NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Dec. 17-21
District 1
Annunciation St. 1469: $360,000, Tiffany Jilek to Mariel E. Sparr Boykin and Wyatt P. Boykin.
Bank St. 3320: $310,000, Justin Wallick to Mark T. Madura.
Coliseum St. 1619-17: donation, no value stated, Steven B. Badeaux to Cynthia Ann Dunn.
Cleveland Ave. 2739-41; Cleveland Ave. 2743-45; Cleveland Ave. 2747-49; S. White St. 138: $450,000, C. & An Investments LLC to Liberty Bank and Trust Co.
Clio St. 1726-28: $325,000, Annetta Mobley Brown to Crescent Home Buyers LLC.
Clio St. 1726-28: $350,000, Crescent Home Buyers LLC to 2224 Louisiana Avenue LLC.
Clio St. 2506-08: $15,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Eltwo Ranch LLC.
Gravier St. 2228: donation, no value stated, Lmd 4 LLC to Preservation Alliance of New Orleans Inc. and Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans.
Okeefe Ave. 429-31; S. Rampart St. 424-426; S. Rampart St. 428-30; S. Rampart St. 432-34: $1,000, Bernos Investment Corp. to 1009 Poydras LLC.
Palmyra St. 3010: $114,000, Alverez Advantages Properties LLC to Sofno LLC.
Port of Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3: $1,800,000, Evan F. Trestman Trust to Patricia Davis Friend.
Red Cypress Drive 3716: $235,000, Lisa Maloy George and Richard A. George to Dorian E. Bozza.
S. Gayoso St. 648-650: $219,000, Thais Santos and Wellington Ferreira to Jared S. Lilly and Jennifer Marguerite Miller Haydon.
S. Peters St. 1111: $310,000, Mark J. Graffagnini to Gina Chinchilla Shackman.
S. Rendon St. 1919-1921: $294,000, Marcus Daniel Leblanc to Brett S. Kathmann.
S. Salcedo St. 1315: donation, no value stated, Stephen Lance Hawkins to Glenda Marie Denson Hawkins.
St. Charles Ave. 1750: $384,500, Walter Carroll Jr. to Jimmie C. Wickham.
District 2
Bienville St. 2753: $450,000, 318 N. White LLC to Derry Harper.
Carnation Lane 37; Swallow St. 37: $385,000, Nathan A. Burns and Vanessa Frye Burns to Constance Mary Rubin Higgins.
Crystal St. 811: $535,000, Kellie Schilling Levy and Patrick Robert Levy to Felice Serrett Delahoussaye and Paul Delahoussaye.
Dauphine St. 1127: $156,000, Tammy L. Smitherman Breaux and Tammy L. Smitherman Perry to P. & K. Asset Ventures LLC.
Gov. Nicholls St. 619: donation, no value stated, Betsy Stookey Chase, Jeffrey Jonathan Chase and Laurie Hickok Chase to Judson Roswell Chase.
Harrison Ave. 789: $800,000, Lakeview Holdings II LLC to Harrison 789 LLC.
Hidalgo St. 824: $125,000, Patricia A. Norman Dema to Yacc Pack LLC.
Moss St. 1463: $1,200,000, Diane Depp Starr to George R. Hutter.
N. Bernadotte St. 315: $305,000, Darnay Alfano Kastl to Hardship Properties LLC.
N. Scott St. 121: no value stated, Kathleen Murrah Royal and Mark Robert Royal to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
N. Scott St. 121: $485,000, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Janice Marie Gillaspie Herald.
Orleans Ave. 929: $700,000, Westbrook Orleans LLC to Christine J. Moody Tillery and Stephen M. Tillery.
Park Island Drive 28: $849,900, Dan Anthony Robin Jr. to Aristos Norman Petrou.
St. Louis St. 925: $375,000, Gaetana Edin Tammetta Trust to Andre M. Noujaim.
Weiblen Place 811: $300,000, Suzie Marie Yost to Caroline Hymel Thurmond and Patrick A. Thurmond.
