ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for July 9-13
ABITA SPRINGS
Section 21, township 6 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Shirley Fairburn Jarrell to Jesse Randall Jarrell.
Clear Creek Drive 21465: $75,000, Brandner Interests LLC to HMM Development LLC.
Clear Creek Drive 21465: $135,000, HMM Development LLC to Scott J. Wood and Stacy I. Willoz.
Dundee Loop 3068: $172,000, Sara Frances Bryan to Elizabeth M. Damaré.
Fairway Drive 73477: $229,900, Donald V. Haik to Blaine P. Conrad and Tracy M. Conrad.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $5,000, Authors Stables LLC to Southern Grace Estates LLC.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Lewis C. Ragan and Lynne M. Renihan to Lewis C. Ragan and/or Lynne M. Renihan revocable living trust.
Section 21, township 6 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Shirley Fairburn Jarrell to Anita Gwen Jarrell Seal.
South Abita Springs subdivision, lots 7, 9, 11, 13, square 25: $22,000, Alfreda Green Mouton to Prevision Home Builders LLC.
West Abita Springs subdivision, lots 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, square 7: donation, no value stated, Randy Lee Batiste to Debra Ann Batiste.
COVINGTON
Andorra Drive 1300: $479,900, Christian Blake Russell and Rosalie R. Russell to Shaun Xiao and Lindsey M. Xiao.
Beauregard Parkway 997: $436,979, Highland Homes Inc. to Randall Ann Harris.
Catalpa Trace 64: $407,000, Scott N. Webster and Erin M. Webster to Chad R. James and Nichole L. James.
Division of New Covington subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Brenda White and Shirley White Henry to Bessie White.
E. Creek Court 1020: $173,625, DSLD Homes LLC to Kylie C. Powelson.
Fourth St. 70435: $132,000, Sylvia R. Hill to Lawrence P. Schlater.
Garland St. 20222: $189,000, Giovanny Paolo Magallon and Kelliana Little Magallon to Benjamin J. Netterville and Jessica Spence Netterville.
Lake Ramsey subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 154: $80,000, One Consort International LLC to Thomas W. Fitzgerald and Christine Lee Fitzgerald.
Long Lake Drive 336: $440,000, Cherissa Cabahug to John J. Nichol and Carol W. Mills Nichol.
Louis Prima Drive 34: $619,535, Mandeville Office LLC to Testiga Properties LLC.
Madris Lane 15529: $177,900, D.R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Adi Michelle Yonas.
N. Vermont St. 209: $514,000, Vermont Properties LLC to Northgate Workspace LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $192,000, F&M Badon Construction Inc. to Allen E. Arceneaux.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $115,000, Doris Hoover Johnston to John B. Courtney revocable living trust.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $85,000, Doris H. Johnston to Timothy E. Trammell and Shawn C. Trammell.
Primrose Drive 110: $55,000, Walter J. Segrave III and Diane W. Segrave to Hearthstone Homes LLC.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 54: $75,000, River Club Development to G Brothers Construction Camille LLC.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 56: $75,000, River Club Development LLC to G Brothers Construction Luke LLC.
Rue St. Julien 627: $322,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Ronald S. Stafford and Judy L. Stafford.
S. Lakeshore Drive 14202: $250,000, Christin A. Moses and Linda S. Gutierrez to Sampson Properties LLC.
S. Verona Drive 135: $285,000, Tracy Dee Hillman and Nedra Eliane Fowler to Harold W. Mowery II and Jennifer E. Mowery.
Second St. 70508: $140,000, Timothy M. Poyadou Jr. to Justin M. Doles.
Tallow Creek Blvd. 352: $253,000, David W. Lowe and Karen A. Lowe to Joseph L. Romano Jr. and Jeanette Breaux Romano.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 2, 4, square 83: $12,250, Lucius H. Pigott Jr. and Dorene V. Pigott to Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lot 181-A, square 4: $21,500, Megan Seals and Amanda L. Seals to Peace Enterprises LLC.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A1, lot 139: $97,000, Bryan Scott Whiteman and Jessica S. Whiteman to Conbeth Development LLC.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-4, lot 248: $555,000, Larry R. Palmer and Gloria F. Palmer to Richard A. O'Krepki.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-5: $65,000, Terra Bella Group LLC to Highland Homes Inc..
Terra Mariae subdivision, Phase 1, lot 48: $215,000, Rosalia L. Foto to Louis D. Wagner and Buford Horton Jr.
