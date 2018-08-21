Henry Martin III has his new art studio all planned out. His easel will be in one corner, perfectly positioned to catch the light coming through the east- and south-facing windows.
Martin’s neighbors across the street, Charles and Cynthia Heisser, also have a plan — this one for a Thanksgiving dinner surrounded by their children and grandchildren at the family's dinner table on Kendall Drive in Gentilly.
For the first time since Hurricane Katrina flooded their homes, these New Orleanians will at last be home.
It took 13 years.
On Wednesday, the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together, a program run by the Preservation Resource Center to repair homes for elderly and disadvantaged New Orleanians, will celebrate the neighbors’ long-awaited return to their homes.
"It was empowering for us to see them," said Rebuilding Together Director Will Stoudt. “When you met them, you knew you had to do whatever you had to do to help them ... because that's what they deserve."
When the group visited the Heissers last year to assess their damaged Gentilly cottage, the staff wasn't prepared for what they found. The Heissers had been living in a 500-square-foot garage on their property for nearly a decade.
“We had converted it to living space when our sons were coming up,” said Charles Heisser, an Army veteran. “We ended up having to use what (money) we got from Road Home to make the garage comfortable."
The Heissers were skeptical much would come of the offer to help, but they told the group about their neighbor, Henry Martin, who was still living without power in his gutted home.
"They said, 'Even if you can't help us, maybe you can help him,' " Stoudt said. "He was using a space heater and flashlights, basically."
Living without electricity meant that Martin, a former Marine, became well acquainted with just about every kind of battery-operated gizmo available. And although there was some sheetrock in his modest house, it had been installed so poorly that it had to be removed and replaced.
“All I had was plumbing, but my Marine Corps training taught me how to survive in rough conditions,” Martin said. “I did what I could to stay comfortable in the heat of summer and the cold of winter. And I had my cats, Fluffy and T’Moon, to keep me company.”
In the end, the repairs on the Heissers’ home totaled $65,000, and Martin's cost $50,000. The expenses would have been much higher had the projects not benefited from donated and “at cost” materials.
Now, the homeowners are ready to put the past 13 years behind them and look to the future.
Martin is itching to get back into his painting studio. Cynthia Heisser envisions garden beds overflowing with colorful flowers. And Charles Heisser is ready to sit at his dining room table and feast on the gumbo and stuffed peppers his wife of 67 years makes for family dinners.
“I am 87 and Cynthia is 84,” Charles Heisser said. “It’s time to leave the past behind, give thanks, and move forward.”