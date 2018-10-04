ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Sept. 13-20
ABITA SPRINGS
Dundee Loop South 3000: $150,000, Pebble LLC to Linda Kay Romanski Turow.
E. Emerald Creek Drive 180: $210,000, Matthew A. Reidell to Dominick J. Bono.
Hillcrest Blvd. 73430: $13,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to Cosentino Realty Investors Inc..
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, lot 1, square 16: $5,500, Michael Miller and Anna Miller Family Trust to Gary J. Smith.
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, lot 22, square 7: $5,200, Charles Carroll and Tara Carroll to Glenn J. Duhe and Angelique M. Duhe.
Linda Lou Lane 1036: $150,000, Pebble LLC to House On The Hill Properties LLC.
Louisiana Highway 36 22107, Units A, B, C: $239,800, Michael R. Chamberlain and Joanie C. Chamberlain to CLB LLC.
Polk St. 21015: donation, no value stated, Idalean M. Guillory to David J. LeBlanc II.
COVINGTON
Artesian Well Court 15: $338,466, Antonio LeMon to James P. McKinney and Julie R. McKinney.
Bay Tree Manor Drive 120: $590,000, Greenduck Covington LLC to Jeffrey L. Marshall and Jill W. Marshall.
Bleu Lake Drive 42: $346,000, Paul M. Jackson and Annmarie B. Jackson to Joseph D. Coleman and Sandra O. Coleman.
Bocage Court North 616: $382,000, Milton A. Campo and Alice M. Campo to Daniel H. Hake and Sue Hake.
Crestview Hills Loop 75169: $215,505, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast Inc. to Milton I. Quinteros and Indira G. Bernal.
Del Sol West 110: $268,000, Cartus Financial Corp. to Donald W. Mack.
Del Sol West 110: $268,000, Bryan Ruggles and Paula Ruggles to Cartus Financial Corp..
E. Creek Court 1056: $180,760, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael S. Grover and Danel DeBlance.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 25: $90,022, Hidden Creek LLC to Jenkins Homes Inc..
Highland Crest Drive 154: $318,700, Succession of Dio Maine Enterline and succession of Barbara Darlene Enterline to William Meaut Jr. and Jean Cazaubon Meaut.
Hosmer Mill Road 18736: $365,000, William A. Silbernagel Jr. and Mary C. Silbernagel to Tonio J. Ricks and Shelly V. Ricks.
Laurel Oak 36: $345,000, Robert M. Casse Jr. and Phyllis O. Casey Casse to Benjamin J. Madara Lving Trust.
Louisiana Highway 1129 83071: $525,000, Jason G. Felean and Alexandra Bush Felean to George S. Hesni II and Haleigh A. Hesni.
Madris Lane 15560: $170,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to James P. Legendre and Kathy Lyn Legendre.
Madris Lane 15564: $183,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jacob C. Simmons.
Maison du Lac subdivision, portion of ground: $1,600, Maison Du Lac Home Owners Association Inc. to Susan S. Fristoe.
Mallard Glen Drive 211: $219,500, Mary Ellen Hayes Babin to Kelly V. Talamo Jr. and Mary Johnson Talamo.
Millikens Bend 617: $808,000, Erik Serio and Stacey Marie Knight Serio to John Morgan and Marianne M. Morgan.
Mirabella Lane 723: $227,000, Shawn P. Calhoun to William J. Calhoun Sr. and Barabara S. Calhoun.
Narrow Road 20546: no value stated, Salvador Catalano Sr. and Sylvia H. Catalano to Johnny Cox II.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $37,000, donation, Gregory Jourdan and Nancy M. Jourdan to Joel R. Shoultz and Laura Ashley J. Shoultz.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $3,400,000, Timothy R. Henning, Patricia G. Henning, Don A. McMath and Deborah M. McMath to Lonesome Development LLC.
Nolan Road 22110: $320,000, Joshua T. Fouquet to George E. Blanchard and Gloria Dean Blanchard.
Opelousas St. 72412: $212,000, Anthony T. Seruntine and Dalila L. Seruntine to Crystal T. Copeland.
