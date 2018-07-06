NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for June 25-29
District 1
Annunciation St. 1011-13; Annunciation St. 1049; Poeyfarre St. 920: $287,000, Daniel A. Rodriguez and Mayra Elia Santana Rodriguez to Ioana Iulia Richardson and Rodel Garms Richardson.
Canal St. 2740: $100, Cameron Properties LLC to Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana Inc.
Erato St. 1110: $370,000, Matthew David Truax and Skye Landry Truax to Theodore Morris Nusenow.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Julia Rose LLC.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Andre Elisabeth Feigler.
Magazine St. 1353: $300,000, 1351 Magazine LP to George H. Saltz III.
Orange St. 628-630: $305,000, Mkz Magnotta Concepts LLC to Kirin Properties 2 LLC.
S. Dupre St. 140-142: $439,000, Donald Paul St. Pierre Jr. to Benjamin O. Flaxenburg and Caroline L. Gabriel Flaxenburg.
S. Murat St. 324: $293,065, Christopher Michael Welcker and Emily Ann Schroer Welcker to Brandon C. Trones and Erin R. Klodginski.
S. Solomon St. 237: $382,000, Ryan M. Otoole to Kelly Truitt Boyett.
St. Charles Ave. 1224: $149,811, David A. Lawrence and Dorothy Maltais Lawrence to Brian Wesley Low.
St. Charles Ave. 1750: $469,000, Passe Partout LLC to Christopher E. Cenac Sr. and Cindy Trahan Cenac.
St. James St. 700; St. Thomas St. 1701: $463,750, Sidney Anderson Jr. to Jess R. Hall and Lauren Smith Hall.
District 2
Argonne Boulevard 6936-6938: $330,000, James R. Sims III to Jeffrey T. Kwiatkowski and Loren Giardina Kwiatkowski.
Bienville St. 3432-34: $430,000, Colin Devlin and Elizabeth Cramer Devlin to 3432 Bienville Street LLC.
Bienville St. 4236: $440,000, Matthew L. Madary to Amy Elizabeth McLachlan.
Decatur St. 113-115; Decatur St. 117-119: $100, Specialty Partnership Enterprises LLC to Bluegreen Louisiana LLC.
Decatur St. 121-123; Decatur St. 125-127: $36,727.50, Bluegreen Louisiana LLC to Vacation Trust Inc.
Dumaine St. 514: $147,000, Camille Marie Coniglio Dybvig to Wellington Hall Ltd.
Dumaine St. 2936-2938: $327,000, Bennett B. Pourciau to Jonathon C. Zotz.
General Diaz St. 6344; General Diaz St. 6368: $305,000, Joseph Birrcher Landry Jr. to Laura McGinn.
Gov. Nicholls St. 2419-21: donation, no value stated, Joyce Osum to Aaron Parker.
Hawthorne Ave. 5454-5456; $379,620, Ruth Revere to Dexter Anthony Matrana and Gregory Raymond Richardson.
Lakeshore Drive 7300: $405,000, Inner City Oasis Developments LLC to Roy Emile Templet and Willie Myers Templet.
Marshal Foch St. 6621: donation, no value stated, Maria Dimitry Christakis Stokes and Olga S. Christakis to Nektarios C. Christakis.
N. Wren St. 84: $1,250,000, Michael Christopher Townsend Payne, Michael Christopher Townsend Pelias, Michael Townsend Payne and Michael Townsend Pelias to Vanessa Motta Cox.
St. Ann St. 2540: $295,000, Gutters Tech La LLC to Stephanie Poucher.
Vicksburg St. 6115: $585,000, Jeffry Lawrence Gagnon and Sarah Beth Singer Gagnon to Deborah Ellen Ross Tichenor and James Jonathan Tichenor.
Vicksburg St. 6640: $770,000, Kierstin Maria Lund Nelson to Theodore Woods Jr.
Vicksburg St. 6807: $900,000, G. Roth Properties LLC to Kristen Kirchhofer French and Ronald James French Jr.
Walker St. 981: donation, $453,100, James Thomas Serio and Kelly Billingsley Serio to Charleene Diermann Serio and James V. Serio Jr.
District 3
Alba Road 4410: no value stated, Jeffery Scott Somerville to Louis J. Heinsz.
Andry St. 501: $45,500, 1518 Mandeville LLC to Trisha N. Rezende Badeaux.
Bamberry St. 6700: $15,500, John A. Henderson to Christie Patterson Armant and Craig Armant.
Burbank Drive 1710: $392,000, First Choice Housing LLC to Ashley Kahn Rosenbloum Rubin and Gregory R. Rubin.
Burgundy St. 3016: $465,000, Courtney Ann Ulloa and Hector C. Ulloa to Rene F. Rocha III and Rene Fernandez Rocha III.
