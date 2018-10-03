If Kyle Dupre’s garden is an example, participants in the Patio Planters Secret Gardens tour on Oct. 13 and 14 have a lot to look forward to. That’s because Dupre — a Louisiana native and LSU School of Landscape architecture graduate — knew exactly what to do to bring form and structure to the outdoor space behind his 1830s Creole Cottage.
Next weekend, Dupre's garden and 13 others in the French Quarter (seven different gardens each day) will be on display from noon to 4 p.m. for the self-guided walking tours arranged by the Planters. To hear Dupre tell the tale, he waited to share his garden until he felt it was on its way to perfection.
“The outdoor spaces were a little rough when we bought the house two years ago, so I have been working to better define them,” he said. “Most of the plants are new and so is the paving, but the fountain in the sunny area came with the house.”
"We" is Dupre and his spouse, Mathew Lefkowitz, a Manhattan physician to whom he was introduced 25 years ago by New Orleans landscape architect René Fransen.
“We divide our time between our place in Greenwich Village, New Orleans and the Hamptons," the latter during the summer months, he said. "We’re here in New Orleans whenever we can be because of my family in Welsh and the fact that Matt and I both love being here,” said Dupre, who renovates and sells properties for a living.
“We figured out that, as much as we love it here, we don’t have to move to New Orleans permanently because it's so easy to fly down on nonstop flights,” said Lefkowitz. “One of us will come on a Thursday to get things ready and the other will come on Friday. We like to have guests, who will stay in the accessory building. Then we’ll leave on a Monday or Tuesday.”
When they are in town, both Dupre and Lefkowitz spend a lot of time in the courtyard and garden of their Gov. Nicholls Street home. Some of it is leisure time, but there is also work to be done.
“Obviously in Manhattan we don’t get up on a ladder and prune dead fronds from palm trees like we do here,” Lefkowitz said. “So it sounds weird but it’s the kind of thing we look forward to doing when we’re here: getting dirty from working on the house and garden. It’s the reason we put in an outdoor shower.”
The rear outdoor space is about 90 feet deep. The back wall of the main building and the two-story accessory building form an L-shape that embraces an outdoor dining area, with faux Louis XVI chairs rendered in resin and an elongated sitting area — with furniture from Restoration Hardware.
Faced with cracked and broken paving, the couple installed Pennsylvania bluestone according to the Vieux Carre Commission’s requirements in the shady part of the rear space.
The yews divide the shady zone from the sunny rear garden, ringed with hollies underplanted with crisp white caladiums. A circular fountain topped with a water nymph draws the eye toward the rear garden and can be seen from the back door of the cottage. Dupre added a square edging of boxwoods to the round base of the fountain, for contrast. Another sofa — with pillows and cushions — awaits in a far corner at the edge of the rear garden.
The sensual rewards of the Dupre-Lefkowitz garden (a work in progress still) are subtle and depend more on structure and foliage than on baskets of flowers or other colorful plantings. There are some surprises, including a bed of speckled aspidistra and a few big pots holding ligustrum trimmed as topiaries and overflowing with Rex begonias.
The recently planted row of hollies along the back fence will grow thick and dense and then will be trimmed to create a leafy green wall. The young yews that separate the shady part of the garden from the sunny portion will likewise serve as a soft green divider to better define the spaces.
Like any garden in a tightly packed neighborhood, Dupre and Lefkowitz borrow vistas from surrounding neighbors’ yards and shade from neighbors’ trees.
“Without my neighbors’ golden rain tree, we would roast out here in the summer,” said Dupre. “So even if some people disparage the tree as being ‘messy,’ it is quite welcome here!”
Patio Planters' Secret Gardens of the Vieux Carre
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday Oct. 13 and Sunday Oct. 14
Tickets $20
Available at Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann St. (at Jackson Square) and French Quarter Gem & Lapidary, 527 St. Philip St. (near Decatur), (888) 756-6250