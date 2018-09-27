ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Sept. 3-7
AMA
Leona Heights, Lot 7-C: $12,800, Belinda McGraw Hocut and Dane Scott Hocut and Faron Edward McGraw and Kathleen Oqueli McGraw to CLDW, LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
16835 Old Spanish Trail: $180,000, Jennifer Leslie DeMeio to Nicholas W. Marechal and Rayna A. Sardegna.
DESTREHAN
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 6: $125,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Bret P. Murray and Heidi Bostick Murray.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 27A: $120,667, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to David M. Kelly and Gay Louque Kelly.
324 Ormond Meadows Drive, Unit A: $113,000, Carnicia M. Collins to Anthony Jerome Montalbano, III.
81 Villere Place: $489,000, Lloyd Frederick Schroeder, II and Brenda Schexnayder Schroeder to Aaron M. Cancienne and Mary Melancon Cancienne.
HAHNVILLE
Keller Acres Subdivision, Square 3, Lots 12 and 13: $40,000, Chiante Johnson Singleton to Dunn Homes, LLC.
LULING
309 Allie Lane: $194,000, Andrea Cecilia Huerta and Jordan Gary Davis to Savannah B. Naper.
133 B Lakewood Drive: $155,000, William L. Everett to Robert A. Fraychineaud, Jr.
1016 Luling Estates Drive: $109,000, Tricher Young White and Sidne Anthony White to Calandra Danita Carter.
420 Kellogg Avenue: $230,000, Rodney Keith Clancy and Gaynell Arnold Clancy to Christopher L. Switzer and Megan M. Hammett.
128 River Oaks Drive: $195,000, The Roy J. Dupont and Irma A. Dupont revocable living trust to James T. Patterson.
NEW SARPY
New Sarpy Subdivision, Square 51, Lot 13, 14, and 15: $100, Joelle Pugh and Aaron Adams to Precision Plumbing & Maintenance, LLC.
MONTZ
107 Gloria Court: $266,500, Aaron M. Cancienne and Mary Melancon Cancienne to Jerome W. Alexander and Elizabeth Miller Alexander.
116 Gloria Court: $273,700, Kenneth Michael Gagliano and Caitlin Gilbert Gagliano to Theresa Tassin Judd and Monty L. Judd.
NORCO
810 Eighth Street: $198,000, Myron Joseph Carmouche, Mary Margaret Carmouche, Marsha Carmouche Jenkins. Michelle Claire Carmouche, Marie Carmouche Tastet, and Marcel Chanel Carmouche to Chad N. Schaeffer.
423 Norco Street: $160,000, Succession of Mark O. Falgoust to David M. Worley and Samantha Susan Wolak.
ST. ROSE
107 Riverwood Drive: $350,000, Larry Wayne Stoker to David Paul Dragon and Regina Todaro Dragon.