Cadillac St. 4215-4217: donation, no value stated, Frank Fon Jee and Siu Jsim Jee to Paul Louis Klein and Suzanne Jee Klein.
Cardenas Drive 4650: $150,000, Nttt LLC to Mcmaster.
Carlson Drive 6342: $410,000, Joseph A. Atiyeh and Linn Gustafsson Atiyeh to Jason W. Burge.
Cartier Ave. 4635: $75,000, Gail Johnson Duvernay Fitch and Gail Johnson Fitch to Belinda Chaney Lohden, Belinda Chaney Talley Tinner and Bobby Louis Tinner.
Chef Menteur Highway 13080: $765,000, Delta Marine Environmental LLC to Cpmm LLC.
Citrus Drive 4719: $161,000, Benet Renovations LLC to Deneen Theresa Grant Meyers and Deneen Theresa Grant Nicholas.
Dauphine St. 2021: $534,934, Pamela J. Pilaroscia Koerner to Gary S. Vitrano and Judy Rocker Vitrano.
Debore Drive 5522: $116,000, Clifton Edwards Jr., Juliette Edwards Marrero and Michele Edwards Green to Joseph A. Santiago and Joseph Anthony Santiago.
Dorchester St. 6501: $208,000, Keith A. Carter, Stephanie A. Carter to Aaron G. Watley and Amber N. Vaughn McGee Watley.
Dorian St. 6901: $20,000, Manuel Smith Jr. and Paula Emilien Smith to Victor Raul Alzamora.
Dreux Ave. 2233: $60,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Phil Barre Jr.
Dreux Ave. 2473: $207,000, Michael Kevin Teuscher to Alexandra C. Capps.
E. View Drive 4540: $149,000, Brenda Claverie Thomas and Herbert J. Thomas to Jada Lundy and Jada Watson Lundy.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $3,000, Gina Hayek and Ronald Hayek to Jennifer E. Baisley and Russell Baisley.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $2,500, Henry Kassabaum and Margaret Kassabaum to Michelle J. Fenley and Paul R. Fenley.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $2,500, Richard Ranzo to Nancy Kathman and Robert Queen.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $3,000, Richard James to Casa Verde Travel LLC.
Fairmont Drive 4111: $315,000, Erin Money Plitsch and Michael William Plitsch to Jamie L. MacDonald and Stephen K. MacDonald.
George Nick Connor Drive 2735: $101,000, Mary Palmer Moore to Julie D. Robinson.
Gladiolus St. 2424: $97,000, Castlerock 2017 LLC to Terrence Marie Dugas.
Hayne Boulevard 6200: $43,000, Crystal Magnolia LLC to Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church.
Lake Forest Boulevard 10555: $50,000, Sirinart Menakarn Varnishung and Sirinat Minakan Varnishung to Labranch & Associates Realty & Design LLC.
Lancelot Drive 4751: $129,900, Fleur De Lis Federal Union to Raeneika Melancon Reynolds and Tyrin A. Reynolds.
Law St. 1993: $10,500, Tyrone N. King to Fleuri Alves De Souza Filho, Sheila Reinheimer Campos and Sheila Reinheimer Filho.
Louisa St. 2413: $30,000, Mount Moriah Baptist Church to M7 Realty LLC.
Mendez St. 4401: $14,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to R6 Investments LLC.
Mendez St. 4722: $15,000, Acquanetta Reiss Mullen to Saiglann LLC.
Milton St. 1333: $154,000, Cheryl W. Thompson to Carey Haskell and Loretta Martin Haskell.
Montegut St. 2301: $4,988, City of New Orleans to Terre Gailliardine LLC.
Moss St. 1818-1820: $507,000, Annette Cassou Wille, Claudette Cassou Lay, Juliette M. Cassou Leblanc and Paulette Cassou Cortez to Claudius Markham Dickson III.
N. Dupre St. 1661: $266,000, Antonio R. Lozada and Dana Washington Lozada to Elizabeth Anne Kalos Kaplan and Michael John Kaplan.
N. Galvez St. 6023: $4,500, 504 Fungi LLC to Timothy A. Holmes.
N. Miro St. 4137a: $50,000, Darryl A. Richard to Daphney Riley Foy and Errol Foy.
N. Tonti St. 1607: $142,000, Matthew Bennett Nichols to Laura Lea Reid Benetti.
N. White St. 1468: $625,001, 723 Esplanade LLC to Eugene Philip Mangum and Jessica Lynne Ibert Mangum.
Overton Drive 4752: $390,000, HDTV Investments LLC to John F. Jernigan and Lance P. Hebert.
