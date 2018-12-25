WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Dec. 10-13
AVONDALE
Butler Drive 236: Billy R. Bridges to Louvenia Penwright, $70,000.
Jamie Blvd. 300: Inga Carriere to Argelio J. G. Ramirez and Jessica B. Ramirez, $65,000.
South Avondale Homes subdivision, lot 29, square 22: Merrie G. Barrilleaux to Tabitha M. Allred, donation.
BARATARIA
Barataria Park subdivision, lot 42: Barataria Park LLC to Larry W. Mayes Jr. and Tina D. Mayes, $65,000.
Privateer Blvd. 4175: Ronald J. Thomassie, Edna R. Thomassie, Christy P. Thomassie, Rhonda A. Thomassie, Edna T. Rojas and Christy T. Parria to Chad M. Judice and Misty P. Judice, $150,000.
GRAND ISLE
Grand Beach 7. subdivision, lot 1, square M: Charles A. Toups, Christine D. Toups, Dustin P. Viator, Adrienne T. Viator, Grant C. Toups and Aimee G. Toups to Gerald W. Mahan Sr. and Geraldine Mahan, $25,000.
GRETNA
11th St. 824: Germal LLC to Erin J. Burns and Meghan B. Burns, $145,000.
Bellemeade Blvd. 336: Myrna A. Lebouef to Khaled Y. M. Ziadah and Tahani A. Ziadah, $200,000.
Bellemeade Blvd. 513: Sarah M. Warren and Ryan T. Hebert to Ryan T. Hebert and Christa Hebert, donation.
Deerfield Road 580-582: Darlene St. Germain and Lloyd St. Germain Jr. to Eugene S. Lampkin, $191,000.
Franklin Ave. 1301: Helen Bazile to Thais Wilson, donation.
Garden Park subdivision, lot 14, square 2: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Crescent Nola Investments LLC, $83,500.
Lake Michel Court 3636: Fatmah H. Hamdan to Omar Hamdan 2018 Family Trust 1, $660,000.
Lynnmeade Drive 533: Tammy Foley, Timothy G. Foley and Tammy W. Sapia to Felina M. LeBlanc, $229,000.
Madison St. 608: Maria Plaisance to Kevin J. Fedelem and Sienna Fedelem, donation.
Park Place 2421: Gail A. Meyers to Jean A. Zacarias, $122,000.
Southwood West Extension 3. subdivision, lot 13, square 5: H. Jean Byars-Glotfelty and John S. Glotfelty to Cheryl Benoit, $237,000.
HARVEY
Barkley Estates subdivision, lot 68, square 1: Sajea Inc. to Omega C. Johnson and Valerie L.G. Jackson, $55,000.
Carriage Lane 1613: Demetra Fleming and Phillip A. Fleming to Danthony M. Fleming and Diamond D. Fleming, donation.
East Catawba Drive 2544: Susan Daigle-Mattei to Wade Mattei, donation.
Estalote Ave. 1532: Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Lillian Broome, $116,000.
Lake Superior Drive 1617: Cathy Haase, Donna Rabito, Susan Thompson and Donna L. B. Rabito to Elliot F. Thomas Jr. and Fanika J. Smith, $29,000.
Magnolia Trace 36: Lynne R. Songy and Phillip E. Songy to Murad Murad, $425,000.
Mesa Via 2116: Noemia Marrder to Redbird Investments LLC, $145,000.
South Friendship Drive 2217: Stacy McFarland to Larry McFarland, donation.
W. Sunnymeade 2400: Daniel Burris and Tracy R. Burris to Janelle N. Johnson, $158,000.
West Parc Green St. 3453: Brittney M. Harrison to Joshua M. Edwin Sr. and Erica A. J. Edwin, $208,000.
Woodmere E1 subdivision, lot 7, square B: Sharon Hennessey and James E. Hennessey to Wendolyn Kent Jr., $19,900.
LAFITTE
Rose Thorne, part lot 27: RHW LLC, Ora W. Payne, Sharon S. Montalbano, Shannon S. Fayard, Staton W. Salathe, Mary W. Lavergne, Elizabeth W. Fidler, William J. White and Helen W. Diebold to Darren M. Breaux and Aubrie S. Breaux, donation.
MARRERO
Acre Road 6420: Robert Hayes to Solomon Carter and Zaneta B. Carter, $99,000.
Barataria Blvd. 7676: Chad M. Judice and Misty L. P. Judice to Gavin J. Mahlie and Karlie R. Mahlie, $315,000.
Buccola subdivision, lot 18, square 4: Anthony K. I. Bennett to Bernadette M. Jasmin, donation.
Delery's Division, no further data: SAI Lodging LLC to Jefferson Parish Council, $370,000.
Diane Drive 1749: Dorateel Ardeneaux to Donald Galliano, $40,000.
Estelle Heights Extension 2. subdivision, lot 5, square 16: Cassilene Chauvin to Dawn P. Chauvin and Seth K. S. Chauvin, donation.
Greenbriar subdivision, lot O, square 3: Christopher J. Savoie to Scott Ward and Ashley L.M. Burke, $200,000.
Isabelle Drive 2705: Gerald W. Berry to Matthew P. Barcelona, $39,000.
Lincoln Ave. 1624: JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Federal National Mortgage Association, $93,499.51.
Longbranch Drive 2608: Therese D. Creppel to Lauren Martinez, $188,000.
Mount Shasta Lane 5224: Jerrie D. Anderson to Kevin Manale, $120,000.
Nature Drive 3124: Kenneth P. Oakley and Nancy Oakley to Lakesia S. Carey, $156,000.
Pinecrest Drive 1704: DSLD Homes LLC to Steven H. Do, $179,625.
Pinecrest Drive 1708: DSLD Homes LLC to Manh T. Do, $200,215.
Reinhardt Extension, plot A, square 3: TBTG LLC to Jefferson Parish Council, $652,000.
Sinskey Drive 1341: DSLD Homes LLC to Glen Despaux Jr., donation.
Valley Realty Company Extended subdivision, lot 2, square 32: Rene J. Trosclair to Roy J. Trosclair Jr. and Monique Trosclair, $20,000.
Varnado St. 2716: Ronald J. Richard to Scot E. Guillot, $114,000.
West Pearl Drive 2517: Kenneth M. Gervais and Mark A. Gervais to Sy T. Do and Loan T. P. Do, $140,000.
White Oak Drive 4932: Igloo Series II Trust to Blaine M. Percle and Angelica M. Rome, $170,000.
WAGGAMAN
Laurel Oak Lane 9575: Coast Builders LLC to Carlin D. Jacobs and Kelly L. C. Jacobs, $372,000.
WESTWEGO
Avenue D. 1151: Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $85,764.21.
E. Crystal Court 817: Debra P. Hill to Shantelle M. Tassin, $128,800.
Marie Drive 113: Wanda H. McElhaney, Fred McElhaney, Brenda R. Scioneaux, Elvin P. Scioneaux, Carolyn C. Faucheaux, Lawrence J. Faucheaux Jr., Deborah C. Mansfield, Lonnie J. Mansfield Sr., Judith C. Kliebert, Randall S. Kliebert, Lisa C. Fryoux, Kenneth W. Case,
Anne M. Case, Donald R. Case, Michelle B. Case, Brady P. Hernandez, Gary L. Harris and Sun O. Harris to Tom B. Case Jr., donation.
Oak Ave. 544: Shirley Vicknair to Cory Matherne, $96,000.