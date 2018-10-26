NO.westjefftransfers.epl.102718
Paul D. Marchiafava and Kristen B. Marchiafava sold this home at 1857 Green Oak Drive in Gretna to Lisa Marshall for $160,000.

WEST JEFFERSON

Transfers for Oct. 5-11

AVONDALE

Millie Drive 149: New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $59,667.

Southern Court 125: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Co. to Federal National Mortgage Association, $70,000.

Winnona Drive 153: Johnnie L. Mier to Nikisha K. Thomas, $119,000.

BRIDGE CITY

Barnes St. 912: Donna J O. Shoemake to Edili C. D. Javier, $88,000.

Belt Bridge, lots 61 and 62, square 8: Emelda Rivet, Emeldia Danos and Cliffite J. Rivet to Lorena O. Moran and Oliver Pineda-Mejia, $21,000.

Oak Ave. 748: Denise M. Hunsicker to Lisa S. Tortorich and Mark C. Tortorich, $105,000.

Second St. 197-99: Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $75,000.

GRAND ISLE

Ocean Park subdivision, lot 17, square H: George R. McAdams and Winnie D. McAdams to Carol J. Delatte and Donna M. Delatte, $103,000.

GRETNA

Bellemeade Blvd. 723: Lloyd Falgout III to Christine L. Whaley, $155,000.

Bellemeade Blvd. 727: Thanh V. Nguyen and Suoi T. Nguyen to Jordon Brightwell and Cree Deville-Garrard, $168,000.

City of Gretna, lot 7, part lots 7 through 11, square 20: Oscar J. Daigle Jr. and Susan Daigle to B&D Displays Inc., $390,000.

Derbes Park subdivision, lot U1, square H: Barrios Investments LLC to Jerry W. Broome Jr. and Krystal Broome, $75,000.

Dupont Drive 2014: Regina Baillio and Gayle Walther to Timoth M. Tranchina, $60,000.

Green Oak Drive 1857: Paul D. Marchiafava and Kristen B. Marchiafava to Lisa Marshall, $160,000.

Lafayette St. 1804: Donna B. Cavallo to Ama Brothers Properties LLC, $200,000.

Park Place condo, unit 131: Glenn B. Parden to Kalie Alberti, donation.

HARVEY

Eastview Drive 3884: Rose M. Green, Lisa D. Green, Alisha Green and Ronald Green to Nery A.U. Monge, $164,900.

Esther St. 1801: Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ to Jacqueline Beauford, donation.

Maplewood Drive 1020: Norbert J. LeBlanc Jr. to Gwendolyn M. Odom, $125,000.

Pailet Ave. 636: Vernon L. Barbier to Andrew J. Barbier, $70,000.

Redwood Drive 1609: Fred F. Ames III to Sara D. Aridi and Khaled B. Hamzy, $121,000.

Tattersall Drive 2445: Hopes Dream Homes LLC to Jackquel N. Johnson, $165,000.

Woodmere E1 subdivision, lot 18, square C: Fairlawn Properties LLC to TTC Properties Inc., donation.

LAFITTE

Fleming Plantation, no further data: Fleming Plantation Nevada LLC to Trust for Public Land, $2,935,000.

Jean Lafitte Blvd. 5240: Christy N. Creppel, Trudy A. Bourgeois, Randy Nunez, Kirby Nunez and Shaney N. Ferrell to Eric M. Abadie, Caitlin Abadie and Caitlin A. Creppel, $206,000.

Lester St. 556: Susan Prestenbach and Roland C. Prestenbach to Valery Morales and Valerie C. C. Thrift, donation.

MARRERO

Anderson Place 5841: Cynthia M. Walker to Kendra W. Taylor, $155,000.

Barataria Blvd. 741: Ketih R. Guidroz and Kathleen Guidroz to Fred T. Tuhro, $200,000.

Burgess Drive 1280: DSLD Homes LLC to Kevin Q. Tran and My H. T. Nguyen, $275,340.

Burnley Drive 1837: State Farm Bank FSB to Herbert Henderson, $65,000.

Cherry Blossom Lane 22: Xuan T. Le and Bon V. Nguyen to Nga T. Le and Kham V. Dinh, $100,000.

Collette St. 2705: Brittany Dupree and Michael E. Dupree to Ryan E. Adam Jr., $162,000.

Hillcrest Extension subdivision, lot 3A, square 1: Jessica Y. Sancho and Tyler J. Sancho to Jared P. Martin and Erika D. Martin, $265,000.

Melba Place 1944: PNC Bank National Association to Rhodes Properties & Development LLC, $67,000.

Ridge Drive 4917: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $70,000.

Varnado St. 2741: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Rodney J. Palmisano and Jennifer C. Palmisano, $102,000.

Warwick Drive 516: Nick T. Gilmour to Matthew S. Picard, $185,000.

Wild Oak Lane 1708: DSLD Homes LLC to Gregory S. Godwin, $205,470.

Wild Oak Lane 1712: DSLD Homes LLC to Clifford J. Spears Jr., $172,030.

TERRYTOWN

Terrytown 6. subdivision, lot 32, square 98: Peggy S. Thorning to Nancy Thorning, donation.

Terrytown 6. subdivision, lot 32, square 98: Catherine T. Belsome to Nancy Thorning, donation.

WAGGAMAN

Laurel Oak Lane 9562: Coast Builders LLC to Damion B. Thomas and Tania W. Thomas, $344,590.

WESTWEGO

Avenue B. 729: Michael J. Guillot to Richard J. Guillot and Linda T. Guillot, donation.

Avenue C. 730: Carol H. Breaux and Kaci B. Odem to Joshua T. Odem, $112,000.

Avenue C. 783: Joseph Williams Jr. to Rachel Fleetwood, $17,000.

Avenue H. 639: Charles Abrams to Derrick Bavaret, Tammy Bavaret, Kenneth J. Bavaret Jr. and Sharon P. Bavaret, $80,000.

Avenue H. 930: Patricia B. Murray to Franklin Avenue LLC, $75,000.

Beechgrove subdivision, lot 28, square A: Selene Finance LP to Balram Mirchandani and Priya Mirchandani, donation.

Cedre Drive 923: Rikki I. Bourg Trust to Josh J. Adams and Renee D. Adams, donation.

