SATURDAY
FALL PLANT SALE: Herb Society of America sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, to benefit New Orleans Botanical and Longue Vue House and Gardens, with demonstrations, samples and plants. herbsno@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
GREENWAY SOIREE: Starting at 6 p.m., this party is a benefit for Friends of Lafitte Greenway with music, food and beverages. Patron party at 6 p.m., soiree at 7 p.m. Late night at 9 p.m. lafittegreenway.org.
OCT. 6
OCTOBER SEEDLINGS: Longue Vue House and Gardens host self-guided activities that foster experiential learning and creativity. Seedling kids engage in seed planting, art-making, insect observation, story time and more. Play, learn and grow as you and your seedling explorer investigate new ideas and make new friends. $5 per participant for nonmembers. lrouatt@longuevue.com. (504) 293-4716.
OCT. 6-7
FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL: The annual event is an educational experience for home gardeners and professionals. There will be plant and garden product exhibits and sales throughout the garden, a Children's Fun Fest area, educational programs, music, arts and crafts, and more. Programs take place in the Garden Study Center and are free with entrance to the show. $10 adults, $5 children 5-12. Friends of City Park enter free. The October Plant Sale will take place inside this event (not at the Pelican Greenhouse). For more information, call (504) 483-9473.
OCT. 7
FOR THE LOVE OF WEEDS: Get creative with native roadside wildflowers with Longue Vue House and Garden's director of horticulture Amy Graham. Make a large floral arrangement out of common roadside flowers while learning how to identify and cultivate them in the garden. $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required at longuevue.com/events. (504) 293-4722.
OCT. 12
MAGIC IN THE MOONLIGHT: Al fresco dinner at the New Orleans Botanical Gardens, with proceeds used to build an outdoor teaching kitchen. A four-course dinner is accompanied by an auction.