WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 29-Sept. 5
AVONDALE
Cambay Drive 113: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Bonnie E. Hoelzel, $10.
Churchill Farms subdivision, lot 20A1B: All State Financial Co. and Advance Mortgage Company LLC to Entergy Louisiana LLC, $275,000.
Noel Drive 136: Ngoan V. Nguyen to Phuong V. Nguyen, donation.
South Jamie Blvd. 653: Karen M. Tran to Bing V. Tran, $68,000.
BARATARIA
Barataria Isle Addition subdivision, lot 85: JDL Investments LLC to Dangelo Investments LLC, $43,000.
Bayou Harbor subdivision, lot 25: Warren L. Reuther Jr. to John M. Panepinto Jr. and Tammy N. Panepinto, $85,000.
Fran Lane 4878: Wendy Meador and Merri C. Cobert to John M. Panepinto Jr. and Tammy N. Panepinto, $265,000.
Kinta Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 6B2: Mary E. Mille and Elaine Mille to Foundation Providing His Inc., $1,000,000.
BRIDGE CITY
Belt Bridge subdivision, lot 17, square S24: Erica Walker to Jose L. Mendez, donation.
Hooter Road 936: Michael G. Guerber to Traisha T. Temple, $73,000.
GRAND ISLE
Foster Road 145: Shirley G. Madere, James L. Madere Jr. and Shirley M. Guy to Scott P. Verdin, $90,000.
Grand Isle subdivision, lot 2: Jeffery J. Boudreaux Jr. and Louise Boudreaux to Timothy G. Richards, $60,000.
Hurricane Hole Marina condo, unit 17: Grand Isle Marina Acquisitions LLC to David L. Mire and Rene W. Mire, $539,000.
Hurricane Hole Marina condo, unit 5: David L. Mire and Rene W. Mire to Grand Isle Marina Acquisitions LLC, $350,000.
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 6, square I: George E. Yeomans and Susan K. Yeomans to Thomas G. Means Jr. and Brenda G. Means, $25,000.
Romes Lane 134: AGSG Properties LLC to Thomas M. Roth and Kim L. Roth, $325,000.
W. Central Ave. 249: John R. Greene and Patricia S. Greene to Richard F. Kathmann, Charmaine M. Kathmann and Gregory S. Kathmann, $275,000.
GRETNA
11th St. 1030: DSLB Homes LLC to Karla R. F. Garczynski, $224,000.
Adee Lane 601: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Flipping Crazy 2018 LLC, $10.
Ashland Place North 2449: Fred A. Selvage and Shirley S. Selvage to Xuan M. T. Tran, $132,000.
Avenue Mont Martre 2486: Boles Construction LLC to Christopher D. Chenier, $235,000.
Bellevue subdivision, lot 16, square A: Steven L. Hebert and Michael N. Hebert to Lloyd A. Hebert, donation.
City of Gretna square 98, no further data: Shanda T. Smith to Marlon B. Bordelon, $200,000.
Cranberry Drive 418: John L. Difulco Sr. to Robert C. Difulco and Kim C. Difulco, donation.
Fairfield Ave. 633: Mark E. Black and Mardi Black to Frank E. Giordano and Christine A. Giordano, $352,000.
Fried St. 814: Wanda Augillard and Terrence M. Augillard to Christina Pappion and Isaac Pappion, $70,000.
Glenbrook Drive 2836: Trinh Vo Investments LLC to VP Management LLC, $74,000.
Hancock St. 1415: Ike E. Sterling to CAN Property Investment Group LLC, $250,000.
Kennedy Drive 115: Lois G. Labruzza and Like L. Labruzza Jr. to Lori M. Fernandez and Michael C. Fernandez, $225,000.
Lake Kristin Drive 3705: Jeffrey W. Gordon and Kelly K. Gordon to Macon R. Robinson Jr., $430,000.
Madison St. 1014: Patricia R. Pierson to Ryan L. L. Fontenot and Jason W. Fontenot, $175,000.
Mallard Drive 3250: Bertha Garcia and Victor M. Garcia to Vandolyn Reese, $158,000.
Marie Drive 79: Annette D. C. Buffone and Donna L. B. Chauvin to Jeffery S. Conner and Dana C. Conner, $182,500.
Mason St. 60: Henry R. Wallace Jr., Anna M. Davis, Wesley D. Davis and Dickie A. Davis to Timmy R. Conner, $40,000.
