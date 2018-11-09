NO.eastjefftransfers.epl.111018
EAST JEFFERSON

Transfers for Oct. 18-25

HARAHAN

Gordon Ave. 471: John A. Orr to 471 Gordon Ave LLC, $140,000.

Macque Drive 157: Nuccio Properties LLC to Jan E. Somoza, Michael F. Somoza, Frank M. Somoza and Jan E. Walser, $295,000.

Own Your Own subdivision, lot 35, square 4: Michael A. Spanks Sr. and Carla Spanks to Daniel E. Hayes, $50,000.

Research Drive 221: Jane Lugenbuhl, George A. Frilot III, Donald M. Frilot, Linda Barber, Harry W. Reineke IV, Eric T. Reineke, Research Drive LLC and Ursula Frilot to Lapeyre Properties LLC, $1,800,000.

JEFFERSON

Betz Ave. 505: Kahnhart Properties LLC to Sarah Chancellor-Watson and William D. Watson Jr., $295,000.

Honore Drive 551: Butterworth Development LLC to Madison C. Post, $325,000.

Lions St. 235: Margaret J. Taylor, Mary Munro and Margaret J. Bates to Glenn G. Hyer Jr., $145,000.

Markham Ave. 4448: Miriam K. Hendrickson to Evan Cox, $200,000.

Rio Vista Ave. 716: Joseph P. Guidry and Carol M. Guidry to Stephen Guidry and Kimberly M. Guidry, $118,000.

San Carlos Ave. 9: Joshua P. Guilbeau and Christina E. Guilbeau to Benny P. Portier Jr. and Katie G. Portier, $285,000.

Sherling Ave. 37: Katherine Krail to John W. Landry, donation.

KENNER

Augusta St. 2736: Betty L.H. Matthew to Darin T. Sibille, $133,000.

Champagne Drive 813: Linda Gravois to Omar Uddin, $350,000.

David Drive 4920: John R. Schneider Jr. and Debbie E. Schneider to Jose J. Rodriguez, $253,000.

Gabriel subdivision, lot 198: Jayesh B. Shukla and Neela J. Shukla to Jayesh B. Shukla & Orneela J. Shukla Revocable Living Trust, donation.

Greenwood St. 2732-36: Lawrence L. Prosper Jr. and Sarah W. Prosper to HUM Management LLC, $230,000.

Hanson Place subdivision, lot 1, square 2: Forrest Charles Jr. to James Mohamad, $21,000.

Southlake Villages subdivision, lot 9A, square H: Ruppert Development Lots LLC to Del Mar Farms Inc., $115,000.

Tulane Drive 3748: Estate Acquisition Inc. to Molly K. Votaw, $169,900.

University City subdivision, lot 32A, square 40: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Richard O. Stant, $80,000.

METAIRIE

47th St. 3013: Colleen Patania to Homestead Investment LLC, $240,000.

Alexander Drive 4708: Earl L. Laurent Jr. to Joy L. Morales and Dudley J. Morales Jr., $112,500.

Athania Parkway 250: Sheila M. Roberts, John K. Roberts Jr. and Sheila Roberts to Christe Brewton and Joseph D. Brewton, $280,000.

Aurora Ave. 954: Richard H. Chee to One Construction LLC, $195,000.

Bath Ave. 411: Ryan C. Grace and Stacie Grace to 411 Bath LLC, $235,000.

Beverly Garden Drive 53: Posada Santa Anna LLC to Boue-Gibbs Properties LLC, $285,000.

Bridgedale, no further data: Allen J. Villarrubia and Angelle Villarrubia to Andrew R. Siekmann, $289,000.

Bridget St. 5613: Joseph F. Lahatte III and Virginia T. Lahatte to Eric Poche and Lauren D. Poche, $240,000.

Carnation Ave. 1424: Karen A. Young, Bruce C. Young, Steven J. Young and Janet T. Y. Monnerjahn to Steven M. Young, $140,000.

Carthage St. 4704: Fay Camet and Ronald C. Camet to Katelyn Sileo and John D. Sileo III, $375,000.

Civic St. 3922: Gwendolyn G. Lavin and Howard J. Lavin to Joshua Duncan, $200,000.

Cleary Tract subdivision, lot 76C1: Sun K. Chan and Cindy S. L. Chan to Donald L. Cassara Jr. and Shannon P. Cassara, $270,000.

Concord Ave. 1809: Kathleen Murla to Erin O'Brien, $174,250.

Country Club Estates subdivision, lot 285: Celso E. Hernandez to Ellie&arnie Properties LLC, $155,000.