District 3
Abundance St. 1740: $133,000, Rac Properties LLC to Joan Taylor.
Alice Court 7: $107,000, Michael Anthony Fernandez Jr. and Michael Anthony Fernandez Sr. to Ken Maldonado.
Andry St. 2343-45: $7,500, Calvion J. Turnbough and Juanita Gilmore Turnbough to New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
Baccich St. 6116-18: $170,000, Eden Industries and Investments LLC to Jena Myers.
Belfort Ave. 3247-49: $197,000, Cornell A. Glasper to Elizabeth L. Hartley.
Burgundy St. 2409-2411: $380,000, William Herbert Powers to Robert L. John III.
Charmes Court 4874: $165,000, John Nugyen and Sinh Vu LLC to Ashlay A. Douglas.
Chartres St. 3421-3423: no value stated, Raymond Regan, Robert J. Regan III, Robert J. Regan Jr. and Theresa Duplantis Hockenberger to Omni Realty LLC.
Chartres St. 3421-3423: $150,000, Omni Realty LLC to Hof Investments LLC.
Chef Menteur Highway 15380: $150,000, Feng Zheng, Mei Chan, Saiqin Zheng Chen and Yu Chen to 16082 Chef Menteur LLC.
Clover St. 2717; Lavender St. 2716: $85,000, 2716 Lavander Street LLC and Christopher L. Ferris to Area 504 Investments LLC.
Congress Drive 6311: $125,000, Errol MacKey to Caitlin McAllister Ballß and Joseph A. Ball.
Curtis Drive 36: donation, no value stated, Slyvia G. Jackson to Gary Jackson.
Dauphine St. 1318-1320: donation, no value stated, Nanette Marty McGinn to Denise Ann Marty Fredricks.
Dauphine St. 6301; Dauphine St. 6307: $110,000, Francisco Javier Gonzalez Marroquin to Cathy L. Mathews Sims and Daniel R. Sims.
Desire St. 1426 - 28: $204,000, Noah N. Himber to Jessica G. Almeida.
Dorsett Drive 7718-20: $100,000, Terrich Properties LLC to Tmtj Properties LLC.
Downman Road 3921-23: $170,000, 3921 Downman Road LLC to Jangles LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 5419-21: $216,000, Derek L. Fossier to Laverne Gibson Ashley and Quintin L. Ashley.
Eunice St. 4774: $126,500, Betty Jean Triggs to James Rayford.
Frenchmen St. 4616: $42,000, Robert Francis Orourke to Brandon Scott and Kristin Swanson.
Gallier St. 1332-34: $152,000, Gabriel Bobar to Nolia Ventures LLC.
Good Drive 4659: $12,000, Deann Nixon Falls and Deann Nixon Garra to Kevin Anthony Blazio.
Granada Drive 1455: $480,000, J. & W. Builders Group LLC to Jay Mattappally and Natasha Manuel Mattappally.
Grand Bayou Drive 5497: $100,000, Alex Bui to Oanh Nguyen Dinh and Paul Dinh.
Independence St. 2138-40: $19,000, Brandie D. Williams, Jermone D. Williams, Kidada Williams, Lawrence Tre Williams III, Lawrence Tresean Williams, Peggy Lee Williams and Sabrina Williams Miles to David Gavin Herzenberg.
Industry St. 1668-1670: $146,000, Morris Kirschman & Co. LLC to Marley Investments LLC.
Jeanne Marie Place 4529: $164,000, Crystal F. Cox and Crystal F. Woodrin to Natoya M. Wayne.
Lake Forest Boulevard 9846: $150,000, Sonny E. Okpalobi to 9846 Lake Forest Blvd LLC.
Lancelot Drive 4658: $10,000, Jonathan Paul Jones to Lionel Toney Jr. and Tjaynell Battiste Theard.
Lark St. 1308: $230,000, Adrien Evan Wild, Alfred O. Wild and Alison Aedwina Wild to Doxum LLC.
