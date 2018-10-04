ST. CHARLES

Transfers for Sept. 10-14

AMA

Donald J. Robert Tract, Lot D-1: $5,000, Lisa M. Winslow Williams to Lena B. Robert and Jimmy M. Robert, Sr.

BAYOU GAUCHE

A portion of Section 11, Township 15 South, Range 20 East: Donation, Ray Bourg to Tim Bourg.

DES ALLEMANDS

215 Beau Place Boulevard: $61,000, Beau Place Estates, LLC to Lance M. Dufrene.

DESTREHAN

327 Amelia Avenue: Donation, Calixto Pablo Perez to Celia Mercedes Barahona Perez.

Destrehan Plantation Estates, Lot 20: $118,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Bailey Marie Wilson.

91 Rosedown Drive: $324,000, Joan Henerene Deans to Michael J. Bordes and Mary Lacrouts Bordes.

164 Villere Drive: Donation, The Living Trust of Truls and Roslynn Bjerke to Roslynn Christine Plemer.

HAHNVILLE

15174 River Road: $100, Richard A. Keller to Mary Keller and Neal Clulee.

LULING

204 Ellington Avenue: $163,000, Succession of Lola N. Brownlow to Ashley Bel Lecompte and Lucas Lecompte.

239 Cross Street: $175,000, Lone Star Investors, LLC to Alexander Dexter Arevalo.

118 Lac Segnette Drive: $345,000, Sean O. King, Jr. to Craig Anthony Blanchard.

PARADIS

Village of Paradis, Square 26, Lot 12 and Block 30, Lot 5: Donation, Rachel Cortez Molinere, Linda Cortez Ayo, Susan Cortez Candies, and Bonnie Cortez Benoit to Melinda Cortez and William Fahrig, Sr.

ST. ROSE

Almedia Plantation, Block A, Lot 9: $25,000, Triche Enterprises, LLC to Dale A. Cowans.

Almedia Plantation, Lots 41 and 42: Donation, Helen Dean to Janice Kohler Beebe.

419 Fourth Street and 433 Fourth Street: $5,000, Brian Taylor to Margaret Taylor Vinnett.

621 Turtle Creek Lane: $55,000, Pelican State Credit Union to Zachery Roamel Victorian.

