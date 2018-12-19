For more than 30 years, Al Copeland Sr.’s Christmas decorations were a local tradition. Pyrotechnic in color, scope and sheer oooh factor, the displays drew both gridlocked traffic and litigation from frustrated neighbors. Reportedly, the million-plus lights were visible from satellites.

“My father did Christmas larger than life. He made it special, as far back as I can remember,” said Al Copeland Jr., Copeland’s eldest son and CEO of Al Copeland Investments. “He made it special because it was special to him.”

Copeland’s Christmas spectacle lit up the block almost every year from 1974 to 2008. But Copeland, legendary founder of the Popeyes brand, had relocated to the North Shore by the time he died from Merkel cell carcinoma in 2008 at age 64, and the house suffered from the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina.

After Copeland passed away, his family donated the home’s interior elements to Habitat for Humanity and gave the Christmas lights to Lafreniere Park. They demolished the house, intending to turn the site into an Al Copeland memorial park and donate it to Jefferson Parish. But like the Christmas light spectacle, that plan faced opposition.

“The neighbors went up in arms, and it was a real ruckus,” Copeland Jr. said.

So the lakefront lot in Pontchartrain Shores sat vacant for years. It might have remained a palm tree-shaded green space if not for a serendipitous bike ride. Al and his wife, Liz, had decided to downsize and sell the seven-bedroom Kenner home where they raised five daughters. They cycled along the Lake Pontchartrain levee, arriving at the empty lot that had once been the site of so much celebration. There, butterflies greeted them. The couple interpreted this as a sign.

“That’s when we said, ‘Let’s just build our house here,’ ” Copeland Jr. said. “Liz felt it was the right thing to do, and I wanted the legacy to live on with a member of the family.”

Constructed in 2015 by Adam Bertuglia of Creative Builders, Copeland Mansion 2.0 has a grand neoclassical exterior with Doric columns, symmetrical fenestration and a triangular pediment. By contrast, its predecessor had a decidedly Mediterranean feel, thanks to its tall arched windows and tile roof.

However, a few original elements from “Big Al’s” estate remain: his palm trees, gate (cast with the initials AC) and, for Christmas, a life-sized nativity set.

“We kept the spiritual component,” Liz said. “But we get that question every year: ‘Are you going to decorate for Christmas?’”

The family's outdoor decorations are minimal — at least by Copeland standards. Garlands by Roussel’s of Gonzales enliven the entrance. The foyer features 23-foot ceilings and a hand-painted mural by Connie Harris. To the right, there’s a 10-foot, partially flocked fir from The Plant Gallery. To the left, there’s a giant Santa figure.

Nearby, there's a 1,000-bottle capacity wine cabinet. “A few bottles are missing now,” said Liz, laughing. She and Al recently co-hosted the Life and Legacy Party, benefiting the Al Copeland Foundation and its efforts to cure Merkel cell carcinoma.

“We made a promise to (my father) that we would find a cure for the cancer that killed him,” Copeland Jr. said. “We opened a clinical trial with LSU Health Sciences Center two years ago for an immunotherapy program that was showing some success with Merkel cell carcinoma. … We have opened 13 clinical trials, we have 49 patients, and we just announced that we are now up to the third patient who is cancer-free.”

The Copelands built their house for entertaining. It has three kitchens (a regular kitchen, a prep kitchen and an outdoor kitchen), plus a full bar. Twelve-foot ceilings and a panoramic rear wall of windows provide ample light. A neutral palette extends from the European hardwood floors and marble countertops to the custom furnishings by Doerr Furniture and Comeaux Furniture, allowing candlelight, Champagne and flickering flames from the ventless ethanol fireplace to be the stars. Monique Roy-Cooper of Modern Flooring and Interiors did the interior design.

Outside, silver travertine tiles surround the pool, which includes a built-in basketball hoop, swim jet and hot tub/cool dip. That’s where the Copelands’ grandchildren like to spend most of their time. But Copeland Jr.’s favorite play space is his “man cave” in the garage. It houses his collection of high-performance, competitive cars: a 2018 Porsche GT2 RS, a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and a 2017 Dodge Viper ACR.

Father-son racing memorabilia line the walls: Copeland’s 1987 International British Harmsworth Trophy, newspaper clippings and medals among them.

“These are some of the boats we raced over the years,” Copeland Jr. said, gesturing at framed photographs. “Now I race cars.”

In addition to a competitive spirit, Copeland Jr. inherited his father’s love for the holidays. He and Liz host a family get-together every Christmas, which is no small affair.

“We’ll be about 70 people strong for Christmas Eve,” says Copeland Jr., who is the oldest of eight siblings. He and Liz have five daughters, plus five grandchildren and a sixth due in March.

The siblings take turns hosting family gatherings, but Christmas will forever be celebrated at the Copeland mansion in Metairie.

“I remember (my father) being a great family man, businessman and entrepreneur — and incredibly competitive and eager to win at everything in life,” said Copeland Jr. “Now the legacy lives on through Liz and I.”