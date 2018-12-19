ST. CHARLES

Transfers for Nov. 26-30

AMA

Ama Heights Subdivision, Block F, Lot 23A: $32,000, Percy Alvin Wilson and Barbara Clement-Wilson to Moore New Homes, LLC.

BOUTTE

1250 Primrose Drive: $158,000, Cory Lawrence and Dana Schlesinger Lawrence to Jackie Ann Gautreaux.

DES ALLEMANDS

203 Matthew Drive: $104,285, Tina Marie Ricks to Kirt M. Champagne.

DESTREHAN

135 Panther Run: $387,500, Kimateisha Adams Henry and Lamark Anthony Henry, Jr. to Vickie Corbitt Thomas and Allison Corbitt McMillan.

102 Valcour Lane: $556,867.22, A Plus Construction, LLC to Brittany Allen.

246 W. Easy St.: $155,000, Vickie Zeringue Roubion and Richard Roubion to Lauren E. Waguespack and Mary Hubbard Waguespack.

HAHNVILLE

106 Duhé Drive: Donation, Bonnie Plaisance Clark to Hollie Compeaux.

15048 River Road: $188,000, Della Margiotta Gisclair, Dolores Margiotta Hamilton and Diane Margiotta Carter to 1st Step Driving School, LLC.

LULING

128 Cottage Drive: $212,500, Ginny Wainwright Carter and James D. Carter to Denise Buterbaugh Wyer and Shaun Ryan Wyer.

137 E. Heather St.: Donation, Nordine Guerin and Alphonse L. Richard, III to Alphonse Lawrence Richard, IV.

Gassen Villa, Lot A; $225,000, Wells One Investments, LLC to George Frank Guedry, Jr. and Sandra Bourque Guedry.

111 Lac Calcasieu Drive: $395,000, Daniel S. Reinert and Pitsamai H. Reinert to Dustin L. Gisclair and Amanda Guidry Gisclair.

105 Lac Lafreniere Court: $99,000, Perk Builders, Inc. to Geoffrey Kuo Liu and Jessica Si-Dih Liu.

510 Milling Ave.: $157,500, Bourgeois Family Trust to Doyle James Bourgeois, Jr.

MONTZ

Evangeline City Subdivision, unit 6, Square 2, Lot 16B: $57,500, Cristina & Lauricella, Inc. to Moore New Homes, LLC.

NORCO

202 Ormond Oaks Drive: $133,300, Christopher Neil Dupre and Christine Vitrano Dupre to Jeffrey Paul Vitrano and Katie Marie Kolwe Vitrano.

PARADIS

Estay Subdivision, Lot T-2: $20,000, Robert Jhon Ayo, Jr. and Linda Cortez Ayo to Donna Wade.

ST. ROSE

Almedia Plantation, Lot 3: $5,594, St. Charles Parish Government to Ray Peyton, Jr.

LaBranche Industrial Park Subdivision, Square 167, Lots 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, 31, and 32; Square 146, Lots 39, 40, 41, and 42; Square 147, Lots 7 and 8; Square 148, Lots 18, 19, 39, 40, 41, and 42; Square 149, Lot 1: $25,000, Al Cote Title Abstracting, Inc. to Al T. DeGrusha DBA Riverland Realty Co.

15 Pinto Lane: $235,000, John J. Northcutt to Scott Steadman Bodie and Lauren Mire Bodie.