Tiger Ave. 492: $271,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Meltress Painter Tooley.
FOLSOM
Frederick Planche Farms subdivision, lot 4-B: $875,000, Patrick H. Joffrion and Linda H. Joffrion to Gary D. Stevens and Barbara A. Stevens.
Kenneland Place 128: $188,000, Succession of Shelly Ann Kent to Nicholas C. Sullivan and Angelle E. Hagan.
La. 1077 78342: $245,000, Karen E. Boyer Duplantis to Joseph A. Comeaux.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $140,000, Allison A. Cornelius, Carolyn F. Cornelius, Roger M. Cornelius and Cecily Cornelius-White to Underhill Nursery Inc.
Section 21, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Renae Maddox Griffin to Cristi Maddox Brugier.
Thompson Road 15086: $249,000, Gene D. Booth and Linda D. Booth to Griselda M. Maldonado and Angel L. Maldonado Jr.
LACOMBE
Antler St. 29494: $155,000, Michele Hebert to Travis J. David.
Brier Lake Estates, Phase 15-A, lot 382: $50,000, Rebecca T. Fazzio to Fernand W. Beaucoudray and Linda G. Beaucoudray.
East St. 30152: $209,200, Bam Land Group LLC to Cedar Brinkley and Erin V. Brinkley.
Forest Glenn subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Lori B. Jones, succession of Sidney C. Brown and succession of Velma B. Brown to Julie B. Daire.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: $40,000, Kevin Duane Samrow and Rebecca B. Samrow to Jason A. Snyder and Heather H. Snyder.
Nina Drive 30207: $30,000, Michael A. Fridge to Nina Bend LLC.
Pichon Road 26130: $59,800, Matthew Crockett to Demitrius Investments LLC.
Pichon Road 26130: $71,000, Demetrius Investments LLC to Mark S. Carpenter.
Tranquility Trail 26270: $17,500, ACM Vision V LLC to Ugo Domenico Iovenitti.
MADISONVILLE
Autumn Creek Drive 424: $278,000, Scott P. Alphonso and Nicole D. Alphonso to Dawn Ekinia Williams.
Bedico Parkway 665: $399,900, Depp Construction Co. LLC to Scott P. Alphonso and Nicole D. Alphonso.
Horned Owl Court 212: $315,000, Dominick Sparacino to John Gaies.
House Sparrow Drive 5005: $267,100, Devin G. Michaud to Michael J. Navarro, Elizabeth K. Navarro and Charlotte P. Cale.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $215,000, Brenda David Kearns to Duane W. Superneau and Connie Liner Superneau.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Richard Emile Miller, Justin J. Revere, Marlene Revere and others to Dondra Revere Miller.
Night Heron Lane 717: $379,000, Haaswood Homes Inc. to Ross L. Mongrue and Lindsey L. Mongrue.
Pine Grove Loop 628: $319,930, DSLD Homes LLC to Matthew A. Ramey and Katelyn P. Ramey.
Rucker Road 140: $375,000, John J. Nichol and Carol W. Mills to Kenneth M. Lane and Mindy H. Lane.
S. Highland Oaks 301: $229,900, Kenneth M. Lane and Mindy H. Lane to Ronald R. Garic and Natalie F. Garic.
Spring Haven Lane 1068: $414,500, Intrepid Builders LLC to Emerson Paul Darbonne and Amy F. Darbonne.
Timberwood Drive 125: $253,000, Stephen M. Sislock to Arwen Langsford and Janard Langsford.
MANDEVILLE
Town of Mandeville, lots 21-24, 26, 28, square 85-B: $43,550, Gram Realty Co. Inc. and Donam II irrevocable trust to Peace Enterprises LLC.
Town of Mandeville, lots 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, square 384-B: $75,000, Pohick Church and Sharon Brinkley Light to J&J Builders Northshore Inc.
Bluewater Drive 1221: $390,000, Daniel A. Linarello to Austin J. Moreau and Meghan E. Carter.
Caribbean Court 12: $200,000, Charles G. Foto and Linda Williams-Foto to Lucy Sepulveda.
Carondelet St. 701: $235,000, Annamarie Gorischek Papp to Annastasia Boeddeker Bassil.
Chateau Loire Court 6053: $288,000, SKC Investors LLC to David P. Liberto and Ana E. Rios Liberto.
Chateau Papillon 109: $476,800, MJB Construction LLC to Brian James and Kimberly M. James.