Ozone Place subdivision, lots 23, 24, 25, 26, square 84: $132,000, David Appe LLC to Kevin R. Rush and Christine Border Ward.
Penn Mill Road 73311: $172,000, Albert C. Rusich Jr. to Tara Klar Rubio.
Place Saint Vincent 705: $390,000, Daniel C. Donahoe Sr. and Melissa M. Donahoe to Junius Moore and Lorie Moore.
Place St. Etienne 746: $390,000, Andrew M. Stone and Margaret Lehner Stone to Stirling Heath and Rachel Heath.
Plantation St. 72525: $345,000, Mary Eleanor Trepagnier Estate to Steven V. Slaton and Roberta L. Slaton.
River Club subdivision, Phase 1, lot 71: $160,000, PBG Home Properties LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc..
River Road 74461: $232,180, RRKOBY Properties LLC to David Heap and Karen S. Heap.
Rue Hamlet 1505: $395,000, Harvey R. Knobloch and Janette B. Knobloch to Emily D. Carpenter and Gretchen M. Carpenter.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 7, 9, 11 square 88: $4,060, Anton P. Yrle, Antonette Yrle-Gordon and Augusta R. Yrle-Fryou to Giambrone Properties LLC.
Terrace Lake Drive 661: $215,730, DSLD Homes LLC to Mary Ellen Hayes Babin.
Tulip Drive 127: no value stated, Kevan David Myers to CGE Family LLC.
Village Walk 934, Unit 2-A: $515,000, Dianne DePriest Cahanin to Keith A. Ladner and Cathryn J. Ladner.
FOLSOM
Village Farms Lane 411: $213,000, Raynell C. Rester Rolf, Sharon R. Stump and Kyle S. Rester to Timothy E. Bye and Diana R. Bye.
Keeneland Place Loop 180: $190,000, JDD Development LLC to Clay D. Harvin Jr..
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Sylvia J. Jackson to Shannon C. Murphy.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $205,001, Little Eagle Farm LLC to Pellco 7 LLC.
LACOMBE
Bayou Lacombe Manor subdivision, lot 19: $50,000, Eleanor S. Guenther to Charles A. Ostarly and Mary N. Ostarly.
Forest Drive 61258: $164,000, K&B Home Builders LLC to William N. Hornsby.
Louisiana Highway 190 29094: $105,000, Philip F. Gugliuzza to Daniel Secord.
Lucille Drive 27044: $350,000, Lucille 27044 LLC to Harvey R. Knobloch and Janette B. Knobloch.
Near Lacombe, portion of lot 13: $19,000, Succession of Adrienne Tervalon to Anthoni R. Roberts Jr. and Lucinda Jon Roberts.
Tammany Forest subdivision, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, square 2: $2,400, Christopher Saleh and Helen Saleh Roberts to John Rylee Jr..
Town of East Oaklawn subdivision, portion of ground: $30,000, Mischelle M. Muma to Christi Oliva.
W. Violet St. 28493: $134,900, Coast Builders LLC to Kristie L. Carter.
White Dove Drive 62016: $38,000, Sidney Carole Jordan to Pamela Ford Bardin.
MADISONVILLE
Alice St. 67: $175,000, Trinity Rentals LLC to Scott D. Giroir.
Audubon Parkway 1356: $279,000, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Bradley A. Mixon and Mami L. Mixon.
Bedico Creek subdivision, lots 466, 468, 483, 486: $391,300, Bedico Interests LLC to Alvarez Construction Co. LLC.
Bryant St. 123: $130,000, Richard T. Musso and Pamela Jean Smith Musso to Cristobol A. Palma II and Melanie M. Palma.
E. Windermere Chase 520: $660,000, Ronald K. Landis Jr. and Holly O'Neal Landis to Brent Daniel Callais and Sarah E. Callais.
Lost Lake Lane 3029: $254,450, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to David H. Alford and Erin Alford.
Lost Lake Lane 3060: $272,950, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Jenna L. Thompson.
Louisiana Highway 21 389, Unit D-2: $95,000, Advantage Enterprises LLC to Kandyl K. Crawford ad Charles T. Crawford Jr..
