Maurice Sholas admits he was surprised — maybe even a little shocked — the first time he saw the home at 2501 Chartres St. in the Marigny Rectangle when he was house hunting in 2006.
“It was painted gray and maroon,” he said, “and the balcony on the Spain Street side had collapsed years before and wasn't there any more. Gray and maroon! It looked like the Munster house to me.”
But Sholas’ agent, Todd Taylor, coaxed him to see through the bad paint job and the collapsed balcony.
“He told me to think about it as it could be, and what it had been,” Sholas recalled.
“What it had been” was the American Baking Co., a bakery operated in the early 20th century by George Amrhein. Shoppers would have eyed the wares through the existing vitrine on the Chartres Street side, then entered the bakery from the corner door to purchase their day’s supply of bread and baked goods.
“The family would have lived upstairs and would have entered from the door with the stoop on Chartres, where I enter the house,” Sholas said, clearly delighted by the history of his home. “I took out the wall between the stairway and what used to be the bakery, because the stairs looked too good to hide, but the wall made it so that the family could get upstairs without being seen by shoppers.”
There are framed artifacts from the building’s service as a neighborhood bakery hanging on the wall in Sholas’ living room. But those are not the only reminders of the building’s past on the site.
“I loved hearing about the history, but what really sold me on the place was the outside space behind the house — and the ruins of the bakery’s ovens,” Sholas said. “I spend easily 90% of my time out in the garden in the back, or in the pool, or feeding the koi in the pond. If you want to find me, you know where to look.”
And who wouldn’t want to spend time in Sholas’ backyard?
There’s an immense lemon tree, palms, blooming hibiscus and other colorful plants. The saltwater pool has an L shape with a spa at one end, plus there is a picturesque bridge crossing it. But the ruins of the bakery's arched brick ovens create the exotic atmosphere.
“I have added to them — some color and objects,” said Sholas. “And I made the waterfall.”
The arches from the ovens, the greenery, pool and bridge are joined by a pretty shed-like structure tucked away beyond the pool and the ruins. Sholas calls it his prayer room.
“It isn’t completely sacred because it’s also where I store pool floaties,” Sholas laughed. “But it’s the place I like to go to be alone and just meditate. When I have parties, guests use it to get away from the crowd. I always find a few folks in there having a quiet conversation. You wouldn’t believe how soothing it is to be inside the prayer room when there’s rain beating down on its roof.”
Sholas is an M.D. with a Ph.D. who consults with hospitals about the care of severely disabled patients, and he frequently entertains clients at home. Better still, he says, he has a large family that visits regularly. Carnival time is popular.
“When I have people over, they love stepping through the guillotine windows and going out on the balcony,” he said. “Krewe du Vieux passes on Chartres at the corner, and so it’s a big draw.”
The backyard paradise is home to a wealth of creatures, both wild and domesticated. Sholas was heartbroken when a passing heron made a meal out of some of his fish and turtles one day, but in general, he says the yard has remained free of predators.
“All of my koi have names — like Lamar, who always pops his head out of the water when I show up with food in the morning,” said Sholas. “And then there’s Sambo, the resident possum, who I think lives under my house.”
One night, Sholas' niece and some of her friends were in the hot tub at about 3 a.m. when the possum came waddling out from under the house. The possum didn’t expect to see any human beings at that hour, and Sholas’ niece and her friends certainly didn’t expect to see a possum.
“He looked at them, they looked at him, and everyone screamed and ran off in opposite directions,” Sholas said. “They made a whole lot of noise.”
Today, the Munster colors on the exterior have been replaced with a vivid tangerine hue on the body of the building and cerulean for accents.
“It was finished just in time for Krewe du Vieux 2019. I mean, we were right down to the wire,” Sholas said.
“The colors are quintessential New Orlean neighborhood colors. We aren't afraid of bright colors, and that reflects what they do in the Caribbean.
"The colors reflect my intense personality and that of the neighborhood.”
Now when Sholas tells people where he lives, he can say, “‘You can’t miss it!” and they never do.