Claire Drive 778: $387,000, Marcelo Kuroda and Yaeko Oyama Kuroda to Charles Frank Chehardy.
Colbert St. 645: $189,000, Ronald J. Naquin and Joann McAdams Naquin to Jeffery W. Galbreath and Jeannie M. Galbreath.
Destin St. 2242: donation, no value stated, John M. Swensek to Penny S. Falcon.
Frenchmen Drive 141: $175,000, Ann Marie Vicroy Ribbeck to Walter R. Keller and Rachel L. Keller.
Golden Shores subdivision, lot 211, square 12: $53,500, Town North Construction LLC to Sainte Croix Developments LLC.
Highland Drive 156: donation, no value stated, John Ellis II to Gina Locatto.
Judith St. 23487: $70,000, Herbert E. George and Terry S. George to Frank Mistretta IV and Danielle Wood Mistretta.
McDonald St. 2785: $145,000, Randy J. Ledet and Lydia C. Ledet to Brittany M. North.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $21,500, Florida Exteriors LLC to DLK Homes LLC.
Oak Grove subdivision, lots 23, 24, 25, 33, 34, 36, square 38: $140,000, Succession of Laverne Morris Welch to Calvin P. Jones Jr. and Diane H. Jones.
Olvey St. 1981: $250,000, Ronald W. Jones and Susan M. Jones to Sean A. Cargo and Melissa M. Cargo.
Remington Drive 114: $388,000, National Transfer Services LLC to Matthew Nagy and Delta Lynne B. Nagy.
Remington Drive 114: $388,000, Michael R. Forrester and Christa Leigh Hayes Forrester to National Transfers Services LLC.
Rue Bayonne 1138: $305,085, Daniel T. Merker and Courtney M. Merker to Michael Clay LeJeune and Bernadine L. LeJeune.
Tchefuncta Club Estates, lot 59, square 5: $650,000, Joseph A. Vitale III and Gail C. Vitale to Russell J. Reed and Lacy S. Bazyari Reed.
Tiffany Lane 1600: donation, no value stated, Louis G. Cucinotta to Lynnea Eileen Cucinotta.
Town of Mandeville, lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 25, 27, 34, 36, 38, square 95-A: $135,000, Donam II irrevocable trust and Gram Realty Co. Inc. to Danny Gaspard Inc.
Town of Mandeville, lots 47, 48, 49, square 50: $45,000, Ray Paul Hebert and Lisa B. Hebert to Casa De Leon Development.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Holly Grace Hess to Hana Hess Jeansonne, Honee Ann Hess and others.
W. Ridge Drive 2008: no value stated, Thomas A. Cagle and Kelly B. Cagle to Thomas A. Cagle and Kelly Cagle.
Yaupon Drive 432: $232,000, Bryan B. Wager and Hayden G. Wager to Charles W. Slaydon Sr. and Susan G. Slaydon.
PEARL RIVER
Allison Lane 38064: $250,000, Troy Lombard and Colleen Lombard to Darnell D. Mahoney and Kenneth W. Sanders.
Joe Moore Road 36390: $175,000, Bryan Steinert and Crystal Crowe Steinert to Robert H. Mire and Lisa Vacarella.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Ralph Lance Foreman and Deirdra Ann Chauvin Foreman to Eric Garcia-Alvarado and Aubrey Foreman-Garcia.
Stallion Run 120: $205,000, James McFatter and Patti S. McFatter to Shawn K. Hughes and Holly A. Hughes.
SIXTH WARD
Section 33, township 7 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $33,263, Anthony J. Cousin and Andrea Collins Cousin to Michael D. Dalferes and Wendi S. Dalferes.
SLIDELL
Marsh House Minor subdivision, lot D-1: $260, Succession of John Bussey Coats to Picayune Properties Inc.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $3,000, Succession of John Brunson Coats to Picayune Properties Inc.
Alan Circle 316: $290,000, Kali A. Luparello to Brandon J. Benton and Ashley P. Benton.
Anthony Drive 111: donation, no value stated, Cathryn M. Eagle to David B. Merry.
Anthony Drive 212: $150,000, Leland E. Williams and Frances D. Williams to Daniel F. Egan Sr.
Autumn Lakes Road 300: $318,500, James N. Wood Jr. and Laurie R. Wood to Curtis M. Anderson and Wendolyn W. Anderson.
Bluebird Drive 279: $110,000, Harold J. Newman III to Jonathan M. Smith.
Brakefield St. 347: $239,000, Roger B. Olivier and Judith C. Olivier to Judith P. Dunaway.
