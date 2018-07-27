While August is not a particularly pleasant time to work in the yard and garden, there are some tasks that need attention during the heat of summer. Working early in the morning or in the cool of the evening can help keep outdoor activities bearable.
CARE FOR ROSES: Roses in the landscape may be looking very rough. This is normal; they will bloom again in the fall. Prune ever-blooming roses like Knock-Out and Drift roses to about ⅔ of their total height in August. This pruning prepares the roses for repeat blooming in October and November. Don’t prune once-blooming roses that only bloom in spring and summer; this will greatly reduce their ability to flower next year.
PLAN FALL COLOR: For late-season color in flower beds, consider planting coleus, pentas, vinca and other hot weather annuals. Many nurseries still have these later-summer bloomers ready for purchase.
PLANT FALL VEGETABLES: Fall veggies should be planted now. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, bunching onions, cauliflower, chard, collards, cucumbers, lima beans, okra, shallots, turnips, squash, mustards and southern peas can all be seeded directly into the soil. Seedlings of peppers, eggplant and tomato can be planted by mid-August. Choose varieties that have good heat tolerance and a short days-to-harvest interval.
CONTROL WEEDS: Keep a grip on weeds in the landscape. Hot, wet weather makes many things grow quickly. Hand pulling is best; weed and feed products should not be used if temperatures exceed 85 degrees F. They can cause significant damage, especially in lawns. Hold off applying these herbicides until cooler weather comes.
REPOT CONTAINER PLANTS: Container plants may be root bound; check and repot them as needed. Water containers in the morning, filling them until water runs out of the holes in the bottom. Add some slow-release fertilizer or compost to the container to keep the plants going strong.
TREAT FOR LAWN PESTS: Chinch bugs are active in lawns, especially St. Augustine lawns. Look for growing areas of brown, with a strawlike texture. They love to hang out near edging, sidewalks and driveways. Often the damage begins there and expands outward. Treat with insecticide products labeled for use in lawns. Read and follow label directions carefully!
SPRAY FOR MITES: Spider mites and white flies are very active during hot weather. Make several applications of Year Round or All Season Oil. Spray the underside of the leaves. This is where they are actively feeding. Spraying in the cool of the early morning helps ensure a more targeted treatment.
PINCH COLEUS: Coleus add a nice pop of color to flower beds this time of year. Pinch off any flower spikes, fertilize lightly and pinch the vegetative growth back lightly to encourage a flush of new foliage.
ORDER FLOWER BULBS: Order spring flowering bulbs now for delivery in October. Bulbs that require pre-chilling like tulips and hyacinths should be ordered in time to adequately chill for 12 to 16 weeks before planting. Most bulbs should be planted in October and November, but tulips and hyacinths should be planted in late December or January.
CARE FOR PEPPERS, EGGPLANTS: Peppers and eggplants should still be producing. Side dress with compost or some 8-8-8 to keep them growing, and produce a fall crop later. Control pests quickly. Both peppers and eggplant will begin to produce more fruits in fall once things cool off if they are kept healthy now.
CONTROL MOSQUITOES: Check saucers and birdbaths for mosquito larvae, tipping them out as needed. Add some slow-release fertilizer or compost to the container to keep the plants going strong.
Milkweed plants are likely covered with small, yellow aphids. Do not use pesticides on these. Monarch caterpillars may be feeding nearby and should not be harmed. Natural aphid predators like ladybeetles will take care of them eventually. Likewise, bark lice are active on area trees and woody shrubs. If you notice a thin, silvery web on the bark of these plants, this is an indication that bark lice are at work. They are harmless and feed on debris, and are cleaning the trees naturally. Let them work away!
Q: My Brown’s Select Satsuma has been in the ground for five years, and it is loaded with fruit! Many of the branches are touching the ground, and I’m worried that they are going to snap. What should I do? Thanks. — B.
A: Congratulations on having a nice future harvest! Young trees can sometimes overbear fruit. If the branches seem like they are in danger of snapping, you may remove ⅓ to ½ of the fruit and still get a nice crop while alleviating the strain on the branches. Wooden props also can help. Cut a “V” shape in some old boards and use them to prop the branches up. After harvesting them this winter, prune any branches that may be headed downward. Fruit trees should have a nice, open-branching structure with an upright growth. — Anna Timmerman