Parry St. 7930: $138,000, Alisha Haugabrook Cole and Quintin L. Cole to John Thomas Penman.
Pauger St. 4824: $38,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Clayton Ventures LLC.
Pauline St. 1515-17: $155,500, Yvonne Marshall Rayborn to Forstall Follies LLC.
Pauline Drive 6361: $192,100, Wineman and Schaal LLC to Vedisia D. Green.
Prentiss Ave. 2318: $177,500, Home By Hand Inc. to Ray Joseph Scioneaux Jr.
Pressburg St. 1544: $138,000, Terrence Riedl to Koi Construction and Development LLC.
Riviera Ave. 1532: $108,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Inga Barre Williams and Phil Barre Jr.
Spain St. 4607: $235,000, Laura V. Rouzan to Elamm Equity Investments LLC.
St. Anthony Ave. 5752: $54,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to KRJ Enterprises LLC.
St. Bernard Ave. 5022: $23,000, Richard James Childress to Yvette Marie Forstall Suffern.
St. Claude Ave. 3340: $370,000, Mau Thi Nguyen and Thang Q. Nguyen to 3340 St. Claude LLC.
St. Roch Ave. 915-919: $520,000, Jacob Schmill and Sharon Walker Schmill to Lindsay I. Ellison.
St. Roch Ave. 2112: $40,000, Bonita Holdings LLC to Cohn First Property LLC.
Touro St. 4321-4323: $160,000, Liberty Bank and Trust Company to 4321 Touro Street LLC.
W. Adams Court 4755: $125,000, Eushaun Stephen Anderson to Tiffany Matthieu.
Wales St. 6309: donation, no value stated, Annette Audibert Delatte, Chris Roland Audibert, Don James Audibert Jr., Leon Anthony Audibert Jr. and Trudy Audibert Godwin to Yvonne Planetta Audibert.
Waldo Drive 6210-6212: $220,000, Premier Lakefront Rentals Co. LLC to Susan Lamia Mccarroll Trust.
Wales St. 6309: $116,390, Yvonne Planetta Audibert to Francine Henry.
Winthrop Place 102: donation, no value stated, Ryan Relf to Jeannine M. Relf.
District 4
Annunciation St. 3253-55: $403,000, Butterbean Properties LLC to Bradley Allen Schwertner.
Chestnut St. 1915: $10, Owen M. Schafer As Trustee For The Owen M. Schafer Family Revocable Trust to Brenda Lee Bolts.
Eighth St. 1203: $985,000, Caroline E. Black and Louie Nino Lamendola to Cynthia Heaberlin Beaird and Willard Briceland Beaird.
Harmony St. 2116-18: $24,000, Cynthia Kelson Mason to Frank Robert Lucato.
Magnolia St. 2300-2302: $213,000, C. & An Investments LLC to Joelle Baldermann Gentner.
St. Thomas St. 2366: $230,000, Livewell Properties LLC to Fortuna LLC.
District 5
Atlantic Ave. 102: $369,000, Full Sail Investments LLC to Alison Gillings Witherspoon and Christopher J. Witherspoon.
Brooklyn St. 1134-36: donation, no value stated, Warren G. Elmer to Lynn Bich Tran.
Deslonde St. 1333-1335: $85,000, Doris Crawford Allen and Raymond M. Allen to Olivam LLC.
Durbridge Drive 5623: $225,000, Holly Friedly Diaz and Sean Mikael Diaz to Candace Starrett McNaughton and Ryan Arthur McNaughton III.
Elmira Ave. 834-836: $17,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Jessica Breaux.
Elmira St. 513-517: $25,000, Iris Elizabeth Boudreaux Gottschalk to Howard William Pugh Jr.
Forest Park Lane 5159: $116,000, Gezelle Salvant Broussard and Herbert Leon Broussard to Angela Francisco Smith and David Michael Smith.
Opelousas Ave. 305-307: $391,000, David E. White and Veronica Toussiant White to Chris Volion and Janet Volion.
Seaward Court 36: $290,000, Maria Louise Lafleur McMenamin to Blake Christopher Labat and Jenna Lynn McDonald.
Silver Maple Court 3757: $228,000, Delores Orlowski Mai to Aniece N. Smith.
Socrates 519-521: $75,000, Roselyn Connolly to Maria Fernanda Leon.
Somerset Drive 2745: $138,000, Andrea M. Hendley to Henrietta Jeffrion Dupre and Warren Landry Dupre Jr.
Wagner St. 605: $125,000, Michael J. Leblanc to Basia Cossel Saladino and Scott Saladino.
District 6
Annunciation St. 3717: $285,000, Penmar Development LLC to Avant Garde LLC.
Annunciation St. 3723: $285,000, Penmar Development LLC to Ag Too LLC.
