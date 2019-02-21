On tidy Merry Road in Hammond's historic district, Sandra Blair's home stands out.

The old farmhouse, on a corner lot, is painted in vibrant hues, surrounded by a multicolor picket fence and an unruly garden.

If an old farmhouse in Hammond seems an unusual place to find Blair, the perennial queen of the Krewe of Clones in the late 1970s, consider this: Blair has lived in every neighborhood imaginable in the greater New Orleans area.

There was a pink Queen Anne located Uptown on Marengo Street in the 1980s (famous for parties post-Jazz Fest when she led the contemporary crafts selection), followed by a midcentury house on Egret Street in Lake Vista. She lived and worked in the French Quarter in the 1970s, where she became friends with realtor Robyn Halvorsen and restaurateur Joanne Clevenger; later, Wuerpel Street in Lakeview was her home.

But wherever she lived, the Wisconsin native has first and foremost made, and inspired others to make, art.

She founded RHINO (now on Magazine Street) in 1987 and owned Chihuahua Gallery in the Warehouse District in the early 1990s. Before all of that, she was a performance artist who jumped out of cakes at parties.

“Except instead of wearing a skimpy outfit, I would wear my 300-pound big lady suit and a huge frizzy wig with plastic spiders and roaches in it,” she said.

As was the case with her installation of naked angels and religious figures at the Contemporary Arts Center, which was nearly shut down by police, her surprise-cake costume featured oversized private parts.

All the while she was painting — large canvases filled with abstract images rendered with texture, color and metallic accents. Later, she learned pot throwing from Charlie Bohn and then painted the vessels in her inimitable style.

Her works appeared in nearly every prestigious show of contemporary crafts in the nation and at fine art galleries as far away as Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Many of Blair’s paintings and pots can be found in her Hammond home, accompanied by works of other well-known artists including Allison Stewart, George Schmidt, Paul Gruer (who began his career working with Blair as Paul “Gruver”), Josephine Sacabo and Darlene Olivo.

“I bought this house from Darlene about 10 years ago, when she was about to move to New Hampshire,” she said. “I painted it and furnished it and also learned how to take care of it.”

That can mean anything from installing floor tiles (thank you, Green Project!), repairing the roof or crawling under the kitchen sink to deal with a clogged drain. It can also mean painting and texturing every wall, ceiling and baseboard in the 2,000-square-foot abode.

“I love the beadboard ceiling and the shiplap walls, but I felt if the walls stayed the natural wood color, it would make the place too dark. So I left the ceiling natural and painted the walls,” she said. “I also felt like the house needed a dining room.”

The resulting addition off the kitchen fulfilled Blair’s desire for a vaulted ceiling and exposed cypress beams from a sawmill in Ponchatoula. The pressed tin ceiling offered the opportunity to add a bit of sparkle and reflectivity to the space.

The cottage is zoned into two portions: The front, where the living room, dining room, kitchen and Blair’s studio are located; and the rear, where her bedroom, bath and a guest bedroom are. Separating the two is a hallway whose walls are covered in exterior weatherboards, suggesting the possibility that the two portions of the house may have once been two separate buildings. There is also an upstairs (with two bedrooms and a painting studio) under the roof, accessed by a steep and narrow stair now too treacherous to climb safely.

Pattern and color are everywhere, from the stained glass windows Blair has collected for decades, to the paisley curtains and silk shades that cover the windows, to the antique and contemporary chairs, sofas and settees that Blair taught herself how to upholster.

“I collected bolts of fabric for years. Now I have something to do with it all,” she said.

The fabric plays a role in the decorative masks she started making about a year ago and have garnered a following (facebook.com/sandra.blair1). The masks are the first new artistic venture Blair has pursued for about a decade, ever since her son Gabriel Billion Richardson died suddenly of a heart attack in 2008. He was 21.

“I became a recluse. I stayed home and painted spirit sticks. I volunteered at dog shelters making dog beds because Gabriel loved rescues. I adopted his dog, who lives with me and another rescue,” she said. “I even named one of the oaks on the property after him and had it listed with the Live Oak Society. But I didn’t go out much, and I wasn't making much art. It has been such a difficult time.”

Blair isn't sure why the masks began to appear, but she’s glad they did.

“I love using old buttons and jewelry, old keepsakes on them,” she said. “I have made memorial masks for friends out of jewelry collections of their mothers and grandmothers. I like working on things that help keep memories alive.”

The masks are too heavy to wear and are for display instead. There are 25 or so hanging on walls or atop stands in Blair’s cottage.

Each mask is unique and begins with Blair making an armature from a plastic mask to which she applies medical gauze and plaster. Aluminum cans are cut up and used to define shapes, then the entire piece is covered with hand-sewn fabric. She applies beads, rhinestones, buttons, tassels and jewelry to create the feeling she wants. Some of the jewelry is inexpensive; other pieces feature fine European enamel or carved coral brooches. A voodoo-oriented mask is accented with dehydrated chicken feet painted gold and jeweled with rhinestones.

“It feels good to be creating new work and connecting with people again,” she said. “I feel as though I am beginning to re-engage, and I’m curious about what comes next.”