Peony Court 1417: $405,000, C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc. to Earl J. Pursell III and Monica R. Pursell.
White Heron Drive 164: $145,000, Glenn R. Evans and Brandi L. Evans to 164 White Heron LLC.
Willows subdivision, lots 1, 17: $183,800, Reiher LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc..
MANDEVILLE
Marigny Ave. 222: $240,000, Elektra Fortune to Myra A. Deyhle.
Near Mandeville, lots 1-A, 1-B, 1-C, square 218: $165,000, BBB Holdings LLC to Lisa F. Sendra.
Aries Drive 500, Unit 4-C: $134,900, Gilbert A. Graham and Dorothy H. Graham to Jacqueline J. Marchand.
Beau Chene subdivision, lot 865-A: $535,000, Christopher M. Barton and Carolyn Ann Eltz Barton to Zachary J. Allen and Erin B. Allen.
Chateau Loire 6024: $255,000, Ruth Gauthier Evans to Joshua Sean Masker and Tabitha Mae Masker.
City of Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Charles Gordon Walsdorf and Ina K. Little Walsdorf to 2117 Monroe Street LLC.
Fountains Blvd. 232: $154,000, Ross S. Wales and Sherry K. Wales to Marcel Lanoux Sr. and Carolyn R. Lanoux.
Franklin St. 1511: $10,761, Daniel J. Haydel and Lisa M. Haydel to Ronald Brandon Clark NP LLC.
Grande Maison Blvd. 205: $180,000, Succession of Joseph M. Mon and Christopher A. Mon to Cynthia M. Mon.
Greenleaves Village subdivision, Phase 1, lot 14-B-1: donation, no value stated, Jerry W. Anderson to Deidre Saladino Anderson.
Louisiana Highway 1088 1209: $119,900, Succession of Beverly Strasser Kzirian to Ricky J. Bosse and Danielle M. Bosse.
Massena St. 512: $163,000, Anthony J. Giovingo to Frank J. Locascio III.
Near Mandeville, lots 38, 40, 42, square 250-B: $38,000, Gera Lou Lambert Melerine to BBB Holdings LLC.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $248,000, Timothy Conrad H. Doskey and Cheryl Saucier Doskey to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Nelita St. 23060: $224,000, Ricky B. Miller and Amanda L. Miller to Noah P. Christopher and Briana Allen.
Owens St. 69425: donation, no value stated, Guy M. Chisholm and Melissa Chisholm Tarver to Lorraine Kimball Chisholm.
Ridgeway Way Drive 1380: $375,000, Jennifer W. Jett to Joseph Escalante and Ashley Escalante.
St. Jean De Luz Ave. 10: $221,000, Keith W. Van Meter and Mary S. Van Meter to Arthur S. Bernstein.
Tamvest Commercial Park subdivision, lot 3: $132,500, Fair Property Holdings LLC to Justoria Properties LLC.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Joseph DeGrado Jr. and Ruth Appleton DeGrado to Elizabeth Raggio.
Valmont St. 1347: donation, no value stated, Stephanie Ann Mirambell to Mirambell Family irrevocable trust.
PEARL RIVER
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $14,000, Edison J. Doucet Jr. and Leslie Joan Dardar Doucet to Kevin J. Olsen, Kevin L. Olsen, Kerri A. Olsen and Danielle B. Olsen.
Pine Alley Drive 814: $290,000, David F. Hasenkampf and Lisa R. Hasenkampf to Raynell R. Stewart.
Summerfield Loop South 101: $289,900, Terry W. Kendall II and Tanya S. Kendall to Crystal Lynn Dorsey.
SIXTH WARD
Section 39, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Eleanor E. Mizell to Doris E. Oxner.
SLIDELL
Marina condominium, Unit B: $150,000, Sterling Trust Co. to MB Realty LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Congregation of the Marianites of Holy Cross to Inez Staempfli.
Alberu Drive 106: $242,000, Randolph A. Garcia III and Keesha J. Garcia to Mark J. Daeumer and Angelique E. Daeumer.
Anita Place 101: $392,000, Daniel F. Crowley to Michael J. Moran and Jessica Lee Weaver Moran.
