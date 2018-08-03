Local foods are a hot topic. In New Orleans, more than 200 sites scattered throughout the city engage in local food production, growing fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more.
But many growers are hesitant or unprepared to meet the requirements of local restaurants, schools and retailers. These larger buyers need their growers to manage food safety factors, carry insurance, uphold high product quality standards and provide a consistent supply of produce. For growers accustomed to direct consumer sales at local farmer’s markets or through on-farm sales, these points can seem like large barriers.
To help overcome those obstacles, urban growers and local farmers in the New Orleans area are once again invited to attend an upcoming MarketReady producer training workshop presented by the LSU AgCenter on Sept. 7 at Market Umbrella, 200 Broadway St., New Orleans. The focus of the workshop will be to assist local food producers in establishing good business strategies and effectively market to local restaurants and schools, as well as grocers and wholesalers.
Last year’s MarketReady program resulted in some serious successes for market growers and farmers who attended, resulting, on average, in two new commercial sales contracts, leading to an increase in sales. Two-thirds of participants from 2017 said they increased or broadened their knowledge, skills and attitude about sustainable agriculture topics, practices, strategies and approaches.
MarketReady trainings are free and a great opportunity for local market growers of sustainable agriculture products to get useful information on key business functions while networking with industry professionals over a locally sourced lunch. Participants get to hear from real produce buyers and purveyors about what they expect from their suppliers.
Last year’s training in New Orleans featured panel discussions with a representative from local retailer Rouses as well as area chefs and other wholesale buyers of local foods. Examples of good product displays and marketing tools are shown, and the requirements of the new Food Safety Modernization Act are outlined in detail so growers can prepare and become well-versed in food safety on their operations.
With so many local food initiatives taking root in the New Orleans area, the LSU AgCenter is hoping to provide many more free training opportunities.
Admission to the MarketReady training is free, but pre-registration is required. Lunch and training materials will be provided. For up to date information and to register, please visit lsuagcenter.com/louisianamarketready.
My queen palms are oozing a sappy, brown liquid from their trunks. I got some good new fronds up top, but they are not growing, and the sap seems to be leaking out more and more. Are my palms dying? Do they need to be removed? — Diana
Diana, yes, queen palms are one of the least cold-hardy of the palms we grow in New Orleans. Many were heavily damaged in the freezing weather last winter. The crown may begin to regrow, but if it was damaged, fungal and bacterial infections can take hold. Queen palms that are oozing sap are likely suffering from a fungal pathogen called Thielaviopsis. This can hollow out the trunk and cause it to fall over. During hurricane season, this is a huge concern. Unstable trees should be removed, so as not to damage homes and other property. It would be a good idea to call a licensed arborist and have them assess this particular palm and possibly remove it. — Anna Timmerman