North Village Court 2329: RTV Real Estate Holding LLC to IJM Group LLC, donation.
North Village Court 2337: RTV Real Estate Holding LLC to IJM Group LLC, donation.
Park Place condo, unit 128: Alex J. Bourgeois Jr. to Susan G. Carroll, $62,000.
Slatteryville subdivision, lot 17, square 13: Imperium Builders Ltd to Kenneth Davis Jr., $34,000.
Suburban Park, part lots 9 through 13, square F: Cindys Drink Box Inc. to 77 WB Expy LLC, $175,000.
Thomas St. 1607: Gloria B. D. Terrebonne to Lawrence E. Dupont III, David A. Dupont Sr., Diana A. D. Busiere, Richard L. Dupont, William J. Dupont, Terese D. Rachal and Gloria M. D. Clerkin, donation.
Wyndham North 1249: Huong T. L. Vu to Charles D. Addison, $268,000.
HARVEY
Arapahoe Drive 3517: Ma D. Duc to Gennard J. Davis and Megan M. Davis, $181,000.
Beechwood Drive 1133: Ernestine H. Lopez to Viet H. Sam, $95,000.
Bell Plantation, parcel 4C: National Retail Properties LP to 1601 Barataria Blvd LLC, $5,390,000.
Bellanger St. 440: Amie Leblanc to Stacy R. Bealer and Lance A. Agoff, $170,000.
Bradford Place 1841: Kenny Q. V. Dang to Edwin D. Javier, $199,000.
Brown Ave. 1120: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Harrison Investments LLC, $47,551.
Cimwood Drive 3844: Restoration Nola LLC to 3844 Cimwood Drive Industries LLC, $74,500.
Destrehan Ave. 2704: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Brett Sanders, $3,550.
Estalote Ave. 740: Kevin G. Crochet and Rickey G. Crochet to Robin S. C. Shu, $73,000.
Hampton Drive 2317: Michael E. Sherwin to Beulah W. Harrison and Otis Fleming Jr., $174,500.
Harvey Canal subdivision, lot 27, square 32: Gail T. Griffin and James Griffin Sr. to Estalote 2. LLC, $19,000.
Harvey Canal subdivision, lot 29, square 32: Gail T. Griffin and James Griffin Sr. to McGrew Foundation, $9,500.
Killington Drive 2132: Esgardo R. Zeron to Carnell Matthews and Nakia B. Matthews, $173,000.
Lake Providence Drive 3625: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Kurt A. Whyte and Antonnette Whyte, $331,000.
North Village Green St. 2126: Fabia A. Reid to Samah M. Juma and Mohsen M. Saleh, $217,000.
Pailet Ave. 2217: AGE Enterprises Inc. to Woodland Oaks LLC, $225,000.
Redwood Drive 1384: Philip Tourelle Sr. to Erica M. P. Hampton, $130,000.
South Birchfield Drive 2732: Sharon Kenney to Jahkeitha Craig and Kenyatta D. Williams, $144,900.
South Von Braun Court 2251: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Den N. Dang and Nhung T. Nguyen, $145,500.
South Windmere St. 4000: Nguyet T. Vo and Chuc V. Nguyen to Lan H. Polk, donation.
South Woodbine St. 4017: Ted Nguyen LLC to Alvabel Y. Santana, $162,000.
Stall Drive 2248: Wayne A. Skinner to Selam S. Andamaryam and Rahawa O. Teklu, $143,000.
Timberlane Way 3328, unit 109: Melissa A. C. Murphy to Cesar G. Eyzaguirre, $105,000.
Turnberry Lane 3307: Rose D. Morgan to Gwenell Goodly and Dennis Goodly Sr., $450,000.
West Catawba Drive 2713: Yellow Hammer LLC to Cynthia F. Gilbert and J. B. Fikes, $195,000.
West Sunny Meade 2405: US Bank National Association to Jannies M. Veal LLC, donation.
Westbank Expressway 3715: Kelly Giang, Hue N. Giang, Jimmy Giang, Tony Giang, Danny Giang and Tommy Giang to Grid Iron Grille LLC, $1,500,000.
Woodmere Blvd. 2241: Raymond M. Gan, Zhou F. Gan and Yao Q. H. Gan to Maverick Charles, $190,500.
Woodmere South 2. subdivision, lot 523, square M: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Hilldale Trust to Paul M. Galaforo Jr., $75,900.
MARRERO
14th St. 4520: Keith A. Kliebert to Angelle M. Kliebert, $86,000.
