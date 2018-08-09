ST. CHARLES
Transfers for July 16-20
AMA
10493 River Road: Donation, Loren Laird Rodrigue to Blake Andrew Comardelle.
BOUTTE
440 Boutte Estates: Donation, Geraldine Rafiel White to Daisy Rafiel Matthews.
DES ALLEMANDS
Coteau de France, Lots 30, 32, 34, 42, 44, 46, 48, 50, 54, 66, 68, 70, 74, 76, 82, 119, and 124: $9,250, Pearl M. and Julia J. Harmon Foundation, a Charitable Trust, to Brandt J. Dufrene.
DESTREHAN
47 Carriage Lane B: $133,000, SMD Enterprises LLC to Stephanie Maria Hebert
HAHNVILLE
Fashion Terrace Subdivision, Block 2, Lots 4 and 5: Donation, Jeanette D. Ray to Peggy Ray Matherne and Alan D. Ray.
LULING
330 Ashton Oaks Lane: $180,900, DSLD Homes, LLC to Jessica Grace Seeling.
Kellogg Subdivision No. 2, Block L, Lot 34: Donation, Charles A. Canedo, Jr. and Nicole Goforth Stratton to St. Charles Parish.
102 Perry Lane: $150,000, James P. Callais, Jr. to Sidney A. Stabile.
MONTZ
103 Arline Court: Donation, David R. Livingston to Stephanie M. Kropog.
ST. ROSE
163 Dianne Drive: $157,200, Rhonda Rabalais Evans Audiffred to Yuseiny Lopez-Medal and Julio Tanquero Almeida.
St. Rose Subdivision, Square 15, Lots 5 and 6: Donation, Jack Jude Morici to Michael J. Morici.
TAFT
Parcel B-1: $10.00, Wilmington Trust Company to Occidental Chemical Corporation.
Tract B-1: amount unavailable, Wilmington Trust Company to Occidental Chemical Corporation.