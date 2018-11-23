It’s impossible to tell from the sidewalk how large the North Johnson Street house really is. But the Creole cottage that Pearce Williams and Heath Allbritton share with their son, Oscar, 9, feels enormous inside.

Maybe it’s the vivid colors that distinguish each space or the abundant windows bringing in light. It could be the discovery that the entire lot behind the sidewalk fence belongs to the house, or the realization that the lot is deep enough to accommodate Allbritton’s woodworking shop and Williams’ ceramic studio.

Whatever the reasons, the couple’s Esplanade Ridge compound feels a bit like a welcoming country house where a guest might come for dinner and wind up spending the weekend.

According to the couple, it wasn't always so.

“When we bought the house in 2012, the original four rooms of the cottage were intact. But the kitchen building had been moved from elsewhere on the property to a position behind the house and a connector built to tie them together,” Williams said. “That middle section was literally lying in the dirt when we bought it, and the kitchen building behind it wasn't much better.”

It was the good fortune of the 19th-century cottage that the couple has skills that would help lift the house out of the literal and figurative mud. Allbritton has carpentry expertise; Williams has an eye for color and home decor.

“The connector and kitchen were dismantled and rebuilt so that everything is on one level now,” said Allbritton. “The foundation in the back had been so bad that you had to step down from the main part of the house to the connector and then back up. There were many doors and windows that couldn't be salvaged, so (millworker) Brian Clark made those for us, and the shutters.”

Clark also made the two sets of half-glass French doors that open to a side porch created when the connector was rebuilt by insetting its exterior wall a bit on the yard side. The doors admit light and cool air this time of year, when they are often left open to allow the family's 12-year-old English bulldog, Bird, to roam in and out.

Allbritton was able to match millwork where it was absent, such as on the door between the two sides of the house.

“At some point, someone made the house into a double and took out the door,” he said. “We put the door back in and took off the brackets and Italianate door that had been installed on the front facade; they weren’t original. We put in French doors and shutters in their place.”

A finely crafted structure such as the North Johnson Street cottage relies on a well-tuned interior to make it a home, and that is where Williams’ skills and experience come to the forefront.

“I got the label ‘color consultant’ when I was working for (developer) Gibson Lott and helping with the interiors of some of the houses he was working on,” Williams said.

The mouthwatering hues inside the house are amplified by a velvety wall texture, made by applying a product called "American Clay” to the Sheetrock installed during the renovation. Colors range from light blue to rosy salmon to dark blue to bright green, all complemented by woodwork painted in shades of khaki, pale green, light gold, or blue. And though it might sound as though there is a riot of cacophonous colors inside the house, they are so well-sequenced and paired that they seem to melt into one another.

“One of my favorite views is from the kitchen through the hallway to the dining room,” said Williams. “It’s hard for me to understand why people can be comfortable with strong color on the outside of their house but not on the inside."

It helps to have furnishings that can stand up to strongly colored walls, of course, and what the couple doesn't have, Williams sews.

”I just reupholstered the chair in the front room, and I made the black and white curtains in the library,” she said. “Oh, and I make my own clothes.”

All of this explains the sewing room in the rear of the house.

“I work at Promenade (Fine Fabrics) two days a week,” Williams said. “It’s dangerous — there are so many wonderful fabrics that I end up spending most of my paycheck on them.”

Artwork also plays a vital role in the interior, especially the animal planters she hand-built in clay and the folk art she began collecting in high school. Nellie Mae Rowe, Jimmy Lee Sudduth and Willie White are just a few of the artists whose works hang on the walls.

For Thanksgiving, the family planned to have friends over and take advantage of their expansive side yard.

“We put out a bunch of tables on the lawn and everyone comes and goes,” Williams said. “Heath and I both like to cook, so there's always plenty of good food and drink. Every year since we have been here, it seems to get bigger and bigger.”