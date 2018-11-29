ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Nov. 5-9
BAYOU GAUCHE
A certain tract of land containing 580 acres more or less and being situated in Fractional Sections 9, 10 and 15, all in Township 15 South, Range 20 East, known as Isle de Prince Noir or Black Prince Island: $1,800, Darlene D. Hogan to Llola, LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
190 Autin Street: $183,000, Gary J. Matherne, Jr. to Kelsy Fonseca Edmondson and William Prather Edmondson III.
DESTREHAN
14 Belle Helene Drive: $455,000, Catherine Champagne Funck and Frank C. Funck, II.
Ormond Country Club Estates, Section 6, Square 28, Lot 1065: $72,500, EEW, LLC to Michael R. Macaluso.
31 Rosedown Drive: $426,000, Carl N. Finley, II and Susan Morrow Finley to Willie Coleman and Gaynell Alexander Coleman.
HAHNVILLE
297 Pioneer Street: $164,000, Robert D. Williams, Jr. and April Bacon Williams to Walter M. Moses, III and Elaine Rosario Moses.
Resubdivision of a Portion of Lot 4-II-A into Lots 4-II-A-1, 4-II-A-2, 4-II-A-3, 4-II-A-4 & 4-II-A-5, Plantation Business Campus Section 4, T13S-R8E: Donation, P & L Investments IX, LLC, to St. Charles Parish.
LULING
200 Allie Lane: $188,000, NMR Holdings, LLC to Rosalind Bourg Decuir.
508 Luling Avenue: $98,225, Fisher Furniture Company of Boutte, Inc. to Kristin Rowland Landry and Roger D. Landry, Jr.
PARADIS
14650 Cajun Paradise Road: $105,000, Maureen Rogers Breaux and Shaun Thomas Breaux to Michael Melvin Parks.
ST. ROSE
Parcel I-I Temporary Construction Servitude for LaDOTD State Project "US 61 Railroad overpass to La 50, Project No. H.000320 located on Lot 4, square 2, James Business Park, Sec. 39, T12S-R9E: Donation, B.E.G. Realty, LLC to St. Charles Parish.