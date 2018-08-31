Gertrude Wabnig arrived in New Orleans in 1948 after making a long journey from her birthplace in Vienna, Austria. She carried with her trunks filled with reminders of the Old World. Some held etchings and small paintings. Others held treasured china and whimsical items, including a painted nutcracker.
Still more held porcelain figurines, others contained hats in leather hat boxes. Too big to fit inside a trunk, large 18th-century paintings and Art Deco furniture were pieces of her past life that she would use to build a new life in a rambling two-story house near Lake Pontchartrain.
Gertrude Wabnig died in 2010. Many of her treasures, including a collection of Bohemian glassware that was stored in boxes in the home for more than 50 years, will be up on view for the first time in decades Saturday through Monday when the Appraisal Group hosts an estate sale at the Wabnig family home on Florida Boulevard.
Paul Wabnig, the youngest of Gertrude’s three children, offered insights into the estate sale items, including the spectacular collection of Czech-cut crystal and Bohemian glass. The decorative glass (often crystal) originated in the region of Bohemia and Silesia in what is today the Czech Republic. There have been high and lows of interest in the art form since the 1700s, often because of artisans who have developed new techniques elsewhere.
Look for a colored glass (usually ruby, dark green or dark blue) that has been cut or etched in a delicate pattern. Often these pieces have “painting" on them, which is actually enamel. Some of the most interesting of the Wabnig collection have an opaque glass overlay with “windows" carved out of the overlay to reveal the colored glass inside.
While it's beautiful and unusual, Wabnig said the crystal and Bohemian glass found in boxes upstairs were not the sort of thing that filled the family home when he was growing up. The pieces came from a store she ran in the 1960s.
“My mother was a savvy businesswoman — she had to be because my father died in 1959. She sold the tug he had built and operated then bought three barges with the proceeds,” Paul said. “Then, in about 1966, she opened a store on Baronne Street downtown — Royal Crystal Art Inc. It specialized in Czech-cut crystal and Bohemian glass. Those weren't so easy to get back then because of the Cold War, but my mother had a connection.”
When Royal Crystal Art closed, Gertrude Wabnig packed dozens of boxes with pieces of finely-cut crystal and exotic and colorful Bohemian glass. The boxes were stored upstairs in the family home, where they sat undisturbed for decades. Now, eight years after Gertrude’s death, they once again are seeing the light of day.
“Selling the glass isn’t hard because it wasn’t part of our family life when I was growing up. I was a teenager when the shop closed, and it was packed away,” Paul Wabnig said.
Today, there are dozens of makers of art glass in the Czech Republic, each looking to outdo one another by developing new techniques and motifs.
Not all Bohemian glass objects have overlays. Some are a deep red, others cobalt blue and still more are hunter green. There are smaller cups and wine glasses covered in gold plus Art Deco-style glass lamp bases. Goblets, boxes, vases large and small are all represented, either as cut crystal or Bohemian art glass.
“One lesson we learned in Katrina is that things aren’t so important — it's the people you love that matter,” Paul Wabnig said. “My mother lived to be 92, and I lived with her for years before she passed away, so parting with her things doesn't really sadden me.’
“There’s only one or two other items that have special meaning to me.”
One of them is an iron for pressing clothes. Not an electric iron, but one made of heavy metal that was heated by coal.
“My mother never used it that I can remember, but it meant a lot to her because it was one of the few things that survived the (Adolf) Hitler regime. The Nazis would find objects made of metal and confiscate them to help the war effort,” Paul Wabnig said. “Mama told me that they had to bury the iron in the back yard to protect it.”