Kathleen Wolf may have heard from her parents as a child that money doesn't grow on trees, but their words did not convince her. Instead, she has devoted her career to showing that it does.
The University of Washington research social scientist and professor joins more than a half-dozen experts in the field of urban arboriculture to explore the value of trees at the daylong “Tree School” hosted by Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful on April 30, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie.
The “Tree School” is free and offers continuing education credits for licensed arborists, landscape architects, architects, professional engineers and residential contractors.
Sign up by Saturday (April 20) at friendsofjeffersonthebeautiful.org.
Wolf said her research and that of colleagues nationwide has demonstrated the financial benefits of growing trees in urban settings.
“It’s easy to farm trees and turn them into cash, but what about the monetary value of trees — is there one? That’s the question we have posed,” Wolf said.
Perhaps the most obvious and direct cash benefit is in retail settings, she said. Having a handsome tree canopy on a commercial street makes the environment more inviting; shoppers report that they are willing to travel farther to get to shops on streets with an attractive tree canopy.
“It turns out that they also spend more time in the stores when they get there, and that leads to them spending more money,” she said.
Trees are good for property values, too. According to a University of Washington study on the economics of green cities, having good size trees on your property or on the street adjacent can increase property value by as much as 15 percent.
Even developers can benefit: Although it costs more to save trees while a house is under construction, the extra costs are more than made up for by a higher sale price and quicker sale.
Stormwater management can be aided by planting trees in vulnerable communities such as ours, the New Orleans agency Front Yard Initiative has found.
Compacted soil can't absorb water well, so heavy rains run off into the street. But tree roots help break up the soil, absorbing rainwater. That helps keep water out of the street and prevents cars and residences from flooding.
On a macro scale, trees can help slow climate change: A tree can sequester as much as 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year and absorb a ton of it by the time it reaches 40 years old, according to North Carolina State University.
Other speakers and panelists include Kim Coder, a professor of tree biology and health care at the University of Georgia; Beau Brodbeck, an Alabama registered forester and arborist from Auburn University; Neil G. Odenwald, professor emeritus at LSU's Robert S. Reich School of Landscape Architecture; Wade Dubea, of the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and Bryan Parks, director of the Jefferson Parkway Department.
Wolf has a whole list of ways in which trees make and save money for homeowners, developers, office renters and residents of low-lying areas and will review them at the Tree School.
“We have reached a critical mass in our understanding of why it is important to have trees in cities," she said. "Research tells us that urban greening shouldn’t be just incidental but has to be integral in planning and managing our cities.”
*************
Tree School
April 30, 8 a.m.
Deadline to sign up is Saturday, April 20
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
6200 Airline Drive, Metairie
Free