Law St. 1977: $60,000, Alvin Ancar Jr., Alvin Ancar Sr. and Sabrina Ancar Thornton to No2sac Transportation LLC.
Leboeuf St. 321-23: $55,900, Mobile Math Lab LLC to Royal Tree Investors LLC.
Lizardi St. 2106: $6,250, Kim Johnson Fernandez to Lance Donald.
Louisa St. 2639: donation, no value stated, Alvin T. Ross to Shannon Tobias Ross.
Louisa St. 2815: donation, no value stated, Brenda Rose Strong, Jackie Strong Burse, Lillie Strong Smith and Penny Strong Rabalais to David H. Strong Jr.
Mandeville St. 500: $380,000, Judith Carson Flotron and Leo F. Flotron to Malinda A. Hallett Brinker.
Mandeville St. 707-709: $387,000, Flores Living Trust, Florito T. Flores and Mary H. Flores to Amanda Barron Black.
Mandeville St. 2923: $40,000, Angela Wiggins Harris and Glen Jude Harris to New Beginning Ventures LLC.
Morrison Road 11019: $148,000, Stephanie L. Gunning to Betsy Dillon Briggs and Thomas Briggs.
Music St. 6419: $304,900, Koleshcia Nelson Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Devon Fitzgerald to Alexander J. Wilcox.
N. Derbigny St. 3108: donation, no value stated, Shannon Tobias Ross to Alvin T. Ross.
N. Galvez St. 2637: donation, no value stated, Aaron V. Jura to Debra Dowell Jura and Debra Dowell Rezac.
N. Gayoso St. 1768: $190,000, David Claus LLC to Polara Investments LLC.
N. Johnson St. 2127: donation, no value stated, Bruce Calway to Bruce Oliver Calway Jr.
N. Rampart St. 3123: $319,000, Kara T. Katsur to Gretchen Shore and Gretchen Tucker.
N. Rocheblave St. 1451-1453: $225,000, Joenathan Chaney and Julia Carter Chaney to Rickey Chaney Sr.
Orleans Ave. 2751-2753: $227,000, El Roi Properties LLC to Sidney A. Buchanan.
Mithra St. 1505: $416,000, Duy Dinh Dang to Russell C. Hamerski.
Painters St. 4624: $227,000, Greta Ann Laborde Ellzey and Greta Ann Laborde Hakes to Squared Properties LLC.
Pauline St. 1401: $65,000, Dessie Walker Smith Andrews and Jimmie Andrews to 3f Properties of Louisiana LLC.
Pauline St. 2320: donation, no value stated, Gregory C. Warsley and Karen Warsley Hogans to Marguerite Gash Warsley.
Prentiss Ave. 2378: $210,000, Daniel J. Ragusa Sr. and Marlene Scramuzza Ragusa to 2378 Prentiss LLC.
Redwood St. 4867: $113,971.56, Standard Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Rochon Drive 7697: $79,000, Pathways To Homeownership New Orleans Inc. to Carlton L. Lewis.
Rosemont Place 4854: $50,000, Don C. Hubbard to Donna Hubbard Jackson, Donna Hubbard Whitfield, Donna Hubbard Williams and Harvey Williams.
S. Muirfield Circle 6031: $26,000, Anew Home Security LLC to Unlimited Ventures LLC.
Spain St. 2414: $135,000, Blanca Cecilia Chepio Escobar and Jonatan Escobar to Matthew Diunizio.
St. Anthony St. 1709-11: $176,000, Haewon Paul Lee to Taylor Maria Parker.
St. Anthony St. 1417-19: $57,070.16, Demond Hillman, Gail Romelle Hillman George, Tyra Johnson Hillman and Tyra Johnson to Alvin George, Demond Hillman and Gail Romelle Hillman George.
St. Ferdinand St. 3623: $60,000, Terrall S. Paynes to Tracy D. Golden.
St. Roch Ave. 1334: $280,000, Laura Daspit Norton and Timothy H. Norton Jr. to Neha S. Nimmagudda Daurio and Patrick J. Daurio.