Arbor Drive 3263: $397,235, Calamari Construction LLC to Henry F. Walker and Karen G. Walker.
Bayou Paquet Estates, lot 43, square 3: $135,000, donation, Joy Lynn Scontrino, Joseph M. Scontrino III and Cynthia Scontrino Gillies to Landcraft LLC.
Beverly Heights Manor subdivision, lots 4, 5, square 4: $4,000, Emery J. Parker and Arlene M. Parker to Pablo Liendo.
Blue Ridge Drive 56250: $154,300, Terry M. Davis and Dianne S. Davis to Jesse R. Rogillio and Tonya Guillory Rogillio.
Breckenridge Drive 1211: $232,500, Craig W. Fitch and Belinda A. Fitch to Shirley Thomas.
Browns Village subdivision, lot 24, square B: $5,500, Meridel L. Lewis to Karl Hano.
Cawthorn Drive 306: $105,250, Thomas J. Zanco Jr. to Bruce Sherman and Gina Triay.
Chancer Lane 1759: $173,000, Tenitha M. Ramsey to J3 Flip It LLC.
City of Slidell, portion of ground: $100 and other good and valuable consideration, Continental 294 Fund LLC to SC3 Fremaux LLC, BHF Fremaux LC and BHTOT Fremaux LLC.
Clara Drive 233: donation, no value stated, Robin C. Cuquet to Daniel H. Clavier III.
Columbia Place 109: $250,000, Murphy Skye MacLean to Gerard Neupert and Tracy Neupert.
Dunkirk St. 1610: $153,500, Jaime S. Salcido and Tina J. Salcido to Conrad J. Williams.
E. Marina Villa Drive 4069: $60,000, Derrick J. Dupuy and Natasha Taylor Dupuy to Kevin K. Nhan and Kim Ngan Tu.
Eastwood Drive 1503: $196,700, Gary Paul Arceneaux and Deborah L. Arceneaux to Andrew J. Allain and Cailin K. Allain.
Elysian Acres subdivision, lot 105, unit 2: donation, no value stated, Jewel Hester Hill Thornburg to Virginia Ann Thornburg Warner, Evan Ray Thornburg, Jon Clay Thornburg and Clarissa Sue Thornburg Ward.
French Branch Estates, Phase 1, lot 9: $25,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to Amy McVay.
Goldenwood Drive 125: $195,000, Daniel P. Creel and Mindy M. Creel to Shane M. Miller.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 111: $127,000, Moustafa A. Elwekil and Stephanie R. Elwekil to William F. Yost and Sharon Yost.
Hayes Road 40764: $145,000, Norman S. Dubuisson and Brianne M. Dubuisson to Richard A. Pellegrin.
Hempstead Drive 2016: $144,500, Succession of Keith R. Harrison to Rodney H. Payne and Tiella E. Cooper.
Jacqueline Drive 121: $125,000, Thomas LeBlanc Estate and Diana M. LeBlanc to Jeffery J. McNabb and Jerrima S. McNabb.
Kingspoint subdivision, Phase 8-Q-8, lot 221: $10, Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Robert E. Harry.
Knollwood Lane 363: $232,640, DSLD Homes LLC to Austin M. Dahmer and Rachel R. Dahmer.
Knollwood Lane 386: $230,850, DSLD Homes LLC to Jimmy Al Snipes Jr. and Bruce Collins.
Lake Tahoe Drive 200: $196,000, John S. Crawford to Etelca Boyd Crawford.
Lake Village subdivision, lot 29: $156,700, Frances Lee Frechou to MH1 Investments LLC.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lot 83: $60,000, Natasha Taylor Dupuy to Tonee R. Hoke and Tanya DeCastro Hoke.
Lakeshore Village Drive 777: $232,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Tesha Bickham.
Lakeshore Village Drive 780: $220,000, D. R. Horton Inc. -Gulf Coast to Frances Lee Frechou.
Lakeshore Village Drive 788: $269,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Sean M. Gaines and Larissa J. Gaines.
Lakeshore Village Drive 792: $190,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Brittany N. Kimbrough.