Disney Drive 1600: George F. Boue III to Susan P. Spiess, $164,000.

Farnham Place 4: AVD LLC to Stacey Wickersham and Jeffrey P. Wickersham, $1,000.

Fountain Court condo, unit 1: DAT Properties LLC to Mary K. Rollins, $55,000.

Home Ave. 1901: Alice H. Musso to Robert Musso Jr., $201,000.

Jeannette Drive 5008: Alicia H. Conzelmann and Blake D. Conzelmann to Joseph F. Barnett, $251,400.

Kawanee Ave. 4524: Tiffinie L. Cadwell, Chad M. Janusa and Tiffinie C. Janusa to Jason M. Lebouef, $199,900.

Labarre Drive 124-126: M. Landrieu Properites LLC to CDB Perdido II LLC, $422,500.

Manson, plot 215-B: Ferran Hardie Homes Inc. to Ann O. Rader and Allen E. Rader, $140,000.

Metairie Court Parkway 2708: Jerry Jose to Todd J. Elliot, $240,400.

Metairie Lawn Drive 624: Anthony J. Staines and Denise A. Staines to Anthony J. Staines & Denise A. Staines Master Trust, donation.

Metairie Road 2316: Duane A. Bertucci, June Logan, Jill Perez and Joy Wade to 2316 Metairie Road LLC, $312,500.

Metairieville subdivision, lot 14A1, square 42: Alexis A. Cuny to Briana M. Egan, donation.

Metro View condo, unit 119-B: Robert S. Gamino to Camille F. Perniciaro and Camelle F. Frabbiele, $110,000.

N. Arnoult Street B. 1100: Yiran Liu to Cynthia L. Lamantia, $226,400.

N. Hullen St. 3627: Hao V. Nguyen and Minh H. T. Chu to Hoa Van & Minh Ha Chu Nguyen Revocable Trust,, donation.

N. Hullen St. 3803: ERG Enterprises LLC to Gerald L. Parton and Kristi P. Christian, $400,000.

Newlands St. 4109: Tina Hayden to Sharon Bridges, $205,000.

Newlands St. 5008-10: Gilbert & Joann Smith Revocable Trust to Alexander J. Baynham and Paige Baynham, $335,000.

North Upland Ave. 704: Dennis K. Dolbear to Jason P. Macaluso, $150,000.

North Wilson Ave. 518: Yolanda Segui to Luis A. T. Espejo, $158,000.

Orpheum Ave. 1728: Melisa Gunzburg and William Gunzburg to G&H Electric LLC and Graci Hart Electric, $310,000.

Pontchartrain Gardens / Harvard Estates, no further data: Jefferson Parish and Jefferson Parish Council to Oscar Valera, $38,000.

Pontchartrain Gardens 1. B. subdivision, lot 10, square 35: Igor Vizelberg and Ana B. Vizelberg to Heidi G. Vizelberg, donation.

Ruth St. 5508: Robert A. Adams to Ismet Akinci and Ayla Akinci, $230,000.

Severn Ave. 1801: Tri Coastal Enterprises LLC to Consuelo E. Castaneda, $370,000.

Sigur Ave. 1312: Ian J. Beer to Linda Beer, $80,000.

South Green Acres Court 4601: Jeanne Crochet and Elias J. Koniditsiotis to Becca T. Nguyen, $365,000.

Southshore Drive 4708: Jennifer R. Holcomb and J. R. Holcomb to Alice Olson and George F. Olson, $325,000.

Toby Lane 4521: Anthony J. Staines and Denise A. Staines to Anthony J. Staines & Denise A. Staines Master Trust, donation.

Upper Pontalba of Metairie condo, unit 124: Carolyn Russo and Dennis A. Russo to Ryan K. Russo, donation.

Westgate subdivision, lot 4, square M: Richard L. Reeves III to Richard Lienhop Jr., $190,000.

Whitney Place condo, unit 713: Helen Farrelly to James C. Hamrick, $130,000.

Whitney Place condo, unit 905: Richard M. Christoffer Jr. and Carol A. Geraci to Barry Bavister and Liliane Bavister, $117,000.

RIVER RIDGE

Drolla Park 124: Eleanor Hauler and Rudolph M. Hauler to Marcus B. Bouler, $250,000.

Redgate subdivision, lot 28, square 4: Anne Graffagnini and Mark A. Graffagnini to Glenda Evans and George H. Evans Jr., $100.

Suzanne Drive 10143: Ann E. Koloski to Jennifer M. Wade and J. Wade, $315,000.

