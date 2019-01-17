If you can’t find a spot anywhere in your house for all the Saints decor you purchased, you may need to take the January Cure, offered by the online home and lifestyle website, Apartment Therapy.
The cleaning and organizing challenge sounds simple enough: Just sign up on the Apartment Therapy website, and you’ll get an email assignment every day for 31 days.
The assignments seem reasonable, but how doable are they?
Like many people, I would have to fit them into 15 or 20 minutes after work on weeknights. But I jumped in.
Rebrand a drawer
The first email appeared in the inbox with this suggestion: “Today’s assignment: Declutter a drawer.“ You’re supposed to empty the contents of a drawer onto the floor or table and sort what you find before wiping out the drawer and returning only appropriate items to it.
Throw away what needs to go in the trash can, toss recyclables into the bin, put aside things to give to friends, and if something doesn't belong there, ‘“take it back to its home.”
There is even a video of Marie Kondo, the “Tidying Up” sensation, demonstrating the technique.
But hang on a minute! Let’s say your goal is to clean the junk drawer in your kitchen. It’s certainly easy enough to group things together: batteries, pencils, matchbooks, thread, scissors, a couple of paintbrushes, but what then?
Where else can these items live? If you need a battery for the TV remote, you go to the kitchen junk drawer. Need matches to light a candle? It's the go-to spot. Thread to sew on a button? It’s in the drawer.
Some drawers are best left untouched. Perhaps rebranding the drawer is enough.
Rename the “junk drawer” the ”utility drawer,” and it all makes sense. Mission accomplished.
And what about “take it back to its home“? A lot of things end up in junk drawers or closets because they don’t have a home of their own. Why would there be a designated location for matchbooks?
The idea of decluttering a drawer seems uncomplicated, but the application is anything but.
Defeated by a junk drawer? It happens.
Life in a fixer-upper
If Assignment 1 was daunting, Assignment 2 might just end the January Cure.
Assignment 2: Make a list of house projects you want to work on. If you live in an apartment — the folks targeted by the site — then this might be manageable. You may need to tighten a screw on a door hook or a hinge on a cabinet door.
But if you live in an old house, especially one with deferred maintenance, there are dozens upon dozens of projects to tackle.
Is it possible to confess in writing to hundreds of household projects without wanting to climb back in bed and pull the covers up over your head?
Is it OK to make a mental list rather than a physical one?
'Football for Dummies' a keeper
Hoping for a reprieve on Day 3, you will find this in your email inbox: Clean up your bedroom and buy yourself some flowers.
Many bedrooms end up as the repository for items that need to be quickly hidden from guests. (This is because the closet is already full of holiday decorations, costumes, bags of beads and the like.)
An object at rest tends to stay at rest, so the stack of books you hastily removed to your bedroom from your living room when you had friends over to watch the Saints-Eagles game tends to grow over time.
Deciding which to keep and which to donate is a quandary. Do you recycle your paperbacks of “The Catcher in the Rye” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” and decide you’ll buy a hardback version one day if you really want to read that book again?
“Football for Dummies,” on the other hand, may be a good one to hang on to right now.
And the flowers? Pleasant to visualize, but if you live with a cat, just remember the last time you left a vase of peonies out. Little furry paws reached in, tantalized by water, and knocked it over.
Declutter the inbox
The assignments keep coming. There’s a 30-minute closet clutter clobbering technique, and the instruction to find and frame artwork. One day you are supposed to do a “a mini-meditation” and on another, clean the kitchen. There’s a downloadable poster of the calendar for the month (you can put it on your fridge with some of the magnets you found in your “utility drawer”).
There's also an online community to help cheer you on. “We’re all in this together,” you are reminded. Yes, we are.
Fret not if it seems overwhelming because you don't have the energy to clean your closet after working all day and collapsing on your (unmade) bed when you get home. You might want to set up a special email folder for the assignments, to be read and dealt with in the future (unless procrastination is an issue for you).
Why not adapt the schedule to meet available time? Maybe make January the junk drawer month, February closet month, and pick and choose the order and timeframe for each?
A final thought: While you're at it, declutter your inbox of emails from sites that send you daily messages you have no time to read, much less act on.
Set up a special folder titled “Messages to Self” and send yourself an email with “Apartment Therapy January Cure” as the subject line. This will jog your memory of the website you want to visit in the future — and it will keep at least 31 emails from cluttering your inbox.
Now, breathe a sigh of accomplishment for a decluttering exercise well done!