Live Oak St. 1523: $135,000, Lora C. Wells Long to Beth Ann Airey.
Loblolly Lane 58342: $71,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jay Weatherman and Melissa Weatherman.
Louisiana Highway 433 34315: $15,750, James K. Curley to Wesley P. Hall and Lien Tran Hall.
Mallard St. 2011: $65,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Bradley S. Aumann and Sandra K. Aumann.
Marina Villa East 4104: $75,000, Patrick T. Bermond to Rod W. Willhoft II.
Markham Drive 412: $137,000, Robert C. Albers and Merle M. Albers to Anna K. Haslam.
Marlin Drive 107: $600,000, Gabraleigh Trust to BC Rei LLC.
Middle Drive 2123: $63,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to Irina Rogoff.
Morgan subdivision, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, square 42: $7,500, Gerard A. Batiste and Vashita Carmouche Batiste to Paul D. Bolton and Notasha Shantell Thornton.
N. Magnolia St. 461: $85,000, Whitney A. Fulton III to Wolver W. Gomes.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $375,000, Luiz N. Hernandez and Toni G. Hernandez to 41045 8th Street LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $2,500, Bank One NA to Brandon Lomasney and Kayce C. Lomasney.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Alex Brisoce Jr. to James E. Briscoe.
Northside subdivision, lot 3, square 4: donation, no value stated, Noel David Levy to Arnie Ange.
Olive Drive 376: $10, Christiana Trust to Brougham Fund I Trust.
Opal St. 59484: $159,000, Cheryl Ann Guidroz to Craig Q. Cipriano and Wendi Colombo Cipriano.
Pebble Beach Drive 117: $219,700, Succession of Ronald Donald Mayo and April A. Mayo to Christina C. Parker.
Pelican St. 2005: donation, no value stated, Richard J. Lassere to Randy J. Lassere and Amanda Lynn Lassere.
Pontchartrain Bridges Sites subdivision, lots 11, 12: $455,100, Steven E. Hayes and Gina T. Hayes to Leslie J. Boudreaux Jr. and Renee H. Boudreaux.
Rigolets Estates, Phase 1, lot 38: $65,000, Jack B. Donnelly and Shawn Colleen Donnelly to Jeffrey S. Vezain and Susan M. Vezain.
Riviera Drive 3675: $57,000, Castlerock 2017 LLC to Christopher Marino Sr. and Cheryl H. Marino.
Rose Meadow Loop 1113: $125,000, Richard Lynch IV to Richard Lynch III.
Rue D'Azar 124: $362,500, C-Team Investors Inc. to Christopher M. McElroy and Stephanie C. McElroy.
Sections 11, 12, township 9 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: $1,350,000, Ruby Tuesday Inc. to LG RT2 Slidell LA LLC.
Short St. 37807: $137,500, High Ground Solutions LLC to Sarajevo J. Smith.
Slidell Heights subdivision, portion of ground: $29,000, Russell P. Baker, Joseph M. Baker and others to Servcorp International Inc..
St. Tammany Ave. 1199: donation, no value stated, Jenell Guzman to Solange Ledwith.
Teddy Ave. 630: $308,896, Citimortgage Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Upperline St. 4130: donation, no value stated, Ralph Lance Foreman to Eric Garcia and Aubrey C. K. Foreman Garcia.
Upperline St. 4130: $133,500, Eric Garcia and Aubrey C. K. Foreman Garcia to Rachel Marie Rivas.
W. Queensbury Drive 301: $179,000, Wayne M. Stauss to William F. Yost and Sharon Yost.
Wellington Lane 1908: $10, PHH Mortgage Corp. to Secrerary of Housing and Urban Development.
Westchester Estates, lot 315: $158,000, Michael J. Kaufmann Sr. and Deloris Simmons Kaufmann to Tabitha Ann McCabe.
SUN/BUSH
Daisy Drive 81133: $185,000, Succession of Charmaine M. Hebert to Alfred Saucier IV and Rebecca Saucier.
Louisiana Highway 40 28189: donation, no value stated, Sonia Dunaway Pellow Cofield to Daniel Dunaway.