Tricia Court 7637: $125,000, Carmen Torres Mitchell and Paul T. Mitchell III to Trenai Augusta Lewis.
Tricou St. 426: $359,000, Claire Nicole Hedlund and Monique Marie Champagne to Shoshanah Renee Bochner.
Ursulines Ave. 1519-1521: $860,000, Cody C. Caudill to Christopher A. Jones.
St. Bernard Ave. 4832: donation, no value stated, Barbara Charbonnet Franklin and Louis Charbonnet III to Phyllis Charbonnet Burns.
Wallace Drive 320: $168,000, Step Realty LLC to Katherine James and Katherine O.
Warrington Drive 5012: $177,500, Home By Hand Inc. to Jermaine Taylor.
Wickfield Drive 5520: $269,000, Cjg Property Management Group LLC to Dianne Kay Lekometros.
Wildair Drive 1901: $263,830, Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative Inc. to Lonese C. Varnado Holliday.
Wildair Drive 5732: $142,000, Katarzyna Pazio Ridgeway and Robert Michael Ridgeway to Aurora Ramirez Medina and Oscar L. Medina.
DISTRICT 4
Annunciation St. 2366: $491,500, Roak Real Estate LLC to Jillian Firnhaber Kossman and Joshua T. Kossman.
Conery St. 1506: $1, Richard Hunter V. Yancey to Karen Kristie Reily.
Dryades St. 2844: $250,000, Kenneth Drew Coon and Lori Leveque Coon to Kristen Raye Coon Blewster and Kristin Raye Coon.
First St. 440: $514,300, Gwendalane Ramos to Amy Tucker Cox and Bryan D. Cox.
Philip St. 611-613: $185,000, Bradley Mayeux to 700 Camp Street LLC.
St. Thomas St. 2617: $279,000, Brandon Michael Phenix to Daniel E. Recalde and Michelle H. Ma Recalde.
Washington Ave. 920: $375,000, Ronald L. Wilson to Brian Horning and Katrina Horning.
Washington Ave. 2305-2307: $37,000, Sidney Moore Jr. to Carmello Renovations LLC.
Jackson Ave. 3232: $20,000, Detter M. Williams Conway to 2224 Louisiana LLC.
Laurel St. 3142-314: $397,500, F. & M. Heroman LLC to Anne M. Vineski Vollono and Eric D. Vollono.
District 5
Abalon Court 230: $255,000, Mary Catherine Anderlonis Timothy D. Anderlonis to Cinda Lee Wetsch Robbins and Richard Robbins.
Bermuda St. 330-332: $275,000, Sandra Borne Remkes and Wanda Borne Walker to Kristen G. Woods.
Cypress Grove Court 210: donation, no value stated, Marion Sammons Ringo to Marion Anita Revocable Trust.
English Turn Drive 30: $468,000, Marta Kligerman Rozans to Veronica Ramirez Garcia.
Fairfax Place 201: $28,000, Mf Development LLC to Michael P. Rouege, Michael Phillip Rouege and Sigrid Broussard Rouege.
Farragut St. 1622-24: $68,500, Generations Property Group LLC to Eshel Properties LLC.
First St. 440: $514,300, Gwendalane Ramos to Amy Tucker Cox and Bryan D. Cox.
General Collins Ave. 2664: $165,000, Smail Property Development Ltd LLC to Rickie M. Fiore.
Halsey Ave. 2660; Halsey Drive 2660: donation, no value stated, Kim Ruckert Boudreaux to Glen T. Boudreaux.
Homer St. 601-03: $358,000, Gisleson Group LLC to Brian Scott McEwan, Cyndee McEwan and Cynthia Adrian.
Hyman Place 3401: $215,000, Lyndon James Severin and Robbie Hardesty Severin to Pernell Williams and Shaundrel Williams.
Kent Drive 2847: donation, no value stated, Byron Ellison, George Walker Jr., Leslie Ellison, Linda Walker Anderson, Lionel Ellison Jr., Lorne Ellison, Patrice Joseph and Romell Ellison to Brinda A. Walker and Brinda Walker.
