ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Sept. 10-14
AMA
Donald J. Robert Tract, Lot D-1: $5,000, Lisa M. Winslow Williams to Lena B. Robert and Jimmy M. Robert, Sr.
BAYOU GAUCHE
A portion of Section 11, Township 15 South, Range 20 East: Donation, Ray Bourg to Tim Bourg.
DES ALLEMANDS
215 Beau Place Boulevard: $61,000, Beau Place Estates, LLC to Lance M. Dufrene.
DESTREHAN
327 Amelia Avenue: Donation, Calixto Pablo Perez to Celia Mercedes Barahona Perez.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Lot 20: $118,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Bailey Marie Wilson.
91 Rosedown Drive: $324,000, Joan Henerene Deans to Michael J. Bordes and Mary Lacrouts Bordes.
164 Villere Drive: Donation, The Living Trust of Truls and Roslynn Bjerke to Roslynn Christine Plemer.
HAHNVILLE
15174 River Road: $100, Richard A. Keller to Mary Keller and Neal Clulee.
LULING
204 Ellington Avenue: $163,000, Succession of Lola N. Brownlow to Ashley Bel Lecompte and Lucas Lecompte.
239 Cross Street: $175,000, Lone Star Investors, LLC to Alexander Dexter Arevalo.
118 Lac Segnette Drive: $345,000, Sean O. King, Jr. to Craig Anthony Blanchard.
PARADIS
Village of Paradis, Square 26, Lot 12 and Block 30, Lot 5: Donation, Rachel Cortez Molinere, Linda Cortez Ayo, Susan Cortez Candies, and Bonnie Cortez Benoit to Melinda Cortez and William Fahrig, Sr.
ST. ROSE
Almedia Plantation, Block A, Lot 9: $25,000, Triche Enterprises, LLC to Dale A. Cowans.
Almedia Plantation, Lots 41 and 42: Donation, Helen Dean to Janice Kohler Beebe.
419 Fourth Street and 433 Fourth Street: $5,000, Brian Taylor to Margaret Taylor Vinnett.
621 Turtle Creek Lane: $55,000, Pelican State Credit Union to Zachery Roamel Victorian.