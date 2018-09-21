As fall arrives, many gardeners plant cool weather vegetables or fall annuals. If you enjoy sitting outside on pleasant evenings, drink in hand, enjoying life in Louisiana, why not enhance the experience by surrounding your favorite landing spot with scented cool season plants?
Here are few you can try, starting with perennials.
Night-blooming jessamine or jasmine (Cestrum nocturnum) is a vining shrub that likes full sun, moist soil and good drainage. It can be readily pruned to maintain size and does well in containers. It produces masses of tubular white to greenish-white flowers that emit an intense, intoxicating heavenly evening fragrance.
Gardenia (Gardenia spp.) is a quintessential Southern garden plant and one that easily adapts to life in a container. Gardenias like moist, well-drained, somewhat acidic soils and do well in partial shade. For container plants, we recommend some of the smaller varieties like radicans, Four Seasons, Scentamazing or Buttons; however, you can grow some of the larger varieties if you keep them pruned. There is nothing quite like the romance of an evening filled with the aroma of gardenias.
Antique and old garden roses like bourbons, damasks and albas can be grown in containers and often do better in a large container than in the ground. There are many varieties in multiple colors; there are even variations in fragrance from musk to citrus to the unmistakable rose. Roses like well-drained soil, full sun and plenty of air circulation. Many of the David Austen roses are good choices for scented gardens.
Other great fragrant perennials are the perennial herbs such as mints, rosemary, and lemon balm. They aren’t as showy but just a light stroke with your hand causes them to release their enticing fragrances into the evening air.
There are plenty of annuals as well:
Stock (Matthiola spp.) is not one that leaps to mind for most people as a fragrant annual. But grow some of the smaller varieties like Cinderella and Midget in containers, and you may be surprised by their pleasant scents. You can even use them as cut flowers.
Sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima) is a cool season annual that covers itself in tiny sweet-smelling flowers of white, rose, pink, lavender or purple and loves to spill over the side of containers.
Dianthus (Dianthus spp.) has a sweet spicy fragrance and the edible flowers can liven up your fall salad. The Amazon series comes in neon purple, neon cherry and rose magic and is a designated Louisiana Super Plant.
Sweet peas (Lathyrus odoratus) are wondrously scented vining annuals that do great in containers if you provide them with rich, well-drained soil and some form of trellising. They come in virtually all the colors of the rainbow and are great cut flowers.
Petunia (Petunia spp.) is another cool-season annual that is happy trailing out of containers. They have a unique sweet fragrance and many bloom well into the spring/summer. There are four main types of petunia (grandiflora, multiflora, milliflora, spreading) with multiple varieties that do well in our area, especially the supertunia and wave varieties.
For a free subscription to the GNOGardening newsletter, email GNOGardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. It is packed full of timely articles of local interest and information on planting times, monthly chore list and local aggie happenings. You can also visit the LSU AgCenter website for other free information. Send gardening questions to AGCenter@theadvocate.com.
Q: My azaleas have grown a great deal since they were pruned earlier this year. There are no buds on them, so I'm wondering if it's OK to prune them now. — Linda
A: Even if buds aren’t evident, the process that leads to flowering has already started. Even though you don’t see them, the flower bud "primordia" are there. If you prune them now, you will definitely reduce the azaleas' flowering. Even the re-blooming Encore varieties will have reduced flower production if pruned at this time of the year.