Kingston Court 105: $25,500, Philip Charles Hebert Jr., Quynh Nhu Mong Hebert and Quynh Nhu Mong Nguyen to Michael Phillip Rouege and Sigrid Broussard Rouege.
L B Landry Ave. 1754: donation, no value stated, Denise M. Jamison to Dorothy J. Bood and Dorothy J. Lakey.
L B Landry Ave. 1754: $48,000, Dorothy Jamison Lakey, Louis Vernon Jamison and Warren Edward Jamison to Glenn David Washington Jr.
Michael St. 1019: donation, no value stated, Andrew Michael Castille and Ryan Payne Castille to Michelle Payne Bertram.
Michael St. 1019: $72,000, Eugene Joseph Castille III, Margaret Mary Castille Christiana, Michelle Payne Bertram, Michelle Payne Castille, Paul Bernard Castille and Stephen G. Castille to George M. Williams.
Nunez St. 1335-37: $90,000, Shirley R. Calvin to Charles L. Augustine.
Nunez St. 1339-41: $90,000, Shirley R. Calvin to Charles L. Augustine.
Pace Blvd. 1761: $135,600, Teala Dawn Watts Belfry to Morgan Kolby Lagrue.
Pelican Ave. 1751: $20,000, Laura Marie Lebon Guirovich to Eva J. Sohl.
Shirley Drive 1520: donation, no value stated, Mary L. Carignan to David Charles Carignan.
Somerset Drive 3555: $98,700, Beth Sison Poche and Clayton H. Poche to Bryan C. Bissell.
Sugarberry Place 18: $375,000, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. FBO Jonathan M. Wallick Roth Ira and Lela Marie LLC to Stephanie M. Treuil.
Terry St. 1309: $119,000, Debra Wesley Yarber to Leah Ledtje.
Tullis Drive 5530: $167,500, Jonathan Brennan Oney to Natalie Nycole Sterling Canon.
Wagner St. 328: $30,000, Jesse Michael Duhon and Lorna Michelle Stanard Duhon to Tonia Ann Prince Pence and Tonia Ann Prince Zellman.
$3,250,000, Seaside Tgh BR Re 1 LLC to Bridge House Corp.
District 6
Annunciation St. 3723: $719,000, Ag Too LLC to Francis Mallette Giesler and Stephanie Marie Lyon Giesler.
Audubon St. 1932-34: $442,500, J. Stuart Glade to Charlea R. Jamea Family Trust, Elizabeth Ann James Castresana and Jason Kroger.
Austerlitz St. 712: $400,000, Andrew Osofsky to Stephanie Leah Carton and Thomas William Carton III.
Baronne St. 4420-22: $100, Mary Alexander Rundle to Anne Lastrapes De Montluzin and Robert E. De Montluzin.
Broadway St. 815: $575,000, Sigma Phi Epsilon Alumni Association to 815 Broadway LLC.
Cadiz St. 1016: $759,000, Momanems LLC to Allison Chambliss Kupperman and Shane L. Kupperman.
Carondelet St. 2917-19: donation, no value stated, Addie J. Hammond, Addie Jackson Hammond and Frazier Hammond to Deanna Hammond Rudison.
Chestnut St. 3523: $345,000, Jacob Daniel Carlson and Kaitlyn McInnis Carlson to Dywanda Lynn Lewis.
Chestnut St. 4238: $974,250, Jonathan R. Sherman and Monica Underriner Sherman to Patrick F. McDonald.
Cohn St. 7329: $225,000, Brasp LLC to Lowercohn LLC.
Constance St. 5201; Dufossat St. 818: $455,000, 5116 Magazine Street Preparatory High School to Critique Business Services and Ronald L. Wilkerson.
Foucher St. 1900-02: $80,000, Calvary Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church In America and Calvary Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Inc. to Lauren Peterson Richard and Laywood Remy Tyler Richard.
Freret St. 3422-24: $37,000, New Orleans Rentals and Renovations LLC to Aegean Property Group LLC.
