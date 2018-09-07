The raised garden bed is not a new concept. It’s likely raised beds were originally used to deal with poor or rocky soil, poor drainage, erosion and soil compaction. And those are still important reasons, especially for those of us who garden below sea level.
But raised beds also have come to be used for aesthetic reasons and to serve as landscape focal points.
In many ways, raised beds can be the ideal choice for gardeners in urban areas. They allow the garden to be located anywhere in the landscape. They give the gardener more control over water and fertilization, and they increase the palette of plants to choose from.
If you decide to use raised beds, one of the first decisions is which material to use.
Wood is a common choice. It’s inexpensive, readily available and can be cut to almost any design or size. You can use naturally decay-resistant woods like cedar and cypress for a nice look and longevity, but they will be pricey. Pressure-treated lumber is less expensive, and since 2003, the preservatives used no longer contain arsenic and are considered safe for vegetable garden construction.
There are several grades of treatment. Look for wood that is “approved for ground contact.”
If you are skittish about using treated lumber, line it with plastic before filling with soil. If you use untreated wood, it will last one to three years, whereas pressure-treated wood will last seven to 10 years, sometimes longer, before appreciable decay is noticed.
The "appearance lumber" made of recycled plastic is also excellent material.
Cement blocks, or cinderblocks, is another common and adaptable raised bed material. They can be cemented together or merely overlapped to interlock them.
Many gardeners even fill the block cavities and use that as extra planting space. One caveat with concrete blocks is that the soil pH near the blocks can be slightly higher than the pH farther into the raised bed. Some plants may be affected by this small pH elevation.
These raised beds will be very long-lasting and are still a relatively inexpensive method of building a raised bed.
Galvanized stock tanks and culverts also make durable raised beds, though with less flexibility for size and shape. There are even heavy-duty plastic tanks that are excellent for raised beds, and they last an eternity.
The culverts need to be cut to length and the stock tanks altered to allow full drainage. These beds can be much more expensive initially but, because of their longevity, may be more economical in the long run.
Really, about the only thing to avoid in building a raised bed is pre-2003 treated lumber and thin materials that can’t hold up to the weight of the soil pushing outward.
We’ve all seen raised beds made of tin, tractor tires and even the occasional bathtub, sink or toilet. The important thing is to have a bed that is durable, sturdy, attractive and made of nonhazardous materials. All the aforementioned meet that criteria.
I just noticed a large caterpillar that looks like bird doo eating on my orange tree leaves. What is it and what should I do? — Angel
The caterpillar you describe is the larval stage of the Giant Swallowtail butterfly. These butterflies are beautiful pollinators and worthy of our preservation. If your tree is large enough to sustain the damage, let them mature on your tree and they’ll reward you as adults. If your tree is small and can’t sustain the damage, see if a friend will let you transfer the caterpillar to their tree to complete its life cycle.