Brookhaven Court 205: $100,000, Denise Tran to BMRC Properties LLCD.
City Drive 3680: $115,000, Dennis F. Dominique Jr., Paula A. Merz and Denise F. Dominique to Eric H. Dake and Holly E. Willford Dake.
Covey Court 304: $175,000, Patrick Miller to Peter Thanh Nguyen.
Defiance Drive 137: donation, no value stated, Joshua David Barnett to Dianna Lynn Barnett Viner.
Defiance Drive 137: donation, no value stated, Catherine C. Barnett to Dianna Lynn Barnett Viner.
Dockside Drive 313: $440,000, Susan Sullivan Salsbury to Patrick A. Ritschel and Dawn M. Slone Ritschel.
Dublin Court 103: $315,000, Troy A. Watson and Melissa J. Watson to Brian J. Czech and Laura H. Czech.
E. Lake Court 125: $191,000, Sarayu Sava Thulluri to Daniel Connell and Habeeb P. Mohammed.
Florida Ave. 703: donation, no value stated, Erin Gomez Marquez to Marcelo R. Marquez.
Fourth St. 2596: $160,000, David E. Joseph to Amanda L. Walker.
Foxbriar St. 207: $50,000, Kathy R. Phillips to Gaspar LoCicero III and Barbara E. LoCiero.
Golden Pheasant Drive 137: $239,000, Succession of Clyde Milton Robinson Sr. to Emanuel J. Dyer.
Hogan Court 424: $252,000, Gerald Forres Wicks Jr. to Wyatt C. Huling and Amanda L. Huling.
Jefferson Drive 503: $125,000, Sara J. Lyons to Daniel C. Breaux.
Kingspoint subdivision, Phase 8-Q-4, lot 75: donation, no value stated, Terrell William Haynes to Terrell Weldon Haynes.
Lakeshore Villae Drive 689: $262,000, D.R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Darryl Nealty Sr. and Kolby Montrelle Aubert.
Lakeshore Village Drive 820: $224,000, D.R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Telita A. Ovide.
Lakeshorve Village Drive 700: $217,000, D.R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Sean E. Lewis and Jasmine R. Guess.
Leonell Circle 101: $126,000, Zachary A. Powell and Gabrielle C. Powell to Justin E. Toro and Janet F. Toro.
Ninth St. 1326: donation, no value stated, Stuart A. Martin and Earline B. Martin to Barbara Lynn Goss Miller.
Ranger Place 110: $310,000, John H. Embry Jr. and Anna T. Embry to Michael Ryan.
Riviera Drive 3844: $99,700, KTF Properties LLC to John M. Bond and Geraldine H. Bond.
Spartan Drive 511, Unit 6102: $10 and other good and valuable considerations, secretary of housing and urban development to Joseph S. Simmons and Deborah Masterson Simmons.
Sterling Oaks subdivision, Phase 1-C, lot 117: $283,000, Victor Terranova and Nikki Terranova to Ross T. Cooper and Aubrey Cooper.
Sun Valley Lane 1018: $203,500, George Louis Valentin III and Amanda P. Valentin to Erik L. Jones and Caitlin K. Jones.
Tumblebrook St. 218: $100,000, Don G. Addington and Virginia P. Addington to David G. Stein and Ramona Chaney Stein.
W. Essex Drive 286: $225,000, Cheshire Group LLC to Leiley Liberato and Joseph V. Liberato Jr.
Walnut St. 718-20: $9,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to David J. Crovetto.
Washington Court 1421: $199,900, James J. Kuhn to Clayton W. Levgerne.
Wesley Lane 5702: $209,000, Ramiro A. Montoya and Alba Rosa Macias Montoya to Michelle M. Russell.
SUN/BUSH
Father Francis Road 80510: donation, no value stated, Stephanie Ann Zar to Sandra P. Victoriano.
Elliot Road 80215: $230,000, Earl R. Robnett and Karessa Leger Robnett to Christine C. Tully.
La. 40 29349: donation, no value stated, Kenneth L. Wehner Jr. to Gina Mistretta Wehner.
La. 41 80225: donation, no value stated, Enchanted Inceptions LLC to Sandra P. Victoriano.
Rollo Road 80055: $308,000, Christopher W. Rogers and Clare E. Wilbert Rogers to Ryan G. Carroll and Rebecca Ann Strout Carroll.
Section 50, township 4 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Michael A. Accardo Jr. to Michael A. Accardo III.