Belle Terre Road 5027: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $63,334.
Birchwood Court 1527: DSLD Homes LLC to Huong M. T. Pham, $195,010.
Birchwood Court 1705: DSLD Homes LLC to Wilbert C. Spates and Abriauna Spates, $196,900.
Britanica Drive 2717: Trinh Vo Investments LLC to Edward Theriot and Kimbly B. Theriot, $122,000.
Burgess Drive 1081: DSLD Homes LLC to Kha M. Tran, $234,900.
Burgess Drive 1201: DSLD Homes LLC to Anthony J. Shoemake and An Shoemake, $244,995.
Burgess Drive 1231: DSLD Homes LLC to Wilma Perrilliat, $237,505.
Colony Court 2793: Marion R. Smith and Marta A. Smith to Jonathan M. Dunning and Nairy C. Dunning, $105,000.
Colorado Drive 2600: Mark T. Wilson Jr. and Gina M. Wilson to Wesley L. Allen, $143,000.
Dolores Drive 2620: Jacob L. Crane and Jennifer L. C. Crane to Jesse J. Vincent, $118,500.
Farrington Drive 1116: Jennifer L. Rachel to Jennifer J. Hohensee, $132,000.
Foliage Drive 2680: William R. Watson III to Zekeithia M. Chattman, $175,000.
Gaudet Drive 916-918: Cynthia Daigle and Ronnie J. Daigle to Todd J. Leglue, $148,500.
Hardwood Drive 2740: Trinh Vo Investments LLC to Paul J. Planche and Connie A. Nicosia, $151,000.
Jeanne St. 2557: Bridgette Foret and Duane C. Foret to Ariana K. Messelian, $144,000.
Lolan Court 3825: Amy E. McDonald to HJB Homes LLC, $110,000.
Long Branch Drive 2504: Hanh Pham and Thomas Pham to Trina Pierre and Traina P. Davis, $155,000.
Long Branch Drive 2605: Bank of America NA to Tan Nguyen, $100,000.
Manor Heights Drive 2028: Angel M. Z. Cortez to Shelby L. Leblanc, $129,000.
Manor Heights Drive 2036: Neil P. Duplessis Jr. and Abbie A. Duplessis to Cody Encardes and Megan C. Encardes, $140,000.
Parc Helene, lot 68, square X: Carol R. Morgan and Jasper L. Morgan to Ruby Lyly LLC, $199,000.
Robinson Ave. 325: Bernaud Reynaud Jr. and Diondra T. Reynaud to John A. Caminita III and Jenna P. Caminita, $60,000.
St John Ave. 5856: Daigle Ursin to Sandi Sheffey, $55,000.
Towering Oaks 5112: James T. Coon to Catherine L. Coon, donation.
Village Of Marrero subdivision, lot 77, square 13: Ronie J. Daigle and Cynthia B. Daigle to Todd J. Leglue, $177,000.
Watergate Way 2609: Jeff A. Adam Jr. to Rosa P. Matthijetz, $205,000.
Woodstream Drive 5326: Scott P. Claudel to Troy Landry and Carla T. Landry, $196,000.
TERRYTOWN
East Niagara Circle 620: Thomas A. Seidell to Tommy Robinson and Charlotte Robinson, $157,000.
WAGGAMAN
Laurel Oak Lane 9571: Coast Builders LLC to Deeanna P. Lasalle, $353,850.
WESTWEGO
Central Ave. 1028: Jack P. Levy and Melissa A. U. Levy to George A. Gordon and Diamond K. Gordon, $208,000.
Chipley St. 1305: Barry J. Badeaux and Randall C. Badeaux to Christopher R. Adams, $320,000.
Debbie Drive 516: Andrew I. Abadie Sr. to Andrew I. Abadie III and Allissa I. Abadie, $91,000.
Harbor Estates subdivision, lot 166, square 9: Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Eric Nykanen, $61,000.
Louisiana St. 153: Joan T. Smith, Angela S. Mobley, Crystall Smith, Treena Smith, Tivon Carter, Christopher Carter and Frank Carter Jr. to Tonya B. Jones, $44,000.
Rosalie Drive 149: James B. Eid to Cedric M. Johnson and Cydney R. Johnson, $90,600.
Whitehouse, lot 21, part lot 22, square 17: Dawn Tabor to Name not available, $111,500.
Wiegand Drive 636: LSF10 Master Participation Trust to DM Property Development LLC, $55,900.