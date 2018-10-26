WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Oct. 5-11
AVONDALE
Millie Drive 149: New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $59,667.
Southern Court 125: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Co. to Federal National Mortgage Association, $70,000.
Winnona Drive 153: Johnnie L. Mier to Nikisha K. Thomas, $119,000.
BRIDGE CITY
Barnes St. 912: Donna J O. Shoemake to Edili C. D. Javier, $88,000.
Belt Bridge, lots 61 and 62, square 8: Emelda Rivet, Emeldia Danos and Cliffite J. Rivet to Lorena O. Moran and Oliver Pineda-Mejia, $21,000.
Oak Ave. 748: Denise M. Hunsicker to Lisa S. Tortorich and Mark C. Tortorich, $105,000.
Second St. 197-99: Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $75,000.
GRAND ISLE
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 17, square H: George R. McAdams and Winnie D. McAdams to Carol J. Delatte and Donna M. Delatte, $103,000.
GRETNA
Bellemeade Blvd. 723: Lloyd Falgout III to Christine L. Whaley, $155,000.
Bellemeade Blvd. 727: Thanh V. Nguyen and Suoi T. Nguyen to Jordon Brightwell and Cree Deville-Garrard, $168,000.
City of Gretna, lot 7, part lots 7 through 11, square 20: Oscar J. Daigle Jr. and Susan Daigle to B&D Displays Inc., $390,000.
Derbes Park subdivision, lot U1, square H: Barrios Investments LLC to Jerry W. Broome Jr. and Krystal Broome, $75,000.
Dupont Drive 2014: Regina Baillio and Gayle Walther to Timoth M. Tranchina, $60,000.
Green Oak Drive 1857: Paul D. Marchiafava and Kristen B. Marchiafava to Lisa Marshall, $160,000.
Lafayette St. 1804: Donna B. Cavallo to Ama Brothers Properties LLC, $200,000.
Park Place condo, unit 131: Glenn B. Parden to Kalie Alberti, donation.
HARVEY
Eastview Drive 3884: Rose M. Green, Lisa D. Green, Alisha Green and Ronald Green to Nery A.U. Monge, $164,900.
Esther St. 1801: Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ to Jacqueline Beauford, donation.
Maplewood Drive 1020: Norbert J. LeBlanc Jr. to Gwendolyn M. Odom, $125,000.
Pailet Ave. 636: Vernon L. Barbier to Andrew J. Barbier, $70,000.
Redwood Drive 1609: Fred F. Ames III to Sara D. Aridi and Khaled B. Hamzy, $121,000.
Tattersall Drive 2445: Hopes Dream Homes LLC to Jackquel N. Johnson, $165,000.
Woodmere E1 subdivision, lot 18, square C: Fairlawn Properties LLC to TTC Properties Inc., donation.
LAFITTE
Fleming Plantation, no further data: Fleming Plantation Nevada LLC to Trust for Public Land, $2,935,000.
Jean Lafitte Blvd. 5240: Christy N. Creppel, Trudy A. Bourgeois, Randy Nunez, Kirby Nunez and Shaney N. Ferrell to Eric M. Abadie, Caitlin Abadie and Caitlin A. Creppel, $206,000.
Lester St. 556: Susan Prestenbach and Roland C. Prestenbach to Valery Morales and Valerie C. C. Thrift, donation.
MARRERO
Anderson Place 5841: Cynthia M. Walker to Kendra W. Taylor, $155,000.
Barataria Blvd. 741: Ketih R. Guidroz and Kathleen Guidroz to Fred T. Tuhro, $200,000.
Burgess Drive 1280: DSLD Homes LLC to Kevin Q. Tran and My H. T. Nguyen, $275,340.
Burnley Drive 1837: State Farm Bank FSB to Herbert Henderson, $65,000.
Cherry Blossom Lane 22: Xuan T. Le and Bon V. Nguyen to Nga T. Le and Kham V. Dinh, $100,000.
Collette St. 2705: Brittany Dupree and Michael E. Dupree to Ryan E. Adam Jr., $162,000.
Hillcrest Extension subdivision, lot 3A, square 1: Jessica Y. Sancho and Tyler J. Sancho to Jared P. Martin and Erika D. Martin, $265,000.
Melba Place 1944: PNC Bank National Association to Rhodes Properties & Development LLC, $67,000.
Ridge Drive 4917: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $70,000.
Varnado St. 2741: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Rodney J. Palmisano and Jennifer C. Palmisano, $102,000.
Warwick Drive 516: Nick T. Gilmour to Matthew S. Picard, $185,000.
Wild Oak Lane 1708: DSLD Homes LLC to Gregory S. Godwin, $205,470.
Wild Oak Lane 1712: DSLD Homes LLC to Clifford J. Spears Jr., $172,030.
TERRYTOWN
Terrytown 6. subdivision, lot 32, square 98: Peggy S. Thorning to Nancy Thorning, donation.
Terrytown 6. subdivision, lot 32, square 98: Catherine T. Belsome to Nancy Thorning, donation.
WAGGAMAN
Laurel Oak Lane 9562: Coast Builders LLC to Damion B. Thomas and Tania W. Thomas, $344,590.
WESTWEGO
Avenue B. 729: Michael J. Guillot to Richard J. Guillot and Linda T. Guillot, donation.
Avenue C. 730: Carol H. Breaux and Kaci B. Odem to Joshua T. Odem, $112,000.
Avenue C. 783: Joseph Williams Jr. to Rachel Fleetwood, $17,000.
Avenue H. 639: Charles Abrams to Derrick Bavaret, Tammy Bavaret, Kenneth J. Bavaret Jr. and Sharon P. Bavaret, $80,000.
Avenue H. 930: Patricia B. Murray to Franklin Avenue LLC, $75,000.
Beechgrove subdivision, lot 28, square A: Selene Finance LP to Balram Mirchandani and Priya Mirchandani, donation.
Cedre Drive 923: Rikki I. Bourg Trust to Josh J. Adams and Renee D. Adams, donation.