Annunciation St. 4218: $340,525, Helaine Lovett Klein to Matthew S. Sewell and Sara Jarrett Sewell.
Arabella St. 1504: $903,554, Adrienne Laborde Ehrensing and Lucas H. Ehrensing Jr. to Jody B. Martin and William L. Morgan.
Bloomingdale Court 3243-45: $13,500, Troy K. Bartholomew to Hd Real Estates LLC.
Broadway St. 2503: $505,200, Harvey C. Koch Jr. and Lynne Hall Koch to Suzanne Lacey Wisdom.
Carondelet St. 3813-15: $776,000, George Simpson to Ignacio N. Alday Sanz and Margarita Jover Biboum Sanz.
Chestnut St. 4421-4423: $365,000, Cristina Longoria Nickle to Wysocki to Joseph Louis Tonore III.
Chestnut St. 6000: $1,345,000, Jane Evelyn Burkenroad Bories to Mara Rothstein Kupperman and Stephen H. Kupperman.
Dufossat St. 1638: $370,000, Brittany Marion Simpson Baxter to Erica Percell.
Dufossat St. 1640: $260,000, Samantha Daniel Cusimano to Vickie Williams Nellor.
Freret St. 4317: $690,000, Carol Jones Francois and James Mervin Francois Jr. to Leslie Camille Pichon.
Freret St. 7320: $645,000, Wells One Investments LLC to Leslie E. King 2001 Trust and Robert Welther.
General Taylor St. 2537: $351,000, Paula Lentz Lascsak to Eve Joubert Arnold and Robert J. Arnold II.
Henry Clay Ave. 441: $350,000, Di Ann Claire Lewis Frederic and Earl Joseph Frederic Jr. to Christopher Mark Frederic and Emily Beatrice Dureau Frederic.
Hurst St. 5503: no value stated, Joel M. Funderburk Jr. and Mary Piedmont Funderburk to Jamestown Management LLC.
Hurst St. 5503: no value stated, Jamestown Management LLC to Ram Limited Partnership.
Loyola Ave. 3512: $362,500, T. & T. Real Estate Development LLC to Phillip Ruslanovich Dakhnovets.
Peniston St. 811-813: $640,000, Courtney Dedea Burton and Jeffrey P. Burton to Lisa Helene Laviers and Mark Kim.
Perrier St. 4822: $500,000, Usha Dhond Malkerneker to Amanda E. Garrett.
S. Rocheblave St. 4923: $345,000, Jacob Castagna Alter and Kathryn McElwain Alter to Darla Smith Wisely, Erin B. Wexstten and James M. Wexstten.
State St. 1310: $780,000, Michael Winston Rutledge and Rand Butcher Rutledge to Terry Tedesco Homebuilders LLC.
State St. 2710: $390,000, Sharon Shoemaker Sasser to Judith J. Levitsky Yakova.
State St. Drive 3609: $395,000, Eliot Kapit and Eliza M. Buhrer Kapit to Frank Peter Geraci III, Frank Peter Geraci Robinson III and Michael Ray Robinson Geraci.
Toledano St. 3033-35: $230,000, Christa McGohon Barrett and Nathan Allen Barrett to Wendell W. Cole III.
Toledano St. 721-725: $923,750, Kiel Edward Johnson and Lea Ross Johnson to Adam Nolan Master and Terrel Sugar Master.
Valence St. 2113-15: $395,000, William Tyler Sandlass to Buffalo Biloxi Revocable Trust.
District 7
1601-1603: $385,000, Eric Martin Roaman to Julie A. Fielden Bourgeois.
26th St. 224: $499,000, Jeffrey Micheal Januszek and Meghan Dill Januszek to Chase T. Grob and Paige A. Culotta Grob.
Adams St. 935: $268,400, Shannon E. Rhoden to Bruce E. Fitzgerald and Robyn Indovina Peters.
Birch St. 8731: $285,000, 8731 LLC to Nicholas A. Taylor.
Burdette St. 2013: $649,000, Atlas Greenway Fund 1 LLC to Eugene C. Blackard and Michele D. Blackard.
Forshey St. 8913: $19,000, 8913 Forshey LLC to Observe LLC.
Hay Place 319: $439,999, Luke A. Cusimano III to Rocio Amanda Llanio Crabb Bedi and Ryan Singh Bedi.
Plum St. 8824-26: $338,000, Gch LLC to Killian Jordan Newman.
Pontchartrain Boulevard 6632: $575,000, John Anthony Schiro and Tracey Trapani Schiro to Henry J. Alterman and Renee Leveque Alterman.
Sycamore St. 8400: $410,000, Joel A. Devine and Lise Diamond Devine to Megan Zuchowski Alsop and Neal J. Alsop.