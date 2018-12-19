ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Nov. 26-30
AMA
Ama Heights Subdivision, Block F, Lot 23A: $32,000, Percy Alvin Wilson and Barbara Clement-Wilson to Moore New Homes, LLC.
BOUTTE
1250 Primrose Drive: $158,000, Cory Lawrence and Dana Schlesinger Lawrence to Jackie Ann Gautreaux.
DES ALLEMANDS
203 Matthew Drive: $104,285, Tina Marie Ricks to Kirt M. Champagne.
DESTREHAN
135 Panther Run: $387,500, Kimateisha Adams Henry and Lamark Anthony Henry, Jr. to Vickie Corbitt Thomas and Allison Corbitt McMillan.
102 Valcour Lane: $556,867.22, A Plus Construction, LLC to Brittany Allen.
246 W. Easy St.: $155,000, Vickie Zeringue Roubion and Richard Roubion to Lauren E. Waguespack and Mary Hubbard Waguespack.
HAHNVILLE
106 Duhé Drive: Donation, Bonnie Plaisance Clark to Hollie Compeaux.
15048 River Road: $188,000, Della Margiotta Gisclair, Dolores Margiotta Hamilton and Diane Margiotta Carter to 1st Step Driving School, LLC.
LULING
128 Cottage Drive: $212,500, Ginny Wainwright Carter and James D. Carter to Denise Buterbaugh Wyer and Shaun Ryan Wyer.
137 E. Heather St.: Donation, Nordine Guerin and Alphonse L. Richard, III to Alphonse Lawrence Richard, IV.
Gassen Villa, Lot A; $225,000, Wells One Investments, LLC to George Frank Guedry, Jr. and Sandra Bourque Guedry.
111 Lac Calcasieu Drive: $395,000, Daniel S. Reinert and Pitsamai H. Reinert to Dustin L. Gisclair and Amanda Guidry Gisclair.
105 Lac Lafreniere Court: $99,000, Perk Builders, Inc. to Geoffrey Kuo Liu and Jessica Si-Dih Liu.
510 Milling Ave.: $157,500, Bourgeois Family Trust to Doyle James Bourgeois, Jr.
MONTZ
Evangeline City Subdivision, unit 6, Square 2, Lot 16B: $57,500, Cristina & Lauricella, Inc. to Moore New Homes, LLC.
NORCO
202 Ormond Oaks Drive: $133,300, Christopher Neil Dupre and Christine Vitrano Dupre to Jeffrey Paul Vitrano and Katie Marie Kolwe Vitrano.
PARADIS
Estay Subdivision, Lot T-2: $20,000, Robert Jhon Ayo, Jr. and Linda Cortez Ayo to Donna Wade.
ST. ROSE
Almedia Plantation, Lot 3: $5,594, St. Charles Parish Government to Ray Peyton, Jr.
LaBranche Industrial Park Subdivision, Square 167, Lots 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, 31, and 32; Square 146, Lots 39, 40, 41, and 42; Square 147, Lots 7 and 8; Square 148, Lots 18, 19, 39, 40, 41, and 42; Square 149, Lot 1: $25,000, Al Cote Title Abstracting, Inc. to Al T. DeGrusha DBA Riverland Realty Co.
15 Pinto Lane: $235,000, John J. Northcutt to Scott Steadman Bodie and Lauren Mire Bodie.