Freret St. 4216: $249,000, Jon Eric Haydel to Lindsay Allison Oliver Smith and Matthew Patrick Smith.
Garfield St. 5914: $821,600, Terri Schwall Brown to Aniket Niteesh Paharia.
Louisiana Ave. Parkway 3435: $200,000, Gerald P. Reed Sr. and Veronica Marsh Reed to La Pkwy 2 LLC.
Louisiana Ave. Parkway 3010-12; S. Claiborne Ave. 3401; S. Claiborne Ave. 3417; S. Claiborne Ave. 3421: $1,080,000, Claiborne Nola LLC to Wkl Properties LLC.
Louisiana Ave. Parkway 3719-21: no value stated, Edgar Andre Alexis and Lisa Dominique Alexis to Kimberly Lynn Woodard.
Loyola St. 4729: $155,000, Robert W. Knapp Jr. to Eb Tronski LLC.
Magazine St. 5029-31: donation, no value stated, Jean Paul Lagarde to Casey Burke Lagarde.
Magazine St. 5029-31: $989,000, Casey Burke Lagarde and Jean Paul Lagarde to Align Developments LLC.
Marengo St. 2436: donation, no value stated, Robert P. Davis to Lavergne Marie Brown Jones.
Napoleon Ave. 530: $230,000, Deborah Lee Fox, Gerald Lee Jr., Joyc Lapouble, Joyce Lapouble Lee and Teri Lee Haas to Righteous Works IV LLC.
Nashville Ave. 2217; Wirth Place 2216: $494,000, Janice Reynolds Cooke to Nancy McCamey Sarka and Willis L. Sarka III.
Newcomb Boulevard 5: $1,000,000, John Martin Currier to Janet Lipman and Janet Wurn Lipman.
Pitt St. 5814-5816: $750,000, 5814 Pitt Street LLC to Dori Griffin Place and William M. Place.
Robert St. 2418-20: donation, no value stated, Ronald Singleton to David Singleton III.
S. Tonti St. 5521: $475,000, Bridget Dwyer Ramsey and William M. Ramsey to Adrienne Gates Epstein.
Webster St. 612: $683,900, Monica Derbes Gibson to Julie Pfeffer.
Webster St. 901: $100, Barbara Cotlar Koock and Victor I. Koock to Julie Ann McWhirt Kenter and Ryan Baldwin Kenter.
$749,450, Albrecht Properties 4909 Laurel Street LLC to SF Nola Fund 1 LLC.
District 7
26th St. 422: $335,000, Suzanne Farrell Sehon to Carly Salez Sehon and Kenneth Gordon Sehon.
Adams St. 2108-2110: $310,000, Peter David Guerra to Katherine Conklin Angelico and Robert S. Angelico.
Apple St. 8401: $2,500, Nellie S. Whittington to 2546 Columbus Street LLC.
Bellaire Drive 6101: $510,000, Dantin Building Group LLC to Jennifer Hills Beougher and Walter Beougher.
Hillary St. 248-250: $200,000, Brooke Milner Sutton and Troy F. Taylor to Dreamality LLC.
Hillary St. 248-250: $220,000, Dreamality LLC to Sixteen Thirty Eight Investments LLC.
W. Brooks St. 129: $290,000, Christopher A. Priest, Kathy Vaughn Priest to Kylie Granger Duplantier and Ray J. Duplantier Jr.
Fern St. 1728: donation, no value stated, Michael Moore Jr. to Tyrone Reed Jr.
Lake Marina Drive 318: $150,000, Dtj Properties LLC to Jennifer Jones Meleen and John M. Meleen.
Leonidas St. 3223: $80,000, Leon Nola LLC to Patrick J. Marek.
Mistletoe St. 2504: $212,500, Alma Jean Jones Bradley to Cherylann Brown Jones and Roland Paul Jones Sr.
Monroe St. 1629: $97,500, Justin James Brisset to Society Hill Homes LLC.
Stafford Place 121: donation, no value stated, Hayden E. Gunn to Laurance B. Eustis.