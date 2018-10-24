A lot of guys would have ignored the serious young woman typing away on her laptop, headphones secure on her head. But not Dave Bower. He was curious about what would possess someone to work so studiously in a bar in Bywater, oblivious to the outside world.
“He asked me what I was doing, and I explained I was working on my dissertation,” Kelley Ponder said.
The answer intrigued Bower. In fact, he was so intrigued that before long, Bower and Kelley became a couple, sharing Ponder’s home on Caffine Avenue in Holy Cross.
That was four years ago. Ponder finished her dissertation, on post-Hurricane Katrina domestic violence, and now works as program manager for the New Orleans Citizen Diplomacy Council. Bower is a cable technician. And the 2,200-square-foot single-family home, originally a double shotgun, is a terrific place to live, the couple said.
“It’s historic, so my mother’s antiques and artwork all work beautifully inside,” Ponder said. “We love Holy Cross, and we have great neighbors."
A family with 4-year-old twin girls lives on one side, and a builder the couple calls Mr. Johnny, who renovated their house after Katrina in 2005, lives on the other. And they've made friends in the neighborhood by taking their dogs for walks on the levee.
The phrase “my mother’s antiques” refers to the collection of elegant furnishings that fill the spacious house. Oriental rugs in each room serve to tie together the decor, as do a host of lovely original watercolors. A grandfather clock shares the living room with a slipcovered sofa and chairs and an upright piano rescued from the basement of Ponder’s Fairhope, Alabama, family home.
Blue and white china appears on mantels and table tops. There's an immense formal dining table, with eight matching chairs, that completely fills the dining room.
“I really didn't know what I would do with it or if I would ever use it when I asked for it out of my parents’ belongings,” Ponder said. “But everything fell into place, and now we love having friends over to the house for big dinner parties around that table.”
Beyond the dining room, a hallway leads past “the costume room,” a space that is becoming de rigueur in New Orleans homes with room to spare. A galley kitchen and laundry complete the list of rooms on the right side of the house.
On the left are two light-filled bedrooms, a cozy den where the couple likes to watch Saints games and a storage room.
Outside, a welcoming front porch looks out over a small garden featuring blue plumbago plus a moss-draped crape myrtle tree. The rear yard is a place for relaxing, either in the hammock, shaded by a robust golden rain tree, or at a small table in the sun.
“My brother is a landscaper, so whenever I visit him, he always wants to load me up with plants to put in. I keep explaining that the shade tree means there is little room for sun-loving plants, but he doesn't listen,” Ponder said. “I love the tree even if others like to call it a ‘trash’ tree. Just a week ago, the ground was covered with thousands of tiny yellow blossoms.”
Ponder and her siblings lost both parents about five years ago, prompting a division of household goods and ultimately the sale of the family home (built by her parents and based on the work of New Orleans architect Henry Howard). Unlike millennials who shun their parents' china, crystal, oriental rugs, artwork and traditional furniture, Ponder and her siblings embraced them.
“My mother and I were very close, and I love being able to look around and see things that she loved,” Ponder said. “It was hard to lose both of my parents within months of one another, but what I inherited made it possible to put in an all-cash offer on this house. I looked for a while and realized that Holy Cross offered the right mix of historic character, community, affordability and access to the river.”
The river, and its accessible levee, are two of Holy Cross’ main attractions, according to the couple.
“We like to take the dogs up there,” said Bower, referring to Rufus, Cosimo and Henry. “Henry is the smallest — he’s a cross between a Chihuahua and a papillon, we think — but he is in charge.”