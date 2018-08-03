NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for July 23-27
District 1
Banks St. 4534-36: $542,500, Avant Garde LLC to Nebojsa Kostic.
Baudin St. 4210; S. Solomon St. 501: $128,500, Elizabeth Stuebben Retz and Robert S. Retz to 5812 Real Estate Development LLC.
Cleveland Ave. 3922: $228,000, Andrea Caballero to Sabia McCoy Torres.
Erato St. 1119: $240,000, Charles F. Graci Jr. to Timothy G. Burt.
Gravier St. 515: donation, no value stated, Larry Brown to Ferdinand H. Thomas.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Brandon J. Pellegrin and Jiwon Hwang.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Turtle Bay Apartments LLC.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Cynthia A. Hildebrand and Warren K. Hildebrand.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Turtle Bay Apartments LLC.
Julia St. 402: $223,300, Gina Anne Armbruster to Irfan Haque.
Magazine St. 760: $245,000, Daniel G. Wedge Jr. and Victoria J. Wedge to Leslie Alan Snipes and Marianne Frazee Snipes.
Palmyra St. 3600: $378,800, Lydia Ksionda Armbruster to Diane Catherine Turner Miller and James Hix Miller.
S. Carrollton Ave. 910: $153,000, PMR Properties LLC to Esther B. Lieber and Michael D. Lieber.
S. Derbigny St. 2417: $86,000, 2417 S. Derbigny LLC to Keegan Rayford and Keithan Rayford.
S. Murat St. 428-430: $352,500, Melinda Ortego Trahan and Steven R. Trahan to Fernand Dufrene Jr. and Liana Nicole Blanchard.
S. Roman St. 2329-31: $12,000, Community Improvement Agency, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Nora, Quality Ac Heating LLC and Quality Air Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration LLC to 2329 31 Roman LLC.
S. White St. 227-29: $400,000, New Orleans Redevelopment Fund 2 LLC to Robert J. Enouen Jr.
S. Peters St. 700: $365,000, Ardalan Minokadeh and Zohreh Shiva Minokadeh to Karl Wayne McCathern and Valerie Martine Jacqueline Marie Lecoq McCathern.
S. Peters St. 700: $652,500, Lee C. Jones to Misako Nakahara Nizic and Mladen Nizic.
St. Peter St. 911: $477,000, James Nathan Walpole to John Marcus Sharpe Smith and Ryan Patrick Smith Sharpe.
S. Salcedo St. 217: $150,000, Cristy R. Kelly and Gregory C. Kelly II to Eb Tronski LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 1750: no value stated, Burton Property Group LLC to Burton Family Holdings LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 1750: $255,000, Robert Michael Smith and Susan Marie Hidalgo Smith to Margaret Ann Smith.
St. Thomas St. 1679-81: $145,000, Sharon Favorite and Warrine Chaisson to David John Dennis and Laura Bihn Collins.
Tchoupitoulas St. 513, 517, 521, 525: $1,000, Industrial Development Board of The City of New Orleans Louisiana Inc. to 521 Tchoupitoulas Street LLC.
No value stated, 521 Tchoupitoulas Street LLC to In The Clear Nola Propco LLC.
District 2
Amber St. 7300: $715,000, Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue and Stephen Robert Rodrigue to Cynthia Green St. Amant and Owen B. St. Amaut.
Bell St. 2819: $519,000, Laura A. Vagianos Reeves to Jeffery J. Massey and Rachel Weiss Massey.
Charles Place 5637: $380,000, Lynn Gallmann Poche and Warren L. Poche to Jamie Craighead and Nicholas Gwyn.
Colbert St. 5934: $613,000, Bancroft Property Investments LLC to Corey M. Clavier and Katrin Mooney Clavier.
Colbert St. 6355: $385,000, Clayton Gregory Mazoue to Patricia C. Shirer, Rita Winters Olenslager, Sally W. Champage Rabago.
Colbert St. 6841: $875,000, Sugar Ray Developments LLC to Debra Hirsch Eickhoff.
Conti St. 2312: $100, Deep South Home Buyers LLC to Ashley Katherine Mohrmann.
Conti St. 3013-3015: $385,090, Sdf Investments LLC to Jared J. Darensbourg.
Grant Route St. John 3302: donation, no value stated, Richard Alan Kramer to Richard Alan Kramer Revocable Living Trust.
Hawthorne Place 5516: $497,500, David Lee Frates and Keri Hubler Frates to Randy M. Pearce.
Louisville St. 5901: $390,000, Brian James Doyle and Melissa Olgetree Doyle to Richard K. Christovich and Sarah Young Christovich.
Memphis St. 6649: $247,500, Jeffery Jerome Gosciniak and Kathleen Burke Gosciniak to Hoang Do and Tutrinh T. Vu Do.
N. Basin St. 231: $350,000, Arthur Alper and Beth Perin Alper to Robert P. Florence.
N. Rampart St. 231: $485,000, Landon B. Anderson IV and Susan Chatman Anderson to Hkb Claremont LLC and Hkb Pioneer LLC.
N. Tonti St. 326: $232,000, Karim Taha and Tahani Monem Taha to Gabrielle A. Armanini.
N. Villere St. 1141: $180,000, Smith Construction Co. to Bavido Properties LLC.
Topaz St. 956: $320,000, Robert K. Masson to Kathryn A. Stalter.
Ursuline Ave. 2502: $425,000, Civil Properties LLC to Nancy Miller and William Miller.
Vicksburg St. 6366: $415,000, Amal Kumar Dutta and Pampa Dutta to Cassandra M. Armstead Williams Carter and Cleo C. Carter.
District 3
Anne Marie Court 7590: $125,000, Cheryl Ann Neason to Henrietta R. Carr.
Bartholomew St. 1331: $300,000, Paolo Alejandro Torrado to David Joseph Burns and Sarah Lynn Peters Burns.
Bullard Road 7230: $180,000, Mary Cole Johnson to Donald Ray Rener Jr., Nicole Shireen Hubbard and Nicole Shireen Rener.
Caldwell Drive 6245: $354,000, Warren A. Forstall Jr. to Jason M. Hemel and Renee Radelat Hemel.
Cardenas Drive 5019: $126,000, Clyde Pollard and Debra Andrus Pollard to Schewanda Blackburn.
Cartier Ave. 5013: $142,500, Bancroft Property Investments LLC to Kld Development LLC.
Cartier Ave. 5718: $495,000, Kld Development LLC to Chase W. Atkinson and Laura E. Atkinson.
Chef Menteur Highway 11668: $119,000, Chef Menteur Properties LLC to Deacon Properties LLC.
Clouet St. 2845: $14,291.79, Latanya Rattler Rankin, Terry Rattler and Trikita Rattler to Racquel P. Hodges and Scottie Hodges.
Desaix Boulevard 3527: $277,000, Harold Cole Wiley and Laura Anne Cole Dore Wiley to Jason C. Synakiewicz.
Duels St. 1825: $87,500, Kaixiang Gu and Xu Su Gu to 1825 Duels St. LLC.
Elder St. 2628: $135,000, Zapata Development LLC to Kenneth B. Conerly Jr.
Elysian Fields Ave. 3537: $139,000, Karen A. Delery Charbonnet to Perry White Mitchell.
Filmore Ave. 1214: $235,000, Grace Ruiz Castro Glorioso to Anh Nguyen, Anh T. Nguyen Tran and Tri Tran.
Flake Ave. 338: $5,000, Lillie Denet Major to Jack Martin Major Sr.
Florida Ave. 50231; Florida Ave. 50232: $10,000, C. Michael Chiasson and Chapter 7 Trustee For The Bankruptcy Auguillard Construction Company Inc. to Adam Farrington and Amy Kasten Farrington.
France St. 1330: $9,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Crisp Farms LLC.
Frankfort St. 2616-18: $257,000, Mlm Renovations LLC to Chris Joseph Stewart and Jennefre Amanda Crosier.
Franklin Ave. 1826; N. Derbigny St. 2571: $150,000, Sandra Bouzon and Spiron N. Bouzon to Franklin Ave Property LLC.
Franklin Ave. 1924-26-28: $70,000, Chien C. Lam, Chung Lam, Fung Lam Royer, Gin Lam, Jack Lam, Lun Ngai Lam Smaha, Mae Lam Donovan and Nellie Lam Scott to Thomas F. Alexander.
Henley St. 7820-22; Tullis Drive 5760: donation, no value stated, Daniel Gentry and Lashanda Johnson Gentry to Leduff Group LLC.
Independence St. 1226-28: $395,000, Brandon Dughman to Eric M. Morton and Rachel Ann Shandersky.
Jasmine St. 2624-26: $205,000, 2626 Jasmine LLC to Stephen Bruce Deisinger.
Killdeer Drive 2442: $444,300, Yu Wang and Zhiqiang Mao to Jose Ramon Prado III and Laurie Miller Prado.
Kuebel Drive 6077: $65,000, Carolyn Ann Williamson to Xu Su Gu.
Leda Court 1508: $490,000, Thomas A. Greve to Lynden C. Camin Revocable Trust, Margaret B. Camin Revocable Trust and Margaret B. Carnal.
Louisa St. 821: $875,000, Elizabeth A. Giovannetti Geneser to Richard W. Cruz.
Madrid St. 1434: $355,000, Elizabeth A. Firchau Dyer and William C. Dyer to Ashley Ricord Santos and Michael A. Santos.
Madrid St. 1450: $445,000, Jacob B. Shackelford and Megan Mickal Shackelford to Emily Gregg Turner and Jason Paul Turner.
Mendez St. 4722: $29,900, Saiglann LLC to Arianne Michelle Lee.
Mexico St. 2520-22: donation, no value stated, Carol Courtney Weiler to Lord Teach Me To Pray Inc.
Montegut St. 3330-32: $5,810, city of New Orleans to Dbj Properties LLC.
Music St. 1314-16: $255,000, Xk8 LLC to Tessa Marie Jagger Rashti.
N. Dorgenois St. 1767-69, 1773-75: $431,000, Andrew Grafe to Dorgenois Realty LLC.
N. Dorgenois 2018: $19,000, Alexis Parent Ferrouillet, Avanna I. Parent and Ermence Debose Parent to Scott A. Carter.
N. Miro St. 3611: $29,750, Lori H. Hogan and Perry P. Hogan to David Gavin Herzenberg.
N. Rampart St. 2825-27: $380,000, Malcolm L. Montgomery to Sunny Dawn Summers Baker and Tyler Pierce Baker.
N. Rocheblave St. 2752: $80,000, Marcus D. Reine and Marquise Montague Reine to Wesley G. Smith.
New Orleans Si 4731: $45,000, In Site Construction Group LLC to Cane T. & T. LLC.
New York St. 2328: $65,000, Dauphine Investments LLC to Sandra Ewell Marcelin and Sandra Marcelin.
Onzaga St. 2124-2126: $280,000, Sweet Olive Developments LLC to Kathleen Kamphausen Sperone and Michael Sperone.
Pauline Drive 4816: $267,500, 4816 Pauline LLC to Colin Matthew Dickerson.
Pratt Drive 5811: $188,000, Nicole Scott Gros to Christian Daniel Delaune.
S. Oakridge Court 21: $168,000, James Tiggs Properties LLC to Lenwood Banks.
S. Tonti St. 4215: $3,000, Deborah W. Bass to Global Construction & Disposal LLC.
San Giorgio St. 4341: $30,000, Glenn A. Binder and Marilyn Culotta Binder to Michael Dorriety and Tina Fondren Dorriety.
Scottwood Drive 7743: $160,000, Melissa Pajeaud Palmer to Junius E. Bennett Jr.
Spain St. 2830: $30,000, Be Rich Enterprise Inc. to James Carroll Butler and Joycelyn Lindsay Butler.
Spain St. 5209-11: $280,000, Sadat M. Spencer to Joseph L. Barton, Sherry Rowen Barton.
St. Anthony Ave. 6014: $50,000, Carolyn Bourlet Crowell and Jerome Clifford Crowell to Go Gentilly LLC.
W. Laverne St. 7901; Wales St. 6001: $119,698.95, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association and Bank of New York Trust Co. National Association as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank as trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corp. Home Equity Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003 Ks4 to Devin C. Fontenette.
Wickfield Drive 5741: $35,000, Edward R. Jackson and Lydia Smith Jackson to Paulo Rogerio Zembrani Rossa.
District 4
Annunciation St. 3201-3203; Harmony St. 802: $638,055, Lucyann Geiselman Family Trust to Andrew W. Ammons, Christy Drum Ammons and Todd M. Ammons.
Constance St. 2514-16: $522,500, Kristina Frucci Nicley and Michael D. Nicley to Kathan Musgrove and Sonia Blum Musgrove.
Coliseum St. 3031: $100, Teagyn Simon Weidner and William Daniel Weidner IV to Caroline Conway Boling and Jeremiah Boling.
Fourth St. 3520-22; Rayne Drive 4338: $162,557.74, Dorothy Mae Graves to Samuel C. Wells and Tyralynn J. Wells.
Harmony St. 633: $338,000, Gen Diaz Investments LLC to Shannon English Rhoden.
Harmony St. 710-712: $397,000, Marc P. Becker to Erin C. Jensen.
Laurel St. 2348: $425,000, Brent L. Hubbs and Elisa Colello Hubbs to Yvonne McKelvey Oliver.
Laurel St. 3141: $610,000, Myron Keith Vinson to Lisa N. Buell.
Philip St. 525: $620,000, Soraparu Enterprises LLC to John W. Olson and Stacey Guillot Olson.
S. Roman St. 2341-43: $13,000, Eep Oop Ork Ah Ah Inc. to 2341-43 S. Roman LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 2302: donation, no value stated, Flander James Dennis and Marie Thoele Dennis to Kathleen Zavatkay Dennis and Patrick Michael Dennis.
St. Charles Ave. 2833: $358,000, David Sparks Smith and Lanie Comstock Smith to Henry L. Galindo Holliday Jr. and Matthew F. Holliday.
St. Thomas St. 2100: $230,000, Fathom 4 LLC to Dorit Neubauer Pittman.
Second St. 2313-2315: $60,000, Abdelrahim Verdun, Mecael Valentine Verdun, Michael Lance Valentine, Octave Reginald Valentine and Osheah Allen Kemp to New Orleans Redevelopment Fund 2 LLC.
Second St. 2419-21: $71,873.25, Robert Bates Jr. to David Smith Jr. and Joyce Dickens Smith.
District 5
Atlanta Ave. 106: $369,000, Full Sail Investments LLC to Melinda Gossard Morris Daffin and Timothy E. Daffin.
Bouny St. 515: $37,000, Mary L. Cooper Pilgrim to Penelope Altman Cabibi.
Brighton Place 6040: $203,500, Casey Warren Cox, Craig Gilbert Kraft, Lisa Violet Fox and Michael Christopher Cox to George W. Bickham Jr.
Carriage Lane 9: $130,000, Brigitte Arwe and Freida Waeckerle Arwe to Keith Van Meter and Mary Louise Sumnicht Van Meter.
Durbridge Drive 5841: $215,000, Derek W. Toca, Roland G. Toca III and Rolands G. Sours III to Joseph Carroll Williams III and Latressia R. Matthews Williams.
Elmira Ave. 824-26: $20,000, Ali Reza Mesbah and Heshmat Mesbah to Salon Candies LLC.
English Turn Court 11: $394,800, Barbara Litchfield Hubert and Leo A. Hubert Jr. to Dale Gilliam and Joncie Evans Gilliam.
Gen. Collins Ave. 2016: $159,000, David M. Phy and Michelle Georato Phy to Antoinette A. Carr Correa and Carl A. Correa.
Halsey Ave. 2222: $122,500, Chisesi Investments LLC to Georgette S. Breaux and Georgette S. Duplantis.
Homer St. 305-307: $65,000, Andrea Lynette Mills, Floretha Leonard Mills and Julius Mills to Bargeboard LLC.
Leboeuf St. 633: $75,500, Gordona Wendt Ldera and Raymond L. Ldera to Credere Investors LLC.
Murl St. 1404: $105,000, Advance Mortgage Co. LLC to David A. Joseph and Mary Money Joseph.
Pacific Ave. 401: donation, no value stated, Byron George Frezel to Ethelyn Hamilton Frezel.
Perdido St. 721: $556,200, Barbara Pope Landry and Bernard A. Landry to Nicholas C. Tomlinson.
Pin Oak Ave. 3716: $225,000, Josephine Griffith Crouch to Aundria Martin Smith and Gary McKinley Smith.
River Oaks Drive 703: $127,500, Alphonse J. Arnone Jr. and Jean Thomas Arnone to Keiara L. Williams.
S. Inwood Ave. 3920: $148,453, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Orquidea Acosta De La Rosa.
S. Inwood Ave. 3964: $205,000, Kema Leah Batiste Moore to Kineta J. Hilton.
Woodland Drive 4489: $45,000, Sedera L. Lane to Edith E. Scott Jackson.
District 6
Amelia St. 2909: $39,000, William Weber to R. & V. Dubuisson LLC.
Annunciation St. 4201-03; Milan St. 614-16: $350,000, Lillie Denet Major to Bobby Major Jr. and Karen Beaulieu Major.
Bellecastle St. 930: $563,000, Judith Seymour Grondin to Marguerite Sturgis Hardy and Samuel Hardy Jr.
Bordeaux St. 1933: $475,000, Julia Edwards Davis Mead and Robert Nelson Mead to Elizabeth Van Fossen Abdalla and Jasmine Marie Abdalla.
Calhoun St. 2927: $190,000, Clara Burgos Quimbayo and Jose Quimbayo to Yaling Li.
Clara St. 4113: $305,000, 4107 09 Clara St. LLC to Barrett James Hawkins.
Delachaise St. 730: $312,000, John Todd De Vidts to Jay Allen Knopf and Taylor Peterson Knopf.
Delachaise St. 2437-39: $95,000, Annette N. Jones Fulford and Ethelyn Johnson Jones to Marengo Investments LLC.
Earhart Blvd. 7220, 7228: $500,000, Samuel Parkerson McEnery to Azkaban LLC.
Earhart Blvd. 7220, 7228: donation, no value stated, Paula Claverie Hogan to Megan Peteet Roen Forman.
Lasalle St. 5017: $380,000, Guy Feltenstein to Nicholas Knauf and Victoria Silver.
Laurel St. 3714: $375,000, Eileen Cullen Bunton to Daniel D. Ader.
Louisiana Ave. 2532-34: $137,500, James Oneal to Endless Luck LLC.
Magazine St. 3944-3948: no value stated, Sharon E. Schenck Trust to Sign Sign Everywhere A. Sign LLC and Urban Mag 1 LLC.
Magazine St. 4854-56: $440,000, Aleesha Parker Jones, Alton Michael Parker, Alton P. Parker, Eric Christopher Parker, Gay Maria Parker, Jan Marie Parker and Robin Lynn Parker to Magazine Allstars LLC.
Milan St. 2518-20: $215,000, Michael Anthony Porter, Pamela Theresa Porter Boyer, Patricia Ann Porter Mills and Richard Cromwell Porter Jr. to Ruchira Pal Ganguly.
Milan St. 706: $310,000, Catherine Roberts Gorvine and George Albert Gorvine to Zapata Development LLC.
Palmer Ave. 1730: $100, Elizabeth Howard Mahorner Landis and James C. Landis to Anastasia Grobbel Minor and Scott D. Minor.
Pine St. 1826: $285,000, Susan Mary Roth to Chaya Silver and Dov B. Silver.
Robert St. 2336: $640,000, Daniel L. Nitschke and Edward L. Nickolaus Jr. to Benjamin A. Jelin and Shannon Stewart Jelin.
S. Miro St. 4917: $300,000, Amy Gibson Robertson to Caroline Suzanne Harmon and Jason Harmon.
Soniat St. 2204-06, 2208-10, 2216-18: $495,000, 1330 Oriole St. LLC to Marengo Investments LLC.
District 7
Adams St. 1102: $225,000, Lavonzell Finnie to Fulcrum Enterprises LLC.
Cohn St. 8606-08: $35,000, Laurene Barbara McMillan to Avant Garde LLC.
Cohn St. 8827-29, 8831-33, 8835-37, 8839-41: $460,000, Academy Place LLC to Positive Interventions LLC.
Dante St. 2635: $118,500, Flam Ryburn LLC to Julian Lambert and Laura Fernandez Lambert.
Fig St. 8320: $272,500, Jose Hector Padilla and Melissa Alejandra Lopez Padilla to Tara D. McKnight Jenkins.
Fleur De Lis Drive 6510: $350,000, Paula Akers Vappie and Sean E. Vappie to Full Circle Homes LLC.
Hillary St. 1810: $285,000, David Scott Quintana, Diana Curtis Quintana to Michael Slater.
Joliet St. 3101: $6,000, Cassandra Butler Henderson and Norris Henderson to Myloc Nguyen and Thao Ngoc Nguyen.
Lake Marina Ave. 200-02: $125,000, Donna Kindred Rubli to Fred R. Kindred.
Monroe St. 1628: $125,000, Brooke S. Savage Dudley to Charmaine Grace Champagne Waldmann.
Willow St. 7524: $445,000, Megan Zuchowski Alsop and Neal J. Alsop to Jennifer W. Dotson and Voltaire A. Casino.