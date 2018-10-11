The renovation of an 11,000-square-foot home requires a coherent plan based on a keen sense of proportion, an eye for detail and impeccable taste in furnishings. To accomplish it all in just 13 months would seem impossible, were it not for the fact that Leigh Ann Schell and husband McGready Richeson did just that at their St. Charles Avenue home. How did they do it?
”We had an amazing team,” said Schell, referring to architect and construction manager Patrick Melancon and his sister, Monica Ortega, of Melancon Ortega Designs. “Patrick and I were long-distance running buddies before the project came to life, and, if anything, we’re even better friends now. I hear it’s unusual to like your architect even better at the end of the project than at the beginning, but that’s what happened.”
Guests of the New Orleans Architecture Foundation will have the opportunity to tour the result of this creative collaboration Saturday, Oct. 20, when the foundation hosts its third annual home tour in New Orleans’ Uptown and university areas.
The Schell-Richeson home is one of seven, distinguished by fine architecture and elegant home furnishings, that guests may visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Audubon Charter School at 428 Broadway St. serves as tour headquarters, where tickets will be sold and maps distributed. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the tour.
Schell noticed the house in the 7500 block of St. Charles Avenue in the course of several long runs.
“It appeared abandoned,” she said. “It had been sold to a developer who had subdivided the lot and built a new house on the site of what had once been the side yard. It seemed as though they ran out of steam when it came to renovating the original house, though, because it was just sitting there.”
Being an old house snoop, as Schell puts it, she would deviate occasionally from her route, press her nose to the window and peer inside. What she saw — despite its woebegone appearance — ignited an idea.
A home for eight
“McGready and I had been looking for a place where we could combine our two families. I have three children and he has three, so it meant finding a comfortable home for six children ages 10 to 25. I thought this place might work, so I asked Patrick to come take a look through the window with me,” said Schell.
Schell and Melancon had been long-distance running friends for years, and it seemed to Schell that, if she and her husband were to undertake such an immense project, it would need to be with someone they knew and trusted.
“Leigh and I looked in the window, and I could see right away what the house needed and that it could be a wonderful home for her, McGready and their kids,” said Melancon, who credits his years on architect Peter Trapolin’s architectural team with refining his architectural sensibilities.
The four-story home and its guest house occupy a wide and deep lot (60 feet by 156 feet) that affords ample room for both. On the exterior of the main house, landscaping by Landscape Images forms low terraces that help disguise the fact that the house rests atop a basement and helps bring the scale of the house in line with other nearby homes.
A handsomely executed porte cochere was added on the left of the house, and a pool was installed between the main house and guest cottage. The guest cottage also received star treatment, as it served as the family's temporary lodging while the renovation of their future digs was underway. A covered patio to the left of the guest cottage provides an ideal area for impromptu Sunday afternoon meals.
“The renovation was fairly straightforward,” said Melancon. “I tend to like symmetry and detail in my projects and to draw simple, clean spaces. For this house, I made one set of drawings and Leigh Ann made one change — to convert a space I had drawn as a closed pantry to a banquette."
Furnishings of distinction
A set of Melancon-designed front doors are guarded by a pair of giant foo dogs. Step into the entry hall, and you'll see a staircase on the right balanced by a parlor and Richeson’s study on the left.
An expansive dining room stretches the full width of the house. Glass doors from the dining room open to the kitchen, where a stone-topped island provides seating. Identical doors on the right lead to an informal living area.
Plans called for the installation of an elevator where the “dumb waiter” used to be, and it has proven to be invaluable when carrying laundry and the like from the basement (it had a dirt floor when the project began) up to the fourth floor. A rear stair was enlarged by bumping out the back wall of the house by a few feet; the handsomely detailed bump-out forms a “tower” that adds dimension to the rear façade.
The home’s furnishings are as brilliant as its architecture.
“Monica was wonderful to work with,” said Schell. “She was with Gerrie Bremermann and so she leans toward very subtle palettes. I think I may have pushed a little to have a bit more color, and we are both thrilled with the result.”
An antique round table atop a sisal carpet attracts attention in the entry foyer; above it hangs an oversized lantern. An Italian bench with cushions and colorful accent pillows rests against the right wall and is frequently used by guests when the Schell-Richesons throw one of their celebrated parties.
Shimmering golden screen
In the parlor on the left of the entry, a bold and colorful work by Ashley Longshore hangs on the wall, immediately commanding attention. A pair of Italian demi-lune tables — each topped by a Venetian-style mirror and embellished with shimmering gold appliques — flank the parlor opening to the entry hall.
A charming piano, found on eBay, competed with a pair of upholstered chairs (“Monica and I decided they're very Paris, 1930s”) as Schell’s favorite furnishings in the room.
In the dining room, a shimmering golden screen on one wall adds to the home’s subtle Asian theme. It replaces a romantic mural (think peacocks) that once wrapped the entire space.
‘We had little resistance from McGready on anything we wanted to do, until it came to taking down the mural,” said Schell. “As a compromise, we saved a piece of it and it now hangs on the wall in McGready's home office."
According to Schell, she and Ortega didn't intend to create an Asian feel for the house — although that is what evolved.
“Now that I look around, I see that we did,” she said. “My favorite place in the whole house may be the powder room on the first floor. The walls are covered with grasscloth printed with a chinoiserie pattern and there are chinoiserie-style mirrors in the powder room and in the dining room.
The vibrant family home barely resembles the dilapidated place Schell and Melancon first glimpsed through dusty windows. Regardless, it remains recognizable to dozens of visitors who recall when it was a reception hall, operated by owners who lived there.
“”There is often a knock on the door and someone standing there who says something like, ‘My parents were married here; might I have a look around?’ ” said Schell. “Of course, the answer is always ‘Yes.’ ”
New Orleans Architecture Foundation Home Tour
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
START: Audubon Charter School
428 Broadway St.
TICKETS: $25 / $30
INFO: noaf.org