick J. Theriot.
Marrero Industrial A. subdivision, lot 26: Donation, Airgas USA LLC to Airgas USA LLC.
Merlin Lane 4: $610,500, Warren D. Gilbert and Rita L. Gilbert to Heather D. Patterson and William Patterson.
Misty Meadows Drive 2532: $160,000, Michael A. Lobue Jr. to Jonny V. Giffin.
Oak Alley Blvd. 65: $295,000, Gabrielle Boudreaux to Vi T.B. Dang.
Orleans Village subdivision, lot 21, square E: $42,500, Charles I. Lopez Jr. to Twentyfour Enterprises LLC.
Orleans Village subdivision, lot 21, square E: Donation, Geraldine J. Hopper to Charles I. Lopez Jr.
Sharpe Road 5206: $8,000, Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-1 to CR 2018 LLC.
TERRYTOWN
Diplomat St. 565: $90,000, Uyen N.P. NGO to Ma D. Duc.
Hickory St. 737: $158,000, Edward J. Lada Jr. and Andrea Lada to Clay Carithers.
Legion Drive 808: $219,000, Tri M. Cung to Bernard Cadet and Marie V. Delva.
Mystic Ave. 748: $120,000, Marilyn Adams to Dorinda A. Prestenbach.
Oakwood Drive 649: Donation, Charmaine B. Martin and Alvan A. Ogarro to Sharmieca J. Martin, Sherine E. Ogarro and Shaevoun J. Ogarro.
Terrytown 4A subdivision, lot 11, square 47: $172,000, Elizabeth Ellison to Lisa L. Frazier and Micheal A. Livas.
WAGGAMAN
Babin subdivision, lot 8: $54,000, Bjr Properties LLC to Hectortech Holdings LLC.
Live Oak Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 10, square D: $72,000, Paulina P. Nguyen, The T. Tran and Paulina P. Tran to Talishia R. Young.
Petunia Court 8: $160,000, Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Raymond L. Parham Jr.
WESTWEGO
Barnes St. 1001: $45,000, Duniesky Sebastian to Mercedes O. Mendez and Cristobal H. Flores.
Beulah, lot F: Donation, Gordon A. Verdin to Beverly Verdin.
Helis Drive 337: $138,500, Yuneisy R. Marrero to Chelsea Nash.
Segnette Estates, part lot 8A, square 3: $17,568, Marrero Land & Improvement Association Ltd. to Shelly Chavez and Bernard J. Maise Jr.