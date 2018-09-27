Founded in the early 1970s, the Texas Rose Rustlers started off traveling the Texas countryside, looking for old roses in overgrown cemeteries and abandoned homesteads.
Nowadays, the group focuses on trading cuttings, as well as locating, identifying and preserving old garden roses that might otherwise die out.
On Tuesday, Becky Smith and Deanna Krause, of the Rustlers, will share some Texas rose growing wisdom at the monthly meeting of the New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society at John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Metairie.
“It was a tradition in country cemeteries in the olden days to plant roses at the gravesite of loved ones — especially their favorite rose,” Smith said. “The Rose Rustlers started taking cuttings of the roses and had to do a whole lot of research to figure out exactly which roses they had found.”
The group was founded by Pam Puryear, Margaret Sharpe and Bill Welch. According to Smith, Puryear shared her cuttings with a nursery owner named Mike Shoup, whose nursery at the time sold plants like wax leaf begonias and pittosporum.
“After Pam showed him all the great roses she’d collected, Mike completely changed his business and its name. Today he owns the Antique Rose Emporium in Brenham, Texas, and he sells to people all over the country,” Smith said. “Back in the 1970s, the roses that Pam had rustled just weren’t commercially available, and a lot of them still aren't.”
Smith and Krause were invited to New Orleans by Peggy Martin, the well-known rosarian whose namesake rose survived flooding from Hurricane Katrina and now blooms in many local gardens.
“We love coming to New Orleans because there’s so many people so interested in the old roses,” said Smith. “We put on our list every time we come to go see Leo Watermeier‘s roses at Armstrong Park so we can rustle a few cuttings.”
By taking cuttings, the Rustlers avoid harming the host plant. In fact, many plants do better after they’ve been "rustled."
“We have rules about what we take and how. We try to ask permission whenever it’s possible, but sometimes it is not something we can do." Smith said. “So we make sure to leave the rosebush better than when we first came upon it. We might prune it and cut out the deadwood, for example, before we leave.”
The Rustlers grow new roses from the rooted cuttings.
“There are as many ways to propagate cuttings as there are people who want to do it," Smith said. "Everyone seems to have a favorite method.
“What I like to do is to take a cutting about 8 inches long so I have about five or six growth nodes. I take off all the leaves except the ones of the top, and I put the cutting in a 4-inch pot with about two or three nodes buried. Then I do something that others don't — I bury the 4-inch pot in the soil at the base of my oak tree," which, she said, gets just the right amount of shade.
"Then I put a glass jar on top of it and walk away. When I look at the jar in a few weeks and I see leaves at the top of the jar, I know it’s time to take it out of and step it up to a gallon pot.”
At its peak, Smith had 650 rose shrubs and 250 roses in pots on her 14-acre spread in Hungerford, Texas, about 50 miles from Houston. That staggering number of roses yields a bounty of beauty and fragrance.
So what does Smith do with all the blooms?
“Well, a local girl who was getting married came by and got a bunch of roses to take the petals from, so she had plenty of them to throw. And if a friend gets sick or something, I’ll take them roses,” Smith said. “But when people ask me what my favorite rose is, I usually quote a friend: My favorite rose is whichever one I am looking at in that moment.”
New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society
7 p.m. Tuesday
John Calvin